ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Magpie attacks cause chaos for the best riders on the planet at Cycling World Championships as expert warns holding races during swooping season is a 'recipe for calamity'

By James Cooney
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The best cyclists on the planet have been terrorised by swooping magpies as they compete at the Cycling World Championships in Wollongong on the NSW south coast.

More than 1000 competitors are down under as the prestigious event is held in Australia for the first time in more than a decade - but it seems nobody told them about the hazard the birds pose from August to October as they defend their chicks and nests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AwB9H_0i0qc9Jg00
Terrified Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel (pictured competing in a time trial at Wollongong) says he's already been 'chased' by a bird: 'I am afraid of it'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UP78K_0i0qc9Jg00
Magpie attacks are such a problem in Wollongong that this sign was erected at Lang Park, where the finish line for one of the races is located 

The magpie attacks have left some of the sport's biggest names badly shaken and looking over their shoulders every time they get on their bikes.

'A fairly large bird came very close [during a training ride] and it just kept following me,' Belgium's Remco Evenepoel told CyclingNews.

'It was terrifying. But that's Australia, apparently. I hope it's the only time it happens, but I am afraid of it.'

Amazingly, organisers have put the finish line for one of the races right near a magpie nesting area in the beachside area of Lang Park - where there's even a council sign saying, 'Birds swooping! Dismount and walk your bike through this area. Magpies are nesting in this area.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TBS0s_0i0qc9Jg00
Magpie attacks are relatively common in Australia during spring

'I've been swooped twice already since being here,' Australian rider Grace Brown, who won silver in the women's time trial on Sunday, told Guardian Australia.

'It's not just the international athletes that are worried about it. I get pretty scared by magpies.'

Magpie attacks are relatively common in Australia during spring, prompting locals to put plastic spikes on their helmets and take other steps to reduce the risk of being swooped.

However, given the time and expertise cycling teams put into aerodynamic improvements, it's unlikely riders at the event will change their headgear.

'Some guys said you have to mount some antennae on your helmet to scare them away, but that's not so good for aerodynamics,' joked Swiss rider Stefan Küng last week, after a teammate was swooped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yHKDT_0i0qc9Jg00
While most riders' reactions are light-hearted to magpie attacks, they can be dangerous - in 2019 a cyclist died in Wollongong after being swooped

While most riders' reactions to the birds so far have been relatively light-hearted, magpie attacks on cyclists riding at high speeds can be very dangerous.

In 2019 a cyclist in Wollongong died after being attacked by a magpie.

The 76-year-old crashed into a fence post as he tried to escape one of the swooping birds and died after being airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

Leading local vet Dr Paul Parland has told a radio station that he believes magpie mating season combined with racing cyclists is a recipe for 'calamity'.

'I know that in the northern suburbs there have been a couple of problematic magpies over the last few years which have resulted in some really difficult situations,' Parland said.

'Magpies can be quite territorial and there's going to be a lot going on in their particular areas.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iNeWw_0i0qc9Jg00
Leading Illawarra vet Dr Paul Parland has told a radio station that he believes magpie mating season combined with racing cyclists is a recipe for 'calamity'

Parland has encouraged people to take care and travel in groups.

'Swooping birds tend to target people that are by themselves and also people that are moving in very fast ways.

'Unfortunately I don't think we're going to slow down the cyclists in their race to take a little side breather as the birds swoop by.'

Magpie Alert, a website that monitors and records magpie attacks in Australia, currently lists over 1,590 incidents so far this year, causing numerous injuries.

Magpies tend to swoop for about six weeks as their mate incubates eggs and while the chicks are very young.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Manchester City's global empire to expand ever further as club's owners set to purchase Brazilian second division side Bahia to strengthen their hold on football in South America

Manchester City owners are set to expand their global stable of clubs to 12 with the purchase of Bahia in Brazil. Sportsmail understands a deal to take over the second division club is at an advanced stage, with key meetings set to take place this week in a bid to ratify an agreement.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE – PICTURED: British woman, 29, who drowned while scuba diving in Albania – as devastated boyfriend says dive instructor 'didn't pay much attention' while checking gear before they went in the water

The sister of a British woman who drowned in front of her boyfriend while scuba diving in Albania this week said today: 'It is devastating. We are heartbroken.'. Rebecca Gannon, 29, nicknamed Beccie, from Stone in Staffordshire tragically died on holiday in Albania on Monday afternoon. Her tearful sibling Sam...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefan Küng
animalpetitions.org

Stop Cutting Open Greyhounds for Entertainment

Target: Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia. Goal: Demand Australia ban the artificial impregnation of greyhounds in favor of more humane, less invasive alternatives. Recently, a movement to ban the artificial impregnation of greyhounds in Australia was overturned in a New South Wales animal welfare bill, despite much opposition from...
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

WATCH: These Otters Having a Blast on a Water Slide Are Too Much for the Internet to Handle

Need to forget your worries in between football games this weekend? We suggest watching some otters enjoying a water slide. Remember when you were young, playing at a water park on a warm summer day? All that was on your mind was getting down the slide and pondering the flavor of your next snow cone. These otters playing on the slide likely only have one thing in mind — endless fun. You slide, then climb back up and slide some more.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magpies#Planet#Cyclingnews#Dismount#Australian#Guardian Australia
Daily Mail

The mourners who MISSED the Queen's funeral: Woman is pictured sitting outside Westminster Abbey after the service had begun while man who was caught up in Paddington rail chaos says 'events conspired against me'

A woman was spotted sitting outside Westminster Abbey having arrived after the Queen's state funeral had started while a former police officer was told not to bother after his train was delayed for hours. The unknown woman, who was dressed in a black dress, hat and gloves, was reportedly turned...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'have made their move for Monaco defender Vanderson with the £52m-rated Brazilian set to leave the French side'... but Barcelona 'are also keen on the right-back and have already had an approach rejected'

Manchester United will rival Barcelona for the signing of Monaco defender Vanderson, according to reports in Spain. The Brazilian right back has impressed at Stade Louis II since joining the French side on New Year's Day from Gremio for around £9.5million. And Sport claim that despite United and Barca's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Roger Federer set for farewell doubles with long-term rival Rafael Nadal in London... as two legends team up for Swiss legend's swansong in the Laver Cup at the O2 Arena

His voice cracking with emotion, Roger Federer contemplated 15 months of pain and a likely farewell playing alongside Rafael Nadal. The Swiss master, 41, will strike his final shots, with that serene kind of anger, on Friday evening at the Laver Cup in London. It could well be in the company of his oldest rival.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Australia
Outsider.com

WATCH: Elephant Herd Blocks Off Highway for Rescuers Saving Calf From Ditch

Drivers on a highway in India had quite an experience when an elephant herd blocked the road for nearly three hours. According to IndiaTimes, the elephant herd blocked the NH 130 in the Korba district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday (September 15th) after a calf fell into a ditch on the side of the road. It was noted that around 20 elephants were crossing the highway when the calf had the tumble. The herd had attempted to rescue the calf but was unable to do it on its own.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Luke Donald admits golf has never been more fractured amid LIV Golf controversy... as he opens up on the daunting challenge of 'bringing 12 guys together' as Ryder Cup captain while the sport is ripping itself apart

One of the workers of a sporting miracle is recalling the madness of a simpler time. It’s all there and clear in his memories, details of the absurd and mundane in a comeback for the ages. A decade ago this month? It could have been yesterday. And so Luke...
GOLF
Outsider.com

Huge Bear Touches Archer’s Arrow With Its Nose in Heart-Pounding Video

In a heart-stopping video, a hunter was approached by a cinnamon black bear in Saskatchewan in 2017. That hunter lived to tell the tale today. The video, shared by Clay Newcomb on TikTok, shows the big bear approaching Newcomb, who was hunting at the time, and his friend filming right behind him. He was hunting with a recurve bow with an arrow nocked, when the bear came right up to him, popping up over a tree branch to see what was going on.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Woman who appeared to be shunned by man shaking hands with visitors at Queen's funeral is the wife of the Argentine ambassador to England

The mourner seemingly blanked by a man welcoming visitors to Westminster Abbey for the Queen's funeral is the wife of the Argentine ambassador to the UK, MailOnline can reveal. Alessandra Viggiano Marra, who is also a diplomat herself, became something of a viral sensation for her less-than-impressed reaction to not...
U.K.
Futurity

Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall volcano held a huge surprise

Recent findings from Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall eruptions change what we know about how volcanoes work. While sampling magma from the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland, earth scientist Matthew Jackson of the University of California, Santa Barbara and his collaborators uncovered a process far more dynamic than anyone had assumed in the two centuries scientists have been studying volcanoes.
EARTH SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Suits you! Roger Federer poses with old rivals Novak Djokovic and Sir Andy Murray and other top stars in front of Tower Bridge ahead of his FINAL tournament before retiring

Roger Federer has been pictured posing alongside old rivals and current tennis stars at Tower Bridge ahead of his final tournament this week. The retiring tennis star is set to bring down the curtain on his illustrious career in at the Laver Cup at the O2 in London, just down the river from where he won a record eight Wimbledon titles.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

610K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy