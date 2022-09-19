ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

WCAX

Call for volunteers in Vermont on National Public Lands Day

PERU, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday is National Public Lands Day which includes free admittance to national parks, but it’s not just a discount park day. Green Mountain National Forest employees are looking for volunteers to join them Sat., Sept. 24 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Hapgood Pond Recreation Area in Peru, Vermont.
PERU, VT
sevendaysvt

Don't Miss These Quintessential Fall Festivals in Vermont

Sunday, September 25, 1-4 p.m., at Justin Morrill Homestead in Strafford. $5; free for kids under 15. morrillhomestead.org. Smack in the middle of apple season, locals can don bonnets and top hats for a trip back in time to the 19th Century Apple & Cheese Harvest Festival at Justin Morrill Homestead in Strafford. The annual shindig marks Johnny Appleseed's birthday with a full schedule of food and fun.
STRAFFORD, VT
WCAX

Is South Burlington TIF district paying off?

Saving the state money and preventing waste, fraud and abuse: those are the goals of the Vermont state auditor's office.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

South Burlington man walking to fix democracy

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington man is on a mission. On Oct. 1, he’ll start walking from Los Angeles to Capitol Hill. With him, he brings an important message about the state of democracy in our nation. WCAX News checked in with Rick Hubbard when he...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Campaign Countdown: Vermont auditor

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Saving the state money and preventing waste, fraud and abuse: those are the goals of the Vermont state auditor’s office. While the candidates running for auditor this year share those goals, they have different plans on how to achieve them. Doug Hoffer has been Vermont...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Plattsburgh YMCA gets $1M pledge toward new home

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A $1 million pledge will help the Plattsburgh YMCA move closer to its goal of a new home. Tuesday, the Plattsburgh Y announced the pledge from Stewart’s Shops and the related Dake Foundation. The YMCA is working to secure the funds for a $13 million...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Learning more about Japanese culture in Burlington

Even on gray days, there’s plenty of color in one Morrisville home. Amanda Foss puts it in her work, stitch by stitch. Who can call themselves Abenaki? Dispute between Vermont, Canadian tribes. Updated: 3 hours ago. Who qualifies as Abenaki? That’s the question at the center of a disagreement...
BURLINGTON, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Breakfast in Montpelier (and Beyond): Where to Find the Best Meal of the Day

My husband wooed me over omelets and bacon. Our love affair unfurled at the Wayside, the Coffee Corner, and the pre-COVID lushness of a J. Morgan’s all-you-can-eat brunch buffet. We savored the first meal of the day while we read newspapers, talked, and refilled our coffees and teas till well past noon. You could say breakfast built my marriage.
MONTPELIER, VT
worldatlas.com

6 Small Towns in Vermont With Stunning Fall Colors

Over-sized sweaters, piles of leaves, pumpkin spice lattes, and crisp mountain breezes, fall is here, and so are all the vibrant colors that come with the changing of the seasons. Thousands descend upon Vermont yearly, not for the late-season mountain biking or spending time outdoors before the teeth chatting first...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

A psychic fair at Proctor’s Wilson Castle

2 face charges in Essex crash that sent 5 to hospital. After a monthslong investigation, two men are facing charges in the wake of a crash that sent a family of five to the hospital. The Big E event in Springfield Ma. brings in Vermont vendors, but some aren't making...
PROCTOR, VT
WCAX

Plattsburgh to host workshop on retail cannabis licenses

The program is aimed at helping adult Vermonters get started down a new career path. Saving the state money and preventing waste, fraud and abuse: those are the goals of the Vermont state auditor’s office. Closed Burlington church under contract to be sold. Updated: 5 hours ago. A downtown...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
vermontjournal.com

Rich Earth opens “pee-cycling” depot in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Rich Earth Institute is hosting the grand opening of a urine-recycling depot at the Rockingham Recycling Center on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Join Rich Earth at this event to learn how Rockingham area residents can now bring both their pee-cycling and recycling to the Center.
TOWN OF ROCKINGHAM, VT
VTDigger

Would Vermont's anti-slavery amendment impact prison labor? Advocates say rhetoric ‘misses the point.’

Vermonters who work while incarcerated are paid, though for lower wages than their peers outside of prisons. Advocates for Proposal 2, which would explicitly prohibit slavery in the state constitution, say the amendment could have a “broad range of implications.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Would Vermont's anti-slavery amendment impact prison labor? Advocates say rhetoric ‘misses the point.’.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

YCQM: Sept. 18, 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this “You Can Quote Me,” a recap of the New Hampshire Primary voting results. Plus, Ukrainian forces are pushing out Russian troops, a local journalist on the front lines tells us what he’s seen, and we talk with Lasha Tchantouridze from Norwich University.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Police no longer sure who stabbed who in Burlington park incident

Saving the state money and preventing waste, fraud and abuse: those are the goals of the Vermont state auditor's office.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 21-27

First Congregational Church of Essex Junction continues its Community Concerts @ First series with an appearance by folk act Cricket Blue. Praised as "master storytellers" by NPR, the duo brings a literary, folkloric flair to every song it sings. Accompanying Cricket Blue is string ensemble Trio Arco. Just Give Me...
BURLINGTON, VT

