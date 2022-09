MEMPHIS, TN — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating after a man was found dead in a car on Sunday.

Police responded to a crash in the 1500 block of Pope Street around 4:15 p.m.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound, MPD said.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

MPD said the car he was in had come to rest and was not involved in an accident.

There is no suspect information.

