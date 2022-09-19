ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

First demolition of a reactor facility at ORNL underway; set for completion this year

 2 days ago
For the first time in Oak Ridge history, environmental management crews are demolishing a former reactor facility, reaching another important milestone for cleanup at the site.

UCOR, the environmental management (EM) cleanup contractor for U.S. Department of Energy in Oak Ridge began tearing down the Bulk Shielding Reactor at Oak Ridge National Laboratory two weeks ago, according to a news release. The reactor is also known as Building 3010.

“While this project is not the biggest demolition we’ve undertaken, it carries a lot of significance,” Laura Wilkerson, acting manager for the Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management, was quoted as saying in the UCOR release. “It is the first removal of a former reactor at ORNL, and it is a signal of much more to come at the site in the immediate future.”

The Bulk Shielding Reactor complex was built in the 1950s for radiation shielding studies as part of the federal Aircraft Nuclear Propulsion Program. It included a 27-foot-deep reactor pool filled with water to shield the radioactive components contained in the pool. Its mission changed to a general-purpose research reactor in 1963 and was shut down permanently in 1991.

“A great deal of prep work was necessary to ensure this facility could be demolished safely,” stated Dan Macias, UCOR site integration and cleanup manager. “As with all cleanup work we do, safety is the top priority, and crews have been working diligently during the past few years to eliminate hazards and ensure successful demolition of the reactor facility.”

Reportedly one of the most important pre-demolition activities was removing and disposing of irradiated components from the reactor pool. Once those components were removed, workers drained the 130,000 gallons of water from the pool and sent it to an onsite treatment facility. Then the pool area was decontaminated and filled with a concrete mixture.

In addition to stabilizing the reactor pool, workers removed various wastes, as well as asbestos from the facility.

The reactor was one of more than a dozen research reactors constructed at ORNL over multiple decades. Each contributed to ORNL’s reputation as a world leader in cutting-edge nuclear research and development. The facility is one of 16 inactive research reactors and isotope facilities EM is addressing at ORNL.

“UCOR is proud to be part of another significant cleanup milestone on the Oak Ridge Reservation,” said Ken Rueter, UCOR president and CEO. “From completing the first-ever cleanup of a gaseous diffusion plant to this notable milestone, the landscape at the Oak Ridge Reservation is changing dramatically, providing essential land for continuing federal missions and economic development. We look forward to continuing cleanup progress at ORNL and across the reservation.”

Crews will complete demolition on the facility this year before transitioning to the teardown of the nearby Low Intensity Test Reactor, known as Building 3005.

