AthlonSports.com
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Announces Surprising Dak Prescott Update
In Week 1, Dak Prescott suffered yet another significant injury. Initial reports suggested the Cowboys quarterback would miss the next six to eight weeks. Apparently, that's not what Jerry Jones was told. Jones is lowering that timeline down by several weeks. In fact, he's now telling reporters that his franchise...
Cowboys at Giants: Guess Which NFC East Team is Favored?
The win over Cincinnati, seven-point favorites in the meeting at AT&T Stadium, moves the Cowboys to 1-1 as they ready for the Giants.
Micah Parsons ‘Injured’ or ‘Hurt’ for Cowboys in Week 3 at Giants?
“Pain is part of the game. I’m in pain every week,” Micah Parsons says as the Cowboys ready for the Giants.
Cowboys BREAKING: Dallas Cuts Dak Prescott WR Favorite in Roster Move
Dennis Houston is being cut as part of the roster shuffle as Dallas prepares to play Week 3 at the New York Giants.
Cowboys Injury Update: Michael Gallup & Dalton Schultz Status vs. Giants?
The Cowboys' offense could get a piece of the offensive puzzle back against the Giants.
Dallas Cowboys BREAKING: New Timetable for Injured Dak Prescott Return?
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now Suggesting a New Timetable for Injured Dak Prescott Return.
Ex-Cowboys star Jaylon Smith signs with NFC East rival
Former Dallas Cowboys standout Jaylon Smith is trying to revive his career with an NFC East rival. Agent Doug Hendrickson revealed Monday that Smith is returning to the New York Giants, the same team he finished the 2021 season with. Smith is trying to catch on in the NFL again...
Bleacher Report
3 Giants Trade Targets After Week 2
The injuries are piling up on the New York Giants defensive line. Azeez Ojulari, Leonard Williams and Kayvon Thibodeaux all come into Week 3 listed as questionable on the injury report. Williams suffered a sprained MCL in Week 2's clash with the Carolina Panthers, while Ojulari and Thibodeaux have not...
Bleacher Report
Bills' Dane Jackson Taken to Hospital After Being Injured in Collision with Teammate
Football took a back seat to a scary situation during the second quarter of Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. Cornerback Dane Jackson suffered an injury when his "head and neck were bent back in an awkward, violent collision with a teammate," per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. An ambulance drove onto the field to take him away as his Bills teammates gathered around him to express their support and concern.
Bleacher Report
Buccaneers Rumors: Akiem Hicks Expected to Miss 1 Month with Foot Injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Akiem Hicks is expected to miss a month after suffering a torn plantar fascia in his foot, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Greg Auman of The Athletic described the play where Hicks suffered the injury, which occurred during the Bucs' 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Bleacher Report
Celtics Rumors: Robert Williams to Have Arthroscopic Surgery on Knee Injury
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams will reportedly undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee that will require four-to-six weeks of recovery, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Williams is expected to have the procedure at some point this week, per Wojnarowski. The Celtics begin their regular season on Oct. 18,...
Bleacher Report
Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: 49ers Believed Commanders Would Trade for QB Before Surgery
The Washington Commanders were reportedly favorites to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason before he underwent shoulder surgery. Tim Keown and Nick Wagoner of ESPN reported the Commanders were "poised" to trade for Garoppolo until testing revealed the quarterback's shoulder was not healing as hoped. Doctors recommended surgery, and the Commanders moved on to trade for Carson Wentz.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Alert: Falcons' Kyle Pitts Not Frustrated by Lack of Production; 'It's Early'
Fantasy managers are beside themselves at Kyle Pitts' lack of production through the first two weeks of the season, but the Atlanta Falcons tight end is not worried. "It's early. It's a long season. It's 17 games," Pitts told reporters Tuesday. "Could go farther. So I'm not getting frustrated." Pitts...
Bleacher Report
Kirk Cousins Ripped by Fans for Latest MNF Struggles in Vikings' Loss to Eagles
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has developed a reputation of struggling in prime-time games. His performance against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football did nothing to change that narrative. Cousins once again withered under the bright lights as the Vikings suffered a 24-7 loss. The 34-year-old went 27-of-46 for...
Bleacher Report
Darrelle Revis, Dwight Freeney Among 1st-Time Nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame
Cornerback Darrelle Revis and edge-rusher Dwight Freeney are among the first-time nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2023. Joining them as first-time nominees are running back Chris Johnson, offensive linemen Jahri Evans and Joe Thomas, linebackers NaVorro Bowman and James Harrison, safety Kam Chancellor and punter Shane Lechler.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 3
Two weeks into the 2022 fantasy football campaign, the season has already been a roller-coaster ride. If you rostered Lamar Jackson of the Ravens or Jalen Hurts of the Eagles at quarterback, you're probably happy with how things have progressed. Ditto for Nick Chubb of the Browns and D'Andre Swift of the Lions at running back, or Miami Dolphins teammates Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle at wide receiver.
Bleacher Report
3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 2 Win
The Green Bay Packers' embarrassing loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 was alarming. However, we've seen this script before—quarterback Aaron Rodgers skips the preseason and comes out flat to open the season. It happened last year against the New Orleans Saints, and the Packers went on to claim the NFC's No. 1 seed.
Bleacher Report
Buccaneers' Mike Evans Has 1-Game Suspension for Saints Brawl Upheld
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without their No. 1 wide receiver for one of the most anticipated games of the early 2022 season. Mike Evans' one-game suspension was upheld upon appeal Wednesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. That means he will miss Sunday's potential NFC playoff preview against the Green Bay Packers.
Bleacher Report
Sean Payton Says He'd Be Interested in 2023 NFL Return for 'Right Situation'
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton may not be away from the sidelines for long. During a discussion with NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill and Mike Triplett, Payton addressed whether he will return to coaching as soon as the 2023 season, saying, "If the right situation presented itself, I would definitely be interested."
Bleacher Report
Kyler Murray: 'No Hard Feelings' Toward Fan Who Hit Me in Face After Win vs. Raiders
Arizona Cardinals star Kyler Murray is willing to extend an olive branch to the Las Vegas Raiders fan who allegedly struck him in the face following Arizona's 29-23 victory Sunday. "No hard feelings. If I see him, I’d shake his hand," Murray told reporters. The Cardinals quarterback added it...
