25newsnow.com
Peoria teachers’ union holds near-unanimous vote to approve contract
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria’s teachers’ union has agreed to ratify the new deal struck with District 150. Sunday afternoon, members of Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 gathered at Richwoods High School for the proceedings. 99% of the 537 present voted to approve the deal. President...
25newsnow.com
Peoria mayor becomes Peoria principal for a day
PEORIA (25 News Now) - All three Peoria high schools had a new principal reading their morning announcements Tuesday. At Manual High School, it was Peoria Mayor Rita Ali patrolling the halls this morning, with the new title of principal. She spent the day talking with students, and facing the...
1470 WMBD
East Peoria Council passes resolution demanding revisions to SAFE-T Act
EAST PEORIA, Ill. — East Peoria elected leaders are adding their collective voice to the growing chorus of opposition to Illinois’ upcoming implementation of the SAFE-T Act. East Peoria Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a resolution demanding state lawmakers make changes to the new law. They...
wglt.org
District 87 school board considers gun safety storage campaign
Bloomington public schools want to remind parents about safe and secure gun storage. The District 87 school board will vote on a resolution Wednesday night to join the national Be Smart gun safety campaign. Superintendent David Mouser said the campaign is not about gun control. “A lot of the issues...
wcbu.org
You can vote now for the first-ever Peoria County flag
Peoria County is ready for the public to vote on the county's first-ever flag. After sorting through 41 submitted designs, a committee of community members, with input from the North American Vexillological Association, narrowed it down to these three finalists. All of the designs include symbols that are meant to...
25newsnow.com
Peoria launches program to provide utility bill relief
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Relief is coming for some Peoria residents struggling to pay soaring utility bills. Applications are being accepted through October 7 for the city’s Utility Assistance Program to help low-income renters and homeowners impacted by energy rate increases. The city has dedicated $300,000 from the...
1470 WMBD
Local agencies get grant money from sale of legalized marijuana
PEORIA, Ill. – There are still plenty of people who don’t look — for lack of a better term — highly at the sale of legal recreational cannabis in Illinois. But, the sale is helping communities like Peoria. Thanks to state law, proceeds from the pot sales have resulted in $45 million in grants across the state being funded.
Central Illinois Proud
Applications open for Peoria’s energy assistance funds
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria kicked off its application period Monday for the new Utility Assistance Program, dedicating $300,000 citywide to help Peorians pay their energy bills. The program is dedicated to help provide financial relief to low-income renters and homeowners impacted by energy rate increases. The program funding,...
wcbu.org
$300,000 in utility bill assistance is available to Peoria's lower-income families
The City of Peoria launched their Utility Assistance Program on Monday to provide lower-income renters and homeowners with financial assistance to pay their utility bills. A total of $300,000 has been dedicated to the program. The money can provide up to four months of relief for bills in up to 500 households.
Central Illinois Proud
City of Peoria preparing for possibility of migrant buses arriving
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The controversy over immigration at the nation’s southern border has become an issue of increasing concern in Central Illinois. WMBD learned Tuesday that Peoria is now in the planning phase for taking on migrant arrivals. So far, republican governors in southern border states have sent many to cities like New York, Washington, and Chicago.
wcbu.org
GOP nominee Bailey discusses crime, taxes, election integrity during Peoria campaign stop
Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey vowed Tuesday to stand by the outcome of the upcoming general election, after telling a group of supporters in Peoria he wants to lower taxes, improve public education, and take a tough stance against crime. “Now is the time for regular working people like us...
Central Illinois Proud
CI Hero: Peoria man is dedicated to service, bringing community transformation
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– Whether greeting little ones getting off the school bus or guiding older ones behind bars, Angel Cruz has embodied the term “service” in the Peoria community. This week’s CI Hero coincides with Hispanic Heritage month and Cruz said he’s embracing dedication and Latino...
wcbu.org
UnityPoint stands to make $75M in hospital affiliation transfer to Carle Health
UnityPoint Health stands to make $75 million in the expected transfer of three Peoria-area hospitals to the Carle Health banner. That's according to documents filed Monday with the Illinois Health Facilities and Service Review Board, a state regulatory agency. The affiliation swap includes Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals, as well...
wcbu.org
New Women's Center, LGBTQ+ Center part of Bradley University's latest Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives
On September 13th, university communications sent out a “Note from the Office of Warren Anderson” to all students and faculty that details the new initiatives as well as explains the updated role of DEI on campus. Dr. Warren Anderson was hired last spring as the Vice President for...
977wmoi.com
Renovations, Relocations, and New Projects for OSF HealthCare
With the opening of the redesigned emergency department on the OSF Holy Family Medical Center campus in Monmouth and the addition of a wound care clinic, relocations and upgrades have also occurred within the St. Mary campuses, shares President and CEO Lisa DeKezel:. “We have relocated the OSF Prompt Care...
1470 WMBD
Ameren: Nearly 4,000 customers in the Peoria area without power
PEORIA, Ill. — According to the Ameren Illinois Outage Map, 3,868 customers in Peoria County were in the dark early Monday morning following storms that rolled through Central Illinois on Sunday night. As of 6:25 a.m. Monday, just seven Ameren customers were without power in Tazewell County. Roughly 24...
Plainfield community rallies behind ISU students hit by car while leaving Normal pub
A north suburban community has been rallying behind two ISU students who were hit by a car while leaving a pub.
wglt.org
'So tired of fighting:' Low-income and accessible housing remain in short supply in B-N
For some people seeking housing in the Twin Cities, the rental struggles that have emerged since Rivian came to town in 2021 are new — long waits to find an open place, and sticker shock from the rates. For others, the situation is not new. Absent in the Bloomington-Normal...
1470 WMBD
Contents of church time capsule unveiled Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. — A time capsule from the cornerstone of Hale Memorial Church in Peoria was unveiled Tuesday afternoon at the Scottish Rite Theatre. KDB Group acquired the church building in 2021 hoping to restore it, but recently tore it down due to structural issues. KDB’s Greg Birkland says...
wcbu.org
The Jubilee College State Historic Site is reopening to the public. Here's what to expect
The doors of the Jubilee College State Historic Site are now open to members of the public once again. It's been more than a decade since the state has offered regular access to the pioneer school it now maintains. Since 2009, volunteers have only sporadically opened the site up to visitors, largely due to a lack of funding.
