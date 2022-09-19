ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Davante Adams: Raiders WR Breaks Silence Today Via Instagram

The Las Vegas Raiders are reeling from a demoralizing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday . Star wide receiver Davante Adams had members of his family on site at Allegiant Stadium where they were treated to an epic collapse. Following the loss, Adams left the locker room without speaking to the press, leaving social media to run with speculation.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head

Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Buffalo Bills Announce Official Injury Update On Cornerback Dane Jackson

Bills cornerback Dane Jackson had to leave tonight's Monday Night Football game between Buffalo and the Titans in an ambulance. Jackson was hit by his own teammate, Tremaine Edmunds, while he was making a tackle. Edmunds made contact with Jackson's head, causing his neck to bend backwards. He left the game in an ambulance shortly thereafter.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Reiss
Person
Richard Sherman
Person
Jackie Slater
Person
Deatrich Wise
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Jets#American Football#Afc Notes#Bills De A J Epenesa#Athletic#Dolphins
SB Nation

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson taken to hospital after scary collision

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was transported to Erie County Medical Center on Monday night after suffering a neck injury during a collision with teammate Tremaine Edmunds. The play came near the end of the first half in the game between the Bills and the Tennessee Titans. During the play,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Ravens Make Three Roster Moves

Fackrell, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million contract and then signed a one-year, $4.6 million deal with the Giants. From there, Fackrell signed a one-year deal with the Chargers last offseason. Fackrell was,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

The Steelers Should Absolutely Consider Firing OC Matt Canada After Week 2 Loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers promoted Matt Canada to be the team’s offensive coordinator after the 2020 season and it was originally thought to be an exciting move. Many of those high hopes have faded throughout the last year or so as the offense has performed extremely poorly on a consistent basis. The offensive line play is one of the biggest reasons for the lack of success, along with some other factors, but the play calling and overall predictability of the Steelers’ offensive unit has been hard to watch. The organization is not known for firing coaches during the regular season, but it may be time to break that trend and move on from Canada.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Video Shows Fan Hitting Browns Owner With Bottle

An ugly finish at FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday could have been even uglier. As Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam walked toward the tunnel, a bottle thrown from the stands hit him. Fortunately, he was uninjured as the bottle missed his head or other vulnerable parts. Multiple videos were captured of the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

A scenario for rookie QB Malik Willis to become Titans' starter

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis got garbage minutes in a 41-7 loss on Monday to the Bills, becoming the first of his draft class to get regular-season action. If the Titans can't pull things together after an 0-2 start, he might get more. The former Liberty QB didn't fare...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Bakhtiari Misses First Packers-Buccaneers Practice

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari did not practice on Wednesday. It’s possible Bakhtiari’s long-and-winding comeback has hit another snag. Or, it’s possible the plan was to hold him out on Wednesday – the lone padded practice of the week – practice him on Thursday and Friday, and have him in the lineup for Sunday’s big game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy