Read full article on original website
CJ
2d ago
lol Murray already declined a debate. Now as long as the questions favor Murray we will have a debate? Sorry Patty, not really, your tennis shoes lost traction years ago, time for you to step aside like you said you would.
Reply
7
Eugene Kellogg
2d ago
Take a good long look at the pictures of these two. Patty is exhausted. there is literally no fire in her eyes, totally void of any positive emotion. Now compare Tiffany's picture, she looks you straight in the eye, they are clear withe look of yes bring it on. Also her entire face eludes energy compared to Patty's face that is void of energy.
Reply(1)
7
Marilyn Beck-Upchurch
2d ago
What has Patty Murray in all get years in office? Nothing! All she’s good for is collecting a paycheck! Time to retire her!
Reply
4
Related
Alaska Senate candidate drops out of race
Buzz Kelley, a retired mechanic who placed fourth in the Alaska Senate primary earlier this year, announced on Monday he would be dropping out of the race and offered his endorsement to GOP contender Kelly Tshibaka. “In light of the [Mary] Peltola — what I call divide and conquer victory...
Republican Senate candidate won't say Joe Biden was legitimately elected
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to an audience at United Performance Metals on May 6, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Jon Cherry/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley of Washington dodged a question about President Joe Biden posed by CNN's Dana Bash on Sunday's...
GOP Senate Hopeful Twice Avoids Answering If She Wants Trump's Endorsement
"I am laser-focused on retiring career politician Patty Murray who has forgotten about Washington state," Tiffany Smiley said Sunday.
Utah’s Evan McMullin upends two-party fight for US Senate
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Campaigning at a park filled with 19th-century pushcarts on a state holiday honoring Utah’s early Mormon pioneers, Evan McMullin glad hands voters as he strolls past potato sack races and beverage stands selling cold, sugary drinks under a sweltering sun. The independent U.S. Senate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MSNBC
Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world
As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
State of Utah sues President Biden for ‘unlawful’ designation of National Monuments
SALT LAKE CITY – On Wednesday, the United States District Court of Utah, Garfield County, Kane County, and the state of Utah filed a lawsuit against President Biden and members […]
Republican defends South Carolina abortion bill and says 10-year-old raped by dad could get Plan B at Walmart
A South Carolina representative defended a proposal from Republican state lawmakers to ban all abortions except in cases of rape or incest.State house member Doug Giliam argued this week that a hypothetical 10-year-old girl who was raped by her father could still terminate the pregnancy under the new law, by going to the hospital or taking an ambulance to Walmart to buy the Plan B emergency contraceptive pill.“She had choices,” Mr Gilliam said on Tuesday. “She could’ve had the doctor help her make that decision. She was at the hospital. The morning after pill was available. That kind...
POLITICO
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
RELATED PEOPLE
MSNBC
Trumpian Arizona candidates lose nonsensical bid to ban voting machines
A federal judge on Friday tossed out a ridiculous election lawsuit filed by far-right, conspiracy theory-pushing candidates in Arizona. Kari Lake and Mark Finchem — Arizona's Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state, respectively — sued in April to ban the use of electronic voting machines ahead of the midterm elections, citing baseless claims of potential fraud. The lawsuit named Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Democratic secretary of state and Lake’s opponent in the gubernatorial race, as a defendant, along with several county election officials.
Ben Shapiro Says Republicans Are ‘Cruising for a Bruising’ in Midterm Elections Thanks to Trump
Conservative staple Ben Shapiro thinks Republicans need to start detaching from Donald Trump if they want to have a shot in the 2022 midterm elections. According to Shapiro, the party is “cruising for a bruising” by continuing to make the twice-impeached former president the “centerpiece” of conversations.
Mitch McConnell says efforts to overturn the 2020 election were 'not good' but American democracy is 'very solid'
"I wouldn't be worried about that one," McConnell said of American democracy, according to NBC News.
"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Disgraced Lincoln Project co-founder claims DeSantis would 'kill his political opponents'
Disgraced Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt forcefully responded to news that Gov. Ron DeSantis had ordered the relocation of illegal immigrants from his state to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, claiming the move proves that the governor would kill "his political opponents" if he was "given the chance." Fox News Digital...
“So unfortunate”: Even Trump’s allies think he majorly screwed up with his special master choice
Former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Many Democrats, along with Never Trump conservatives, have been lambasting federal Judge Aileen Cannon, a Donald Trump appointee,...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene denies she kicked an 18-year-old political activist in incident caught on video
A video shows activists confronting Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene about gun rights in Washington DC.
Video shows Sarah Palin’s shocked reaction to losing to Mary Peltola in Alaska House race
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin appeared frustrated after losing the special election to fill the state’s only House seat to Democrat Mary Peltola. Referring to the state’s ranked-choice voting system, the 2008 Republican Vice Presidential nominee was caught on video saying: “When it comes down to second and third place votes, that’s going to decide who’s going to win?”“I mean, really? Alaskans want [President] Joe Biden and [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi?” she asked. A former state legislator, Ms Peltola will become the first native Alaskan in Congress since the state joined the US in 1959 and the first Democrat...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Opinion: Ron Desantis is the One Presidential Candidate We All Should Fear
Is it too early to think about 2024? I don’t think so. While there certainly could be some interesting candidates coming to challenge Old Sleepy Joe, I want to focus on the GOP in this article because they have the one candidate that is more terrifying than Donald Trump. Enter: Ron DeSantis. Just this past summer Desantis denied the Tampa Bay Rays $35 million for their training facility.
Protester in chicken mask with ‘fart noises’ sign interrupts Trump phone call to mother of Capitol rioter
Former president Donald Trump spoke to the mother of Ashli Babbitt on speakerphone on Tuesday as she rallied for Jan 6 defendants outside of a Washington DC jail. A video posted on Twitter by News2Share editor-in-chief Ford Fischer showed Mr Trump phoned in to speak with Micki Witthoeft on speakerphone.
MSNBC
Trump hired a credible attorney, but he had to pay a lot upfront
As Donald Trump’s legal troubles intensified, he was in the market for impressive legal representation. There was, however, an important problem: Respected defense attorneys didn’t want anything to do with the former president. There were a variety of explanations for this — the Republican’s track record of ignoring...
Experts warn Supreme Court supporting 'dangerous' GOP legal theory could destroy US democracy
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Progressive campaigners in North Carolina warned Monday that a once-fringe conservative legal theory set to be taken up by the U.S. Supreme Court in the coming months poses a serious threat to representative democracy.
Comments / 16