TMZ.com
Plane Crashes During Race in Reno Air Show, Pilot Dead in Fireball
A military jet smashed to Earth right in the middle of a race with another jet -- part of an air show in Nevada -- taking one pilot's life and horrifying the onlooking crowd. The disaster unfolded Sunday at the Reno Air Races ... and you can see the red plane -- an Aero L-29 Delfin -- swiftly lost altitude while racing another jet, and burst into flames upon impact.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Reno on Tuesday afternoon. The Authorities stated that heavy rainfall might be the reason after a trash truck overturned and crashed. The driver of the vehicle suffered major injuries following the crash. The identity of the driver was...
8newsnow.com
Plane crash on last day of Reno Air Races leaves 1 dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A plane crash during the Reno Air Races left one person dead, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The event began on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and was scheduled until Sunday, Sept. 18. The crash occurred on the third lap of the Jet Gold Race....
One dead in jet crash at Reno championship air races
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- A pilot was killed in a single-engine jet crash during competition at the Reno National Championship Air Races, officials said. The crash occurred Sunday during the third of six laps on outer pylon five of the event's Jet Gold Race, the Reno Racing Association said on Twitter.
Elko Daily Free Press
Pilot killed in crash while competing in the Reno Air Races
RENO (AP) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fatal crash involving a plane competing in the Reno Air Races. Officials with the Reno Air Racing Association said the plane went down Sunday afternoon during the event’s championship round. The name of the pilot who was killed...
mynews4.com
Driver hospitalized after trash truck overturns on I-580 in Reno
One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a trash truck overturned on a Reno freeway. The crash happened at about noon in the area of northbound I-580 near the South McCarran on-ramp. A spokeswoman for Waste Management said the driver was taken to the hospital but was...
KOLO TV Reno
Multiple semis crash near Floriston due to recent rainfall
FLORISTON, California (KOLO) - A number of semi crashes kept California Highway Patrol busy this week. The latest crash happened around 7:30 this morning when a big rig jackknifed and blocked one eastbound lane near Floriston. No injuries have been reported, but its the latest in a series of semi-crashes...
KOLO TV Reno
Pilot killed in Reno Air Races identified
Showers and a few T-storms will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, as an area of low pressure slowly moves through our region. Expect drier, warmer weather Thursday through the weekend. -Jeff.
FAA to investigate fatal single-jet crash at Reno Air Races; pilot's name not released
5:37 p.m. update: Fred Telling, CEO and chairman of the Reno Air Racing Association, provided a brief update Sunday at the terminal at Stead Airport on the fatal jet crash. ...
CBS News
Firefighters respond to commercial fire in Sun Valley
Firefighters extinguished a fire Sunday inside a commercial building in Sun Valley. The blaze inside the business building at 8557 N. San Fernando Road was reported at 7:35 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. The department dispatched 71 firefighters to the scene and knocked down the...
KOLO TV Reno
Apple device used to track stolen vehicle
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The owner of a stolen vehicle was able to help police track it down using an Apple device. Reno Police say the vehicle was reported stolen around 10:00 p.m. Monday. With the owner’s help, officers were able to track the vehicle to Sutro Street. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect drove away, hitting another car after a short pursuit. The suspect ran away, but was arrested nearby.
List of fatalities at Reno Air Races
Sept. 18, 2022: Pilot Aaron Hogue, of Henderson, Nevada, died in a crash during the Jet Gold Race. The cause is under investigation. Sept. 8, 2014: Pilot Lee Behel, 64, of San Jose, California, died in a crash when portions of the right wing separated from his experimental aircraft during qualifying heats. Sept. 16, 2011:...
KOLO TV Reno
One suffers life-threatening injuries in Reno rollover crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash that left one person with life-threatening injuries. It happened at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday night at Washington Street and Citadel Way, just south of Rancho San Rafael Regional Park. Officers said the vehicle was going north on Washington...
Jackknifed big rig blocking eastbound lanes on I-80 near Floriston Way
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A jackknifed big rig is blocking both eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic near Floriston Way on Interstate 80, according to Caltrans. According to a tweet from the California Highway Patrol Truckee, eastbound traffic is currently being turned around at Hirschdale Road. As of 8:54 p.m., westbound lanes have opened, according […]
KOLO TV Reno
Officer-involved shooting suspect forgiven by victim’s mother
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On August 8th, Reno Police responded to a call reported only as a ‘disturbance’, but they arrived in a quiet upscale neighborhood in the southwest expecting trouble. The person calling them said there was a man armed with a knife. They found a man,...
We've seen fire, we've seen rain | Reno Memo
Stay on top of local news with a $1 subscription to RGJ.com! Mount Rose looks far better shrouded in stormclouds and snow rather than smoke. The first snowfall of the season hit the Sierra peaks over the weekend, and despite the slight warming trend predicted at the end of this week, we finally have fall weather in the Truckee Meadows. ...
Flying Magazine
Reno Jet Gold Race Ends in Tragedy
RARA / Ballista, the L-29 flown by pilot Aaron Hogue, was at the top position for the start of the Jet Gold Class race on Sunday. [From racingjets.com]. A dusty series of races for 2022 ended abruptly on Sunday afternoon. Reno Air Racing Association’s (RARA) Stihl National Championship Air Races saw tragedy in the Jet Gold race, with pilot Aaron Hogue flying into the dirt in his L-29, Ballista.
mynews4.com
Thousands of textbooks found in dumpster outside Reno bookstore
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 & Fox 11 received multiple emails concerning thousands of books found on the floor and in the dumpster outside Textbook Brokers, a second-hand bookstore that buys, sells, and resells old or new books. An employee of nine years who...
L.A. Weekly
3 Hospitalized after Head-On Collision on East Golden Valley Road [Reno, NV]
RENO, NV (September 16, 2022) – Wednesday afternoon, three individuals sustained injuries in a head-on collision at East Golden Valley Road. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. along East Golden Valley Road and Spearhead Way, per initial reports. According to authorities, a trailer-towing truck and an SUV clashed head-on...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Groundbreaking ceremony held Monday for Meyers bike trail project
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday morning in Meyers for a new bridge project that will cross the Upper Truckee River and include connections to Washoe Meadows State Park and Tahoe Paradise Park and the Lake Tahoe Environmental Science Magnet School. On hand to...
