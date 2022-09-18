Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills odds, picks and predictions

The Tennessee Titans (0-1) and Buffalo Bills (1-0) play a Week 2 matchup Monday at Highmark Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Titans vs. Bills odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

The Titans blew a 13-point lead in a 21-20 loss vs. the New York Giants in their season opener Sept. 11. Tennessee K Randy Bullock missed a potential game-winning 47-yard field goal wide left as time expired. Titans QB Ryan Tannehill threw for 266 yards and 2 TDs. Tennessee was outgained by New York 394-359 in total offense, despite holding the Giants to just 133 yards in the 1st half.

Bills QB Josh Allen threw for 297 yards, 3 TDs and 2 INTs in a 31-10 win at the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams Sept. 8. Allen was impressive in the 2nd half, completing a 47-yard pass to WR Gabe Davis and a 53-yard TD pass to WR Stefon Diggs. He finished 26-of-33 passing (83.9%) and broke Buffalo’s completion percentage record for a regular season game.

Titans at Bills odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Sunday at 6:16 p.m. ET.

Money line (ML): Titans +380 (bet $100 to win $380) | Bills -500 (bet $500 to win $100)

Titans +380 (bet $100 to win $380) | Bills -500 (bet $500 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Titans +9.5 (+100) | Bills -9.5 (-120)

Titans +9.5 (+100) | Bills -9.5 (-120) Over/Under (O/U): 47.5 (O: -103 | U: -117)

Titans at Bills key injuries

Titans

CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring) out

(hamstring) out RB Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring) out

(hamstring) out WR Kyle Phillips (shoulder) questionable

Bills

WR Gabe Davis (ankle) questionable

(ankle) questionable CB Dane Jackson (knee) probably

(knee) probably DL Ed Oliver (ankle) out

(ankle) out DL Tim Settle (calf) doubtful

Titans at Bills picks and predictions

Prediction

Bills 24, Titans 16

The Bills (-500) money line is too expensive to bet, especially in a potential let-down game after a primetime win over the defending Super Bowl champions in Week 1.

PASS.

This line originally opened at -7 at most books. While I did like the Bills at -7, Buffalo has received way too much action and the line is now inflated. This is too many points for a Tennessee team that was the No. 1 seed in the AFC in the 2021-22 playoffs.

BET THE TITANS +9.5 (+100).

The Under is 4-1 in Tennessee’s last 5 games after failing to cover the spread. Tennessee’s defense should be extra focused Monday vs. the Super Bowl favorites after losing to the Giants in Week 1.

BET UNDER 47.5 (-117).

