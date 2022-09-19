ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Vice

150 Cops Were on a Cartel Payroll in One of Mexico’s Most Violent States

A secret, elite Mexican task force discovered more than 150 corrupt police officers working under two payrolls: the government’s and the New Generation Jalisco Cartel’s. The task force in the Mexican central state of Guanajuato was staffed by former Mexican federal police officers trained in the U.S., Colombia, and México to tackle crimes such as cyber-terrorism, drug trafficking, and counterintelligence, according to the Guanajuato authorities.
Reuters

Bus crashes in Costa Rica, at least nine dead

SAN JOSE, Sept 18 (Reuters) - A bus crash caused by heavy rains in Costa Rica left at least nine dead people on Saturday night, officials said. Heavy rains across the country caused a landslide on the Cambronero route, in the west of the country 70 km (45 miles) from the capital San Jose.
