Read full article on original website
Related
The Titans’ Mike Vrabel couldn’t stomach the Bills’ beat down and NFL fans roasted him
The Titans and Mike Vrabel entered their Monday Night Football matchup with the Bills (-10) hoping to rebound from a shocking Week 1 defeat to the Giants. Unfortunately, with Buffalo being a juggernaut and all, they weren’t willing to give ground to Tennessee’s request. After the Bills scored...
Yardbarker
Davante Adams: Raiders WR Breaks Silence Today Via Instagram
The Las Vegas Raiders are reeling from a demoralizing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday . Star wide receiver Davante Adams had members of his family on site at Allegiant Stadium where they were treated to an epic collapse. Following the loss, Adams left the locker room without speaking to the press, leaving social media to run with speculation.
Yardbarker
Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head
Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
AthlonSports.com
Buffalo Bills Announce Official Injury Update On Cornerback Dane Jackson
Bills cornerback Dane Jackson had to leave tonight's Monday Night Football game between Buffalo and the Titans in an ambulance. Jackson was hit by his own teammate, Tremaine Edmunds, while he was making a tackle. Edmunds made contact with Jackson's head, causing his neck to bend backwards. He left the game in an ambulance shortly thereafter.
RELATED PEOPLE
New York Giants Report Card: High Grades for 19-16 Win vs. Panthers
The grades are in following the New York Giants' 19-16 Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers
Odell Beckham Jr sparks fresh rumors with latest QB meeting
Odell Beckham Jr has yet to find a new team as he continues to recover from the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl. There have been plenty of rumors about where he might sign, and the star wide receiver sparked a fresh one on Sunday with one of his on-field interactions.
Yardbarker
Police investigating allegation that fan struck Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was one of the heroes of Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season, as he helped his team erase a 20-0 deficit en route to earning a thrilling 29-23 overtime win at the Las Vegas Raiders to improve to 1-1 on the young campaign. It...
NFL Fans Blast the Tennessee Titans After ‘Embarrassing’ Loss to Buffalo Bills
Tonight was not a great night to be a Tennessee Titans fan. A 41-7 loss left the Titan fanbase reeling, calling the loss “embarrassing.” Just last season, the team looked like they were building up an NFL offense to compliment superstar Derrick Henry. Tonight, a whole stable of Henry’s couldn’t have helped that offense.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bills star Von Miller begins Josh Allen MVP campaign with epic t-shirt on MNF
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is among the early-season NFL MVP favorites, and his teammates are going all out with their support. Star linebacker Von Miller was rocking an epic t-shirt campaigning for Allen to win the MVP in 2022 ahead of the Monday Night Football clash with the Tennessee Titans.
SB Nation
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson taken to hospital after scary collision
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was transported to Erie County Medical Center on Monday night after suffering a neck injury during a collision with teammate Tremaine Edmunds. The play came near the end of the first half in the game between the Bills and the Tennessee Titans. During the play,...
Capaccio: Arrow Up/Arrow Down: Titans at Bills
The Buffalo Bills destroyed the Tennessee Titans in their home opener on Monday night in Orchard Park, 41–7, to go to 2-0 on the season. Here are my Arrows Up and Down.
Tom Brady Reportedly Took Notable Trip On Monday
Over the weekend, Tom Brady exorcised his demons with a win over the New Orleans Saints. After going 0-4 against the Saints in the regular season over the past two years, Brady and the Bucs finally got a win. Not long later, he took a notable trip. According to a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Ravens Make Three Roster Moves
Fackrell, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million contract and then signed a one-year, $4.6 million deal with the Giants. From there, Fackrell signed a one-year deal with the Chargers last offseason. Fackrell was,...
Yardbarker
The Steelers Should Absolutely Consider Firing OC Matt Canada After Week 2 Loss
The Pittsburgh Steelers promoted Matt Canada to be the team’s offensive coordinator after the 2020 season and it was originally thought to be an exciting move. Many of those high hopes have faded throughout the last year or so as the offense has performed extremely poorly on a consistent basis. The offensive line play is one of the biggest reasons for the lack of success, along with some other factors, but the play calling and overall predictability of the Steelers’ offensive unit has been hard to watch. The organization is not known for firing coaches during the regular season, but it may be time to break that trend and move on from Canada.
Yardbarker
Video Shows Fan Hitting Browns Owner With Bottle
An ugly finish at FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday could have been even uglier. As Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam walked toward the tunnel, a bottle thrown from the stands hit him. Fortunately, he was uninjured as the bottle missed his head or other vulnerable parts. Multiple videos were captured of the...
AthlonSports.com
Buffalo Bills Offensive Lineman Suspended By NFL For Punching Titans Coach In The Head
A 41-7 win over the Titans wasn't enough for one Buffalo Bills player. A player from the AFC East franchise confronted a Tennessee player in the tunnel on Monday night. That player is offensive line Bobby Hart. Hart confronted a Titans player in the tunnel and even threw a punch....
Yardbarker
A scenario for rookie QB Malik Willis to become Titans' starter
Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis got garbage minutes in a 41-7 loss on Monday to the Bills, becoming the first of his draft class to get regular-season action. If the Titans can't pull things together after an 0-2 start, he might get more. The former Liberty QB didn't fare...
Yardbarker
Bakhtiari Misses First Packers-Buccaneers Practice
Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari did not practice on Wednesday. It’s possible Bakhtiari’s long-and-winding comeback has hit another snag. Or, it’s possible the plan was to hold him out on Wednesday – the lone padded practice of the week – practice him on Thursday and Friday, and have him in the lineup for Sunday’s big game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Bill Belichick gives Robert Kraft gift after Patriots’ historic win vs. Steelers
The New England Patriots’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday was a milestone for owner Robert Kraft–and his team delivered. New England pulled away with a 17-14 victory over Pittsburgh, which was Kraft’s 500th game as the owner of the Patriots. Following the game, Bill Belichick presented him with the game ball.
Saints contradict reasoning Bruce Arians was on the field for Sunday's melee
Antonio Brown isn't the only one with something to say about Bruce Arians' behavior on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sidelines last Sunday. The Buccaneers said after Sunday's kerfuffle in New Orleans that former head coach Arians was on the sidelines with the team because the Saints didn't offer him and general manager Jason Licht seating up above the field.
Comments / 0