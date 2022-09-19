Sooners in NFL: Kyler Murray coverts late 2-point conversions in Cardinals' 29-23 overtime win

Read full article on original website
Police Launch Investigation After Fan Allegedly Smacks Kyler Murray In Face At Game
Police in Las Vegas have launched an investigation ... after a fan allegedly smacked Kyler Murray in the face following the Cardinals' win over the Raiders on Sunday. The incident happened just seconds after Arizona beat Vegas in an overtime thriller -- when Murray ran over to some fans to celebrate the victory.
Kyler Murray struck in face by fan during celebration, police investigating
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray was trying to enjoy Sunday’s improbable win over the Raiders with some fans but one spectator took things too far.
Las Vegas police investigating report of fan incident with Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Editor's note: This story was updated on Tuesday to include a statement from Las Vegas police. In the moments following the Arizona Cardinals' 29-23 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, quarterback Kyler Murray appeared to be struck in the face as he celebrated with fans in the north end zone. ...
Kyler Murray took 20.8 seconds from snap to score on a preposterous 2-point scramble
Kyler Murray is far from a perfect football player. But when a play breaks down, there’s arguably nobody in the NFL who can make something happen out of nothing like he can. We saw that play out in astonishing fashion on Sunday. During the Cardinals’ Week 2 game against...
Kyler Murray highlights Raiders’ collapse with insane scramble that nearly covered 100 yards
Everything that needed to go right for the Arizona Cardinals in the second half of their improbable 29-23 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Sin City Sunday went right. That is also to say that everything that the Raiders did not want to happen to avoid a monumental collapse, did happen, and it includes this ridiculous scramble for a successful two-point conversion try by Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
Watch Kyler Murray run 84 total yards on wild 2-point conversion
Kyler Murray ran more than 84 yards and into the end zone for...two points?. In what might have been the longest two-point conversion in NFL history, Murray scrambled for more than 20 seconds before finally crossing the goal line during the Arizona Cardinals' 29-23 comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
New Orleans BBQ restaurant bans Bucs' WR Mike Evans 'for life' after brawl with Saints
This week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans found out the hard way that there are consequences to your actions. The NFL suspended Evans for one game for his role in Sunday's on-field brawl between the Buccaneers and NFC South rival, the New Orleans Saints. But that wasn't the only punishment sent Evans' way.
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury’s challenge for Kyler Murray after wild comeback vs. Raiders
The Arizona Cardinals staged a legendary second-half comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, inspired by some jaw-dropping plays from Kyler Murray, who said he felt like he had to “take over” in the second half of the game. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was impressed as any of us by the comeback win, but indicated he’d rather avoid such dramatics in the future. Via ProFootballTalk, Kingsbury challenged Murray to take that “take over the game” mentality and apply it to all four quarters of the game so that the Cardinals don’t find themselves in need of such wild comebacks.
Elite 2023 Forward Justin McBride Commits to Oklahoma State
McBride is Mike Boynton's fourth commitment from the 2023 class.
New Video Of Kyler Murray Incident W/ Fan Appears To Show Man Swiping At QB's Face
TMZ Sports has obtained new video of Kyler Murray's postgame incident with a fan at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday -- and it appears to show a man winding up before taking a swipe at the Cardinals star's face. The footage was shot just seconds after Arizona scored a game-winning touchdown...
Robert Griffin, III shares college football top-7 rankings
2011 Heisman Trophy winner and Baylor legend Robert Griffin, III was the NFL’s Rookie of the Year in 2012 and spent time in the league through 2020 as he played for the Washington, Cleveland, and Baltimore franchises. Since taking his final snap in the pandemic year of 2020, Griffin has joined ESPN where he works as an analyst for both the NFL and college football.
Updated odds and performances for C.J. Stroud and other Heisman contenders after Week 3
It’s not a stretch to say that the Heisman Trophy is the most coveted individual award in all of American sports. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is one of the frontrunners to win the bronze statue, and we’ll be following along his journey all season. It doesn’t take...
