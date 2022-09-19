ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
25newsnow.com

Peoria teachers’ union holds near-unanimous vote to approve contract

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria’s teachers’ union has agreed to ratify the new deal struck with District 150. Sunday afternoon, members of Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 gathered at Richwoods High School for the proceedings. 99% of the 537 present voted to approve the deal. President...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria mayor becomes Peoria principal for a day

PEORIA (25 News Now) - All three Peoria high schools had a new principal reading their morning announcements Tuesday. At Manual High School, it was Peoria Mayor Rita Ali patrolling the halls this morning, with the new title of principal. She spent the day talking with students, and facing the...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

East Peoria Council passes resolution demanding revisions to SAFE-T Act

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — East Peoria elected leaders are adding their collective voice to the growing chorus of opposition to Illinois’ upcoming implementation of the SAFE-T Act. East Peoria Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a resolution demanding state lawmakers make changes to the new law. They...
EAST PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

District 87 school board considers gun safety storage campaign

Bloomington public schools want to remind parents about safe and secure gun storage. The District 87 school board will vote on a resolution Wednesday night to join the national Be Smart gun safety campaign. Superintendent David Mouser said the campaign is not about gun control. “A lot of the issues...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peoria, IL
Education
City
Peoria, IL
City
Union, IL
Local
Illinois Education
wcbu.org

You can vote now for the first-ever Peoria County flag

Peoria County is ready for the public to vote on the county's first-ever flag. After sorting through 41 submitted designs, a committee of community members, with input from the North American Vexillological Association, narrowed it down to these three finalists. All of the designs include symbols that are meant to...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria launches program to provide utility bill relief

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Relief is coming for some Peoria residents struggling to pay soaring utility bills. Applications are being accepted through October 7 for the city’s Utility Assistance Program to help low-income renters and homeowners impacted by energy rate increases. The city has dedicated $300,000 from the...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Local agencies get grant money from sale of legalized marijuana

PEORIA, Ill. – There are still plenty of people who don’t look — for lack of a better term — highly at the sale of legal recreational cannabis in Illinois. But, the sale is helping communities like Peoria. Thanks to state law, proceeds from the pot sales have resulted in $45 million in grants across the state being funded.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Applications open for Peoria’s energy assistance funds

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria kicked off its application period Monday for the new Utility Assistance Program, dedicating $300,000 citywide to help Peorians pay their energy bills. The program is dedicated to help provide financial relief to low-income renters and homeowners impacted by energy rate increases. The program funding,...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Board Of Education#Richwoods High School#The Peoria Public Schools
Central Illinois Proud

City of Peoria preparing for possibility of migrant buses arriving

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The controversy over immigration at the nation’s southern border has become an issue of increasing concern in Central Illinois. WMBD learned Tuesday that Peoria is now in the planning phase for taking on migrant arrivals. So far, republican governors in southern border states have sent many to cities like New York, Washington, and Chicago.
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
wcbu.org

UnityPoint stands to make $75M in hospital affiliation transfer to Carle Health

UnityPoint Health stands to make $75 million in the expected transfer of three Peoria-area hospitals to the Carle Health banner. That's according to documents filed Monday with the Illinois Health Facilities and Service Review Board, a state regulatory agency. The affiliation swap includes Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals, as well...
PEORIA, IL
977wmoi.com

Renovations, Relocations, and New Projects for OSF HealthCare

With the opening of the redesigned emergency department on the OSF Holy Family Medical Center campus in Monmouth and the addition of a wound care clinic, relocations and upgrades have also occurred within the St. Mary campuses, shares President and CEO Lisa DeKezel:. “We have relocated the OSF Prompt Care...
MONMOUTH, IL
1470 WMBD

Ameren: Nearly 4,000 customers in the Peoria area without power

PEORIA, Ill. — According to the Ameren Illinois Outage Map, 3,868 customers in Peoria County were in the dark early Monday morning following storms that rolled through Central Illinois on Sunday night. As of 6:25 a.m. Monday, just seven Ameren customers were without power in Tazewell County. Roughly 24...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Contents of church time capsule unveiled Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. — A time capsule from the cornerstone of Hale Memorial Church in Peoria was unveiled Tuesday afternoon at the Scottish Rite Theatre. KDB Group acquired the church building in 2021 hoping to restore it, but recently tore it down due to structural issues. KDB’s Greg Birkland says...
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy