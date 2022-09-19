The View guest reveals film project Whoopi Goldberg was forced to cancel on after major issues

A GUEST on The View has revealed a film project that Whoopi Goldberg was forced to cancel due to major health issues.

It comes after the famous actress was absent from the talk show for one week in 2021 due to back pain.

The View host Whoopi Goldberg was forced to drop out of a movie role last year Credit: ABC

Director Kevin Smith revealed that she was supposed to be a part of Clerks III Credit: ABC

On a recent episode of The View, director Kevin Smith, 52, joined the panelists to promote his new movie, Clerks III.

Whoopi, 66, prompted co-host Joy Behar to ask Kevin: “Who was the woman who played the witch?”

“That was the great Amy Sedaris,” he revealed.

“She came in as a pinch hitter because we had a doctor already, but she went through some health stuff herself and couldn’t be in it,” continued Kevin.

He then pointed at Whoopi, emphasizing: “Whoopi right there.”

“Yes,” confirmed the moderator.

Kevin explained: “Whoopi was supposed to be with us.

“I was so excited, but then I think the back thing happened.”

“Oh, the back thing and the leg thing, the front thing - everything happened!” said Whoopi, making light of her health struggles.

SCIATICA STRUGGLE

Kevin and Whoopi were working together on Clerks III when she was struck down by sciatica in June 2021.

The condition, which left Whoopi using a walker, occurs when a herniated disk, bone spur on the spine, or narrowing of the spine compresses part of the nerve.

After taking some time off from The View, Whoopi explained to her fans: “I was out because I was dealing with something called sciatica, which is basically a bulging disc in your back and it impacts the sciatic nerve, which sends pain down your leg.

"I'm telling you, it's like a bad boyfriend... a bad boyfriend who came back to mess with me."

"There I was, trying to move my leg - impossible to do," she continued.

"It was really horrible.”

Whoopi’s ordeal came after she was absent from The View for several weeks in 2019 when she was hospitalized with pneumonia and sepsis.

But the veteran TV host is now feeling better and recently starred in the animated Apple movie, Luck.

Whoopi was absent from The View in June 2021 due to sciatica Credit: ABC

Meanwhile, Amy Sedaris took over her gig in Clerks III Credit: ABC