Call for volunteers in Vermont on National Public Lands Day
PERU, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday is National Public Lands Day which includes free admittance to national parks, but it’s not just a discount park day. Green Mountain National Forest employees are looking for volunteers to join them Sat., Sept. 24 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Hapgood Pond Recreation Area in Peru, Vermont.
Don't Miss These Quintessential Fall Festivals in Vermont
Sunday, September 25, 1-4 p.m., at Justin Morrill Homestead in Strafford. $5; free for kids under 15. morrillhomestead.org. Smack in the middle of apple season, locals can don bonnets and top hats for a trip back in time to the 19th Century Apple & Cheese Harvest Festival at Justin Morrill Homestead in Strafford. The annual shindig marks Johnny Appleseed's birthday with a full schedule of food and fun.
Is South Burlington TIF district paying off?
Saving the state money and preventing waste, fraud and abuse: those are the goals of the Vermont state auditor’s office. Plattsburgh to host workshop on retail cannabis licenses. Updated: 4 hours ago. The city of Plattsburgh is teaming up with New York’s Office of Cannabis Management for an information...
South Burlington man walking to fix democracy
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington man is on a mission. On Oct. 1, he’ll start walking from Los Angeles to Capitol Hill. With him, he brings an important message about the state of democracy in our nation. WCAX News checked in with Rick Hubbard when he...
Vermont vendors ready at Big E fair, but some couldn’t make the trip
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WCAX) - The Big E is underway in Springfield, Massachusetts, and the Vermont house is full, with 23 vendors bringing products from the Green Mountain State to all of New England. The Skinny Pancake, Vermont Clothing Company and the Long Trail Brewing Company are three of the Vermont...
Campaign Countdown: Vermont auditor
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Saving the state money and preventing waste, fraud and abuse: those are the goals of the Vermont state auditor’s office. While the candidates running for auditor this year share those goals, they have different plans on how to achieve them. Doug Hoffer has been Vermont...
‘Stand tall:’ Burlington Pride Parade draws thousands
“We have to represent our own humanity because there are always people who are trying to take that humanity away from us.”
Plattsburgh YMCA gets $1M pledge toward new home
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A $1 million pledge will help the Plattsburgh YMCA move closer to its goal of a new home. Tuesday, the Plattsburgh Y announced the pledge from Stewart’s Shops and the related Dake Foundation. The YMCA is working to secure the funds for a $13 million...
Learning more about Japanese culture in Burlington
Even on gray days, there’s plenty of color in one Morrisville home. Amanda Foss puts it in her work, stitch by stitch. Who can call themselves Abenaki? Dispute between Vermont, Canadian tribes. Updated: 3 hours ago. Who qualifies as Abenaki? That’s the question at the center of a disagreement...
montpelierbridge.org
Breakfast in Montpelier (and Beyond): Where to Find the Best Meal of the Day
My husband wooed me over omelets and bacon. Our love affair unfurled at the Wayside, the Coffee Corner, and the pre-COVID lushness of a J. Morgan’s all-you-can-eat brunch buffet. We savored the first meal of the day while we read newspapers, talked, and refilled our coffees and teas till well past noon. You could say breakfast built my marriage.
worldatlas.com
6 Small Towns in Vermont With Stunning Fall Colors
Over-sized sweaters, piles of leaves, pumpkin spice lattes, and crisp mountain breezes, fall is here, and so are all the vibrant colors that come with the changing of the seasons. Thousands descend upon Vermont yearly, not for the late-season mountain biking or spending time outdoors before the teeth chatting first...
A psychic fair at Proctor’s Wilson Castle
2 face charges in Essex crash that sent 5 to hospital. After a monthslong investigation, two men are facing charges in the wake of a crash that sent a family of five to the hospital. The Big E event in Springfield Ma. brings in Vermont vendors, but some aren't making...
Plattsburgh to host workshop on retail cannabis licenses
The program is aimed at helping adult Vermonters get started down a new career path. Saving the state money and preventing waste, fraud and abuse: those are the goals of the Vermont state auditor’s office. Closed Burlington church under contract to be sold. Updated: 5 hours ago. A downtown...
Who can call themselves Abenaki? Dispute between Vermont, Canadian tribes
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Who qualifies as Abenaki? That’s the question at the center of a disagreement between Vermont Abenaki and Canadian Abenaki. Vermont’s Abenaki tribes are speaking out against members of the Odanak First Nation, an Abenaki reserve in Quebec. At a University of Vermont conference, the...
vermontjournal.com
Rich Earth opens “pee-cycling” depot in Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Rich Earth Institute is hosting the grand opening of a urine-recycling depot at the Rockingham Recycling Center on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Join Rich Earth at this event to learn how Rockingham area residents can now bring both their pee-cycling and recycling to the Center.
Would Vermont's anti-slavery amendment impact prison labor? Advocates say rhetoric ‘misses the point.’
Vermonters who work while incarcerated are paid, though for lower wages than their peers outside of prisons. Advocates for Proposal 2, which would explicitly prohibit slavery in the state constitution, say the amendment could have a “broad range of implications.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Would Vermont's anti-slavery amendment impact prison labor? Advocates say rhetoric ‘misses the point.’.
YCQM: Sept. 18, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this “You Can Quote Me,” a recap of the New Hampshire Primary voting results. Plus, Ukrainian forces are pushing out Russian troops, a local journalist on the front lines tells us what he’s seen, and we talk with Lasha Tchantouridze from Norwich University.
Police no longer sure who stabbed who in Burlington park incident
ShireTown Market Brings Creemees and Breakfast Tacos to Middlebury
Middlebury's creemee drought ended last month when ShireTown Marketplace opened its walk-up window on August 19, serving cones and cups of classic vanilla, chocolate and twist. "We anticipated it being busy, but nothing like what we actually saw," owner Kevin Archambeault said. "We kind of got it handed to us...
The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 21-27
First Congregational Church of Essex Junction continues its Community Concerts @ First series with an appearance by folk act Cricket Blue. Praised as "master storytellers" by NPR, the duo brings a literary, folkloric flair to every song it sings. Accompanying Cricket Blue is string ensemble Trio Arco. Just Give Me...
