Brazil More Isolated After Four Years Of Bolsonaro

The video was painful to watch, but spoke volumes to Brazil's isolation on the world stage: President Jair Bolsonaro awkwardly meandering alone around the room as other G20 leaders chatted amiably in Rome last year. Political analysts say the international influence of Latin American giant Brazil has shrunk under Bolsonaro,...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Police Clash With Right-Wing Protesters at LGBTQ March in Serbia

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Police clashed with right-wing protesters on Saturday as several thousand people joined an LGBTQ march in Serbia to mark the end of EuroPride week, an event staged in a different European city each year. Police clashed with two right-wing groups trying to disrupt the march, Prime Minister...
PROTESTS
The Guardian

Bolsonaro tries red scare tactics in Brazil election by raising spectre of Nicaragua

More than 4,000km and an ideological abyss separate the capitals of Nicaragua and Brazil, where an acrimonious race for the presidency is under way. But the Central American country has found itself at the centre of Brazil’s election debate as its far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro seeks to weaponise Daniel Ortega’s authoritarian crackdown on the Catholic church to attack his leftist challenger, the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
POLITICS
International Business Times

Analysis-In Latin America, Democracies Shaken Ahead Of Key Elections

An assassination attempt in Argentina and spurts of election-linked violence in Brazil have emerged as the latest signs of growing political discontent in Latin America, creating a treacherous environment for incumbents of all stripes. Latin America's political arena has intensified with fallout from the pandemic, war in Ukraine, spiraling inflation...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copper#Blockade#Peruvian#Mmg Ltd#Hudbay Minerals Inc#Coroccohuayco
The Hill

Nicaragua’s dictatorship is criminalizing democracy and fueling migration to the US

Less than a year ago, Republicans and Democrats came together to support the RENANCER Act to limit the catastrophic dictatorship of Nicaragua under the regime of President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo. In Nicaragua, businesses are extorted by mafia-like police officers, Catholic leaders are persecuted for supporting democracy, residents (even Americans) are detained and sentenced for decades, and civil society organizations have been shuttered. This family dynasty has criminalized democracy, ensuring that freedom of expression, political participation, movement and beliefs are legally eliminated. Nicaragua’s president and family have turned Nicaragua into a rogue state.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Miami

Explainer: So, why are so many Venezuelans leaving their country?

MIAMI - In case you are wondering why you are hearing more about Venezuelan migrants lately, it is because the situation in the South American nation, once one of the richest nations on earth because of its petroleum exports, is now nearly unliveable for its citizens. An estimated 6.8 million Venezuelans have fled their country since 2014, mostly to Latin America and Caribbean countries. The migrants have been fleeing years of failed socio-economic policies by the repressive regime of Nicolas Maduro, which has taken basic freedoms away from its citizens in trying to emulate the Cuban model. Earlier this year, Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

US court awards $73 million for Venezuelan opponent's death

A federal judge in Miami has awarded $73 million in damages to the family of a prominent opponent of Venezuela's socialist government who died while in custody in what he described as a “murder for hire” carried out by a criminal enterprise led by President Nicolás Maduro.Fernando Albán was arrested in 2018 upon arrival to the international airport in Caracas from New York, where he was part of a delegation that had denounced Maduro's government on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. He died three days later in what authorities initially described as a suicide jump from...
