Panama City Beach, FL

PCB officials advise drivers of Front Beach Road lane closure

By Emily McLeod
 2 days ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Beginning Tuesday, September 19, Front Beach Road will be reduced to one lane near Tidewater.

Panama City Beach officials are advising drivers that the westbound lane on Front Beach Road near Lullwater Drive and Carmen Street will be reduced to one lane from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. beginning September 19 through September 22.

The contractor will be painting the underside of the pedestrian bridge crossing at Tidewater Beach Resort.

Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times through flag persons.

Drivers should expect delays and seek an alternative route if possible.

The city is asking drivers to slow down, pay attention in work zones and follow instructions from the flag person.

