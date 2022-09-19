ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Sooners in NFL: Kyler Murray coverts late 2-point conversions in Cardinals' 29-23 overtime win

By Caleb Reid, sports reporter
Oklahoma Daily
 2 days ago
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Las Vegas police investigating report of fan incident with Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray

Editor's note: This story was updated on Tuesday to include a statement from Las Vegas police. In the moments following the Arizona Cardinals' 29-23 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, quarterback Kyler Murray appeared to be struck in the face as he celebrated with fans in the north end zone.  ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Kyler Murray highlights Raiders’ collapse with insane scramble that nearly covered 100 yards

Everything that needed to go right for the Arizona Cardinals in the second half of their improbable 29-23 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Sin City Sunday went right. That is also to say that everything that the Raiders did not want to happen to avoid a monumental collapse, did happen, and it includes this ridiculous scramble for a successful two-point conversion try by Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
NBC Sports

Watch Kyler Murray run 84 total yards on wild 2-point conversion

Kyler Murray ran more than 84 yards and into the end zone for...two points?. In what might have been the longest two-point conversion in NFL history, Murray scrambled for more than 20 seconds before finally crossing the goal line during the Arizona Cardinals' 29-23 comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Yardbarker

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury’s challenge for Kyler Murray after wild comeback vs. Raiders

The Arizona Cardinals staged a legendary second-half comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, inspired by some jaw-dropping plays from Kyler Murray, who said he felt like he had to “take over” in the second half of the game. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was impressed as any of us by the comeback win, but indicated he’d rather avoid such dramatics in the future. Via ProFootballTalk, Kingsbury challenged Murray to take that “take over the game” mentality and apply it to all four quarters of the game so that the Cardinals don’t find themselves in need of such wild comebacks.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Robert Griffin, III shares college football top-7 rankings

2011 Heisman Trophy winner and Baylor legend Robert Griffin, III was the NFL’s Rookie of the Year in 2012 and spent time in the league through 2020 as he played for the Washington, Cleveland, and Baltimore franchises. Since taking his final snap in the pandemic year of 2020, Griffin has joined ESPN where he works as an analyst for both the NFL and college football.
