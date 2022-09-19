ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Falcons HC Arthur Smith has testy response to Kyle Pitts question

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith had a testy response Sunday to a question he received about Kyle Pitts. Smith’s Falcons lost 31-27 at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday to drop to 0-2. Pitts, who was the No. 4 overall pick in last year’s draft, had 2 catches for 19 yards for the second straight week. He was only targeted three times in the game.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Atlanta Falcons Fall to Los Angeles Rams

Watching the Atlanta Falcons lose at the Los Angeles Rams 27-31 Sunday afternoon just made me think to myself… “What else is new.” The Falcons were not expected to win this game on the west coast, and they weren’t even suppose to compete according to a few sports media outlets. But this is the NFL and anything can happen. The game started as last week ended for the Falcons, with the opposing team scoring when they please.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
City
Cleveland, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Marcus Mariota
numberfire.com

Falcons' Tyler Allgeier handles 10 carries in NFL debut against Rams

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier recorded ten carries for 30 rushing yards in Week 2's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Allgeier, the Falcons 5th round pick in this year's draft, made his NFL debut in Week 2 after a healthy scratch in Week 1. An injury to Damien Williams (ribs) created an opportunity for Allgeier, and he tied Cordarrelle Patterson for carries with ten. With Damien Williams on injured reserve, Allgeier appears to have a role alongside Patterson moving forward. The Falcons face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What's new with the Rams in 2022?

This Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals will take on their division rival Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals look to be completely dead at halftime of Week 2’s contest in Las Vegas, but rallied in one of the more improbable comebacks in recent memory. They suddenly find...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Angels Insider Reminds Fans Of A Shocking Collapse

The Los Angeles Angels have officially been eliminated from postseason contention. For the eighth straight season, there will be no October baseball in Anaheim. The team was off to a hot start in May before a 14-game losing skid put them in a rut that they never quite came out of.
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy