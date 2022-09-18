ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills odds, picks and predictions

By Corey Scott
By Corey Scott
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T35dv_0i0qbUYf00

The Tennessee Titans (0-1) and Buffalo Bills (1-0) play a Week 2 matchup Monday at Highmark Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Titans vs. Bills odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

The Titans blew a 13-point lead in a 21-20 loss vs. the New York Giants in their season opener Sept. 11. Tennessee K Randy Bullock missed a potential game-winning 47-yard field goal wide left as time expired. Titans QB Ryan Tannehill threw for 266 yards and 2 TDs. Tennessee was outgained by New York 394-359 in total offense, despite holding the Giants to just 133 yards in the 1st half.

Bills QB Josh Allen threw for 297 yards, 3 TDs and 2 INTs in a 31-10 win at the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams Sept. 8. Allen was impressive in the 2nd half, completing a 47-yard pass to WR Gabe Davis and a 53-yard TD pass to WR Stefon Diggs. He finished 26-of-33 passing (83.9%) and broke Buffalo’s completion percentage record for a regular season game.

Titans at Bills odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Sunday at 6:16 p.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Titans +380 (bet $100 to win $380) | Bills -500 (bet $500 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Titans +9.5 (+100) | Bills -9.5 (-120)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 47.5 (O: -103 | U: -117)

Titans at Bills key injuries

Titans

  • CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring) out
  • RB Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring) out
  • WR Kyle Phillips (shoulder) questionable

Bills

  • WR Gabe Davis (ankle) questionable
  • CB Dane Jackson (knee) probably
  • DL Ed Oliver (ankle) out
  • DL Tim Settle (calf) doubtful

Titans at Bills picks and predictions

Prediction

Bills 24, Titans 16

The Bills (-500) money line is too expensive to bet, especially in a potential let-down game after a primetime win over the defending Super Bowl champions in Week 1.

PASS.

This line originally opened at -7 at most books. While I did like the Bills at -7, Buffalo has received way too much action and the line is now inflated. This is too many points for a Tennessee team that was the No. 1 seed in the AFC in the 2021-22 playoffs.

BET THE TITANS +9.5 (+100).

The Under is 4-1 in Tennessee’s last 5 games after failing to cover the spread. Tennessee’s defense should be extra focused Monday vs. the Super Bowl favorites after losing to the Giants in Week 1.

BET UNDER 47.5 (-117).

