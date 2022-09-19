ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oti Mabuse cuts a glamorous figure in a glittering purple bodysuit and leather flares on The Masked Dancer

By Codie Bullen For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Oti Mabuse showed off her sensational style on Saturday before sitting on the panel during ITV's The Masked Dancer.

The ballroom professional, 32, cut a glamorous figure in a glittering purple bodysuit and tight leather flares.

She boosted her height in a pair of black chunky heels while posing for a slew of back stage Instagram snaps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fGPMN_0i0qd8Xa00
Incredible: Oti Mabuse showed off her sensational style on Saturday before sitting on the panel during ITV's The Masked Dancer

Oti sported a blush makeup look with a nude lip, while styling her long red locks in loose curls.

Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan join Oti on the panel, while Joel Dommett hosts the show.

Oti is set to front a new television show after her stint as the host of ITV’s dating series Romeo and Duet came to an end when the programme was axed in July after one season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yz4vS_0i0qd8Xa00
Stylish: The ballroom professional, 32, cut a glamorous figure in a glittering purple bodysuit and tight leather flares

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional will be fronting a new game show called The Tower, according the The Sun, with bosses already on the hunt for contestants.

Producers from the team behind Channel 4's Escape To The Chateau said: 'Star of Strictly, Dancing On Ice and The Masked Dancer Oti Mabuse is looking for outgoing, lively and knowledgeable teams of two to be part of a TV quiz show first — The Tower.

'Set in a unique world, your general knowledge, strategic thinking and judgement will be tested to the max in this exciting new game.

'Teams of friends, family, colleagues or partners battle to win a cash prize. Be part of something extraordinary.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MXOkr_0i0qd8Xa00
Beauty: Oti sported a blush makeup look with a nude lip, while styling her long red locks in loose curls

Oti's show Romeo and Duet was given the chop after one series, after the twinke-toed star joined the musical dating show for the launch in April.

It was decided it would not return as it failed to draw in a big audience, pulling in 890,000 back in June, the same number of people watching Chelsea Flower Show on BBC2 at the same time of 7pm.

A TV insider told The Sun at the time: 'This will be gut-wrenching for Oti as it was her first solo presenting gig since quitting Strictly to pursue new opportunities.

'Expectations were high for the programme as she is immensely popular with the public and Romeo & Duet was given a prime-time slot.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t24wV_0i0qd8Xa00
TV stars: Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan join Oti on the panel

It was announced in January that Oti would front the show on the channel each Saturday.

The programme saw singletons stand on a balcony as they are serenaded by potential love matches.

However, while they are able to hear the dulcet tones of their possible partners, they are unable to see them, with the singers given one song to entice the contestant down from the balcony so they can meet face-to-face.

Any pairs then head off on a duet-date to learn a song to perform together in an ultimate romantic love battle against the other couples, with one duo being crowned the winners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dZrjy_0i0qd8Xa00
Moved on: Oti found fame as a Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer 

