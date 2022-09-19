Read full article on original website
kiss951.com
A Pirate Invasion Is Coming To The North Carolina Coast
Shiver me timbers, the pirates are coming! That’s right a pirate invasion is coming to the North Carolina coast this weekend. But no need to beware. They are friendly pirates! They will make their way to Beaufort, NC for the Beaufort Pirate Invasion Festival on September 23rd-25th. The festival celebrates the rich history of pirates in eastern North Carolina. The festival begins with the pirates attacking the Beaufort Hotel at 6pm Friday. Following the attack will be the Blackbeard’s Masquerade Ball. Some of the weekends over events include other attacks, a Pirate Trial and public execution, breakfast with Blackbeard, and a Buccaneers’ Revue and dinner.
WITN
Environment
Two fish kills reported around or along New River in Sneads Ferry. Two fish kills have been reported in Sneads Ferry in the past week, one in Everett Lake and the other at the end of Fannie Creek Lane along the New River. ‘Really critical to save’: Experts voice concerns...
WITN
Greene County getting $50 million for new high school
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State funding is coming to Greene County to create a new high school. The state Department of Public Instruction says Greene County Schools is getting $50 million in state lottery-funded grant awards to replace the district’s one existing high school. Other Eastern Carolina or...
WITN
Carolina Country Stampede returns this weekend
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A popular Eastern Carolina festival is returning this weekend. The 26th annual Carolina Country Stampede kicks off at 5:00 p.m. Friday in downtown Williamston. It opens with local beach music favorites, the Embers hitting the stage at 7:00 pm. On Saturday, the festival begins at 10:00...
WITN
MumFest returning to historic Downtown New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The annual MumFest is returning to New Bern kicking off a month-long celebration. MumFest is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, Oct. 8 in the streets of downtown New Bern. The festival will include food, amusement rides, as well as performances by BMX riders, trampoline and ariel performers, musical guests, and more.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Fair and Expo not happening in 2022
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo will not be happening this year after years of operating in the Cape Fear according to the manager of the fair. Fair manager Skip Watkins said the fair had been operating at Wilmington International Airport for 20 years. The...
WITN
Onslow County Register of Deeds extending office hours
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county is extending hours for its Register of Deeds office. The Onslow County Board of Commissioners is extending the hours of service starting October 3, 2022. The office will offer services until 5:30 p.m. on regular work days, extending it by an hour.
Benjamin Ellis House, a historical bed and breakfast in New Bern, North Carolina
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Benjamin Ellis House in New Bern, North Carolinacarleealexandria.com. Nestled in the heart of downtown New Bern, North Carolina, lies Benjamin Ellis House, a bed and breakfast located in an 1853 historic home.
WITN
Teacher of the Week: Latoya Green
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 21 is Latoya Green. Green teaches first grade at W.H. Robinson Elementary School. She graduated from North Pitt High School in 2002 and got her bachelor’s degree in 2018 from The University of Mount Olive. Green said...
Charlotte Stories
NC Governor Announces Plans For New $60 Million Sterilization Facility in North Carolina
NC Governor Cooper has just announced plans for SteriTek to build a new $59.9 million East Coast sterilization facility right here in North Carolina. The new facility will be build in Burlington, about 90 miles northeast of Charlotte. Contract sterilization firm SteriTek supports the medical, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and tissue industries...
WITN
Eastern Carolina nonprofits come together to host suicide prevention workshop
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Community leaders in Eastern Carolina gathered on Tuesday for a workshop to talk about suicide prevention. CareNet Counseling was one of the nonprofit organizations that helped arrange the workshop that lasted from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and was held at First Christian Church in Greenville.
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you are someone who loves to eat seafood whenever you have the chance, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
WITN
Pet of the Week: Candace
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Pet of the Week for September 9 is Candace. Candace is about nine months old. Caretakers say she has the best fun-loving energy. The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says she loves everyone and everything including younger and older kids. Her temporary parents say she...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in North Carolina
From breathtaking beaches to amazing hiking trails and charming little town, North Carolina has so much to offer and those who are lucky to live here can definitely confirm that. In fact, more and more people choose to spend their holidays in North Carolina and it's easy to see why - amazing places to visit, great prices, delicious food and friendly people. What more could you ask for?
WITN
Tickets on sale for 6th annual Roast at the Rock
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The annual Roast at the Rock is back and you can get your tickets now. The 6th annual event includes food, drinks, and live music. The tickets include all-you-can-eat oysters and bottomless beverages. If you are not a fan of oysters, there will also be BBQ...
Turn off your lights! These are the birds migrating through North Carolina right now
(WGHP) – It’s migration season! As we begin our transition from summer to winter, millions of birds migrate through the State of North Carolina, mainly under the cover of darkness. Bird migration season takes place from mid-August and lasts through the end of November. Lights out North Carolina Peak migration season is between Sept. 10 […]
kiss951.com
Suitcase Full of Puppies Found Along North Carolina Road
Talk about a sad sight to see. Everyone loves adorable puppies, but this story got me a little sad to hear. Recently, a suitcase full of puppies was found alongside a road in North Carolina and you won’t imagine what this looks like. Fox 46 reports that a good...
WITN
Cypress Landing hosts Military Appreciation Day
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) -Those who serve and protect us in the U.S. military had a chance to kick back and relax this weekend. Saturday was Military Appreciation Day at Cypress Landing Golf Course in Chocowinity in Beaufort County. Active duty military from all across North Carolina and Virginia participated. This...
kiss951.com
List: The Best Colleges In North Carolina According To US News
What are the best colleges in North Carolina? There’s no perfect college because no one student wants or needs the exact same things. What makes a particular academic institution stand out to one person may be exactly what another doesn’t want. And choosing which school that is can be a daunting task. Even creating a list of universities to visit and apply to can be overwhelming. That’s why U.S. News creates its Best Colleges rankings each year. And last year they released their rankings for 2022-2023.
WITN
Carteret County first responders to host event aimed at saving lives
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Carteret County first responders are set to host an event Tuesday night they hope will save lives. Carteret County Health and Human Services, Carteret County Emergency Services, and the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office are putting on an opioid overdose and Narcan education training Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
