Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Falcons HC Arthur Smith has testy response to Kyle Pitts question
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith had a testy response Sunday to a question he received about Kyle Pitts. Smith’s Falcons lost 31-27 at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday to drop to 0-2. Pitts, who was the No. 4 overall pick in last year’s draft, had 2 catches for 19 yards for the second straight week. He was only targeted three times in the game.
Rams hold special practice for family of Agoura HS football player who died at 15 after surgery
The Los Angeles Rams is lifting the spirits of a grieving Southern California family after a 15-year-old boy died during what was supposed to be routine shoulder surgery.
Derek Carr Reacts to the Raiders' Loss to the Cardinals
Immediately following the Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Derek Carr reacted and we have that entire press conference for you.
Yardbarker
Atlanta Falcons Fall to Los Angeles Rams
Watching the Atlanta Falcons lose at the Los Angeles Rams 27-31 Sunday afternoon just made me think to myself… “What else is new.” The Falcons were not expected to win this game on the west coast, and they weren’t even suppose to compete according to a few sports media outlets. But this is the NFL and anything can happen. The game started as last week ended for the Falcons, with the opposing team scoring when they please.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore Ravens vs. New England Patriots odds: NFL Week 3 point spread, moneyline, total
The Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots play on Sunday in an NFL Week 3 game. The Ravens are a 3.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Ravens are -165 on the...
Emma: After acknowledging criticism, Justin Fields can let his play do the talking for him
Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Wednesday responded to criticism of a comment he made about the fan base after Chicago’s loss at Green Bay. Now, he has the chance to respond with his performance on the field.
Falcons Twitter reacts to Sunday's 31-27 loss to Rams
The Falcons came unbelievably close to pulling off a comeback that was reminiscent of their Super Bowl 51 loss. Trailing 28-3 to the Rams in the second half Sunday, Atlanta came roaring back and nearly won the game. The team returned a blocked punt for a touchdown and forced a...
NBC Sports
Giants lose 15th game to Dodgers, set SF-era record in 2022
SAN FRANCISCO — You cannot sum up the 2022 Giants with one at-bat, play or moment, but if ever there was a snapshot that neatly tied everything together, it was LaMonte Wade Jr.‘s at-bat in the bottom of the 10th inning Sunday night. It was a matchup that...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier handles 10 carries in NFL debut against Rams
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier recorded ten carries for 30 rushing yards in Week 2's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Allgeier, the Falcons 5th round pick in this year's draft, made his NFL debut in Week 2 after a healthy scratch in Week 1. An injury to Damien Williams (ribs) created an opportunity for Allgeier, and he tied Cordarrelle Patterson for carries with ten. With Damien Williams on injured reserve, Allgeier appears to have a role alongside Patterson moving forward. The Falcons face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.
What's new with the Rams in 2022?
This Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals will take on their division rival Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals look to be completely dead at halftime of Week 2’s contest in Las Vegas, but rallied in one of the more improbable comebacks in recent memory. They suddenly find...
Yardbarker
Angels Insider Reminds Fans Of A Shocking Collapse
The Los Angeles Angels have officially been eliminated from postseason contention. For the eighth straight season, there will be no October baseball in Anaheim. The team was off to a hot start in May before a 14-game losing skid put them in a rut that they never quite came out of.
Comments / 0