Oak Ridge, TN

League to celebrate 75 years at Tuesday Zoom meeting

 2 days ago
The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge opens the year on Tuesday, Sept. 20, with a lunchtime celebration of 75 years in the city.

The first meeting of the 2022-23 League year and the only “Lunch with the League” (LWL) meeting in September will be “Celebrating 75 Years in Oak Ridge and Welcoming New Members.” League member Kowetha Mack will share a slide history of some of the high points of those years, and longtime League members Marty Adler Jasny and Mary Ellen Klots will share some anecdotes from earlier years, according to a news release. Other long-term members are invited to share recollections, and humorous anecdotes are particularly welcome.

Members and regular attendees receive a Zoom link for the luncheons, as well as information about upcoming programs, via email. Guests are welcome to participate and may request the link by contacting Mary Ann Reeves at maryannreeves1@att.net. Anyone not familiar with Zoom meetings may go to https://support.zoom.us, then scroll down to frequently asked questions. Several days after each event, attendees may view the recorded session on the League’s website (https://my.lwv.org/tennessee/oak-ridge).

The League welcomes members and nonmembers alike to all of its first and third Tuesday noon Zoom gatherings.

"We consider this year’s first event to be an excellent opportunity to introduce newcomers to the League and encourage members to invite guests to tune into this Zoom celebration. Please pass the Zoom link on to those who would appreciate our efforts and invite them to consider becoming members as we enter this new year," the release stated.

The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge describes itself as a nonpartisan political organization for men and women. It encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.

