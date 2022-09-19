Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant Area Food Bank Prepares for Holiday Season, Major Expansion Project
The city of Fort Worth is pledging COVID relief money from the federal government to help a local food bank serve more people than ever before. Tarrant Area Food Bank is in the process of creating what is being called an “agricultural hub," the first of its kind in our area.
Former Dallas Arboretum employees blame management for alleged culture of LGBTQ discrimination
DALLAS — At least four former Dallas Arboretum workers have filed equal employment opportunity complaints against their former employer in the past year, including allegations that management fostered a culture of discrimination around gender identity and sexuality. In interviews with WFAA, two of the former employees say they’re thankful...
checkupnewsroom.com
Ongoing Issue: Cook Children's Desperately Asking for Community's Help
Cook Children's Emergency Department and Urgent Care Centers are still intensely overwhelmed with patients, an issue that has been ongoing for the past month. Again we are desperately asking for the community's help, for the sake of your child's care and to support our health care system and staff. Since...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth ISD Approves Superintendent Contract
The Fort Worth ISD Board of Education unanimously voted Tuesday to approve a three-year contract for the district's newest superintendent, Dr. Angelica M. Ramsey. Ramsey, who most recently served as superintendent of schools in the Midland Independent Schools District, was named the lone finalist for the position of superintendent on Aug. 30. A state law requires a 21-day waiting period before a board submits finals approval.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Some Prosper ISD Parents Held a Protest Demanding District Leaders to Step Down
Parents and community members held signs and protested Monday afternoon outside a Prosper ISD elementary school demanding district administrators step down over the district's handling of recent sexual abuse allegations surrounding a bus driver. "We have been to the board meetings in the past, we have raised our concerns, we...
Fort Worth libraries close early due to bomb threats
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth libraries closed early on Monday due to bomb threats.Fort Worth police said they were notified at about 4:45 p.m. by a Fort Worth Library employee saying they received an email from an unknown person who was making bomb threats to multiple libraries. According to social media, all of the libraries closed at 5:30 p.m.Fort Worth police and firefighters evacuated all locations and preformed safety protocols to insure that no one was harmed, police said. Investigators learned that other cities in the area received similar emails and the IP address that was used to send the emails originated from outside the United States.Police said the investigation is ongoing, but there is no evidence of an ongoing threat to the public.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Boy Stabbed in Fight Over Girl at Boswell High in Fort Worth: Police
One person is in custody after a high school student was stabbed at school Wednesday in a fight over a girl, Fort Worth Police say. According to the Eagle-Saginaw ISD, a boy at Boswell High School in Fort Worth was stabbed with a small kitchen knife by another boy. Police...
KSAT 12
Tarrant County sends more kids to youth prisons than any other in Texas. Many blame this judge.
FORT WORTH — On a recent Wednesday, 10 boys and girls wearing olive drab jumpsuits sat in a jury box waiting to learn if they would have to remain in a Texas county’s juvenile jail. Detention is meant to be a last resort for children accused of criminal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4news.com
Reunion Tower is dimming its lights to protect migrating birds
DALLAS - Reunion Tower's iconic lights will not be as bright for the next few weeks. The tower is dimming its lights by 50 percent from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sept. 20 to Oct. 10 to protect birds migrating south through North Texas. Lights, like the ones on...
DFW Airport wants to put the brakes on peer-to-peer car rentals using parking spaces
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth city council members are being asked to change the towing rules at DFW International Airport. The request comes from airport officials because of parking spots being used by people renting out their personal vehicles. The Fort Worth council reopened their work session after...
Beautiful Texas Brownstone in Rivercrest Offers a True Lock-And-Leave Lifestyle
If you have the word “Triassic-Jurassic” on your Tarrant County Tuesday bingo card … you win! Of course, the Triassic-Jurassic Period of history began roughly 250 million years ago (give or take a few years) and ended with the dinosaurs taking a dirt nap. How this relates...
Opinion: Educator’s View: My Former TX District Has Collapsed into Cruelty and Absurdity
When I first began teaching, one of the textbooks in my seventh-grade English class had a reprint of a Twilight Zone teleplay in it. The episode was the 1960 classic “The Monsters are Due on Maple Street.” The kids and I acted it out together. It was a great time. The episode tells the story […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Repeat Fires at Vacant Dallas Hotel Raises Concern
A vacant Dallas Hotel on Mockingbird Lane Near I-35E Stemmons Freeway was the scene of two fires late Monday and early Tuesday. Dallas firefighters had been there several times before. Unpaid guests seeking shelter in the old building are blamed for the problems. The City of Dallas has efforts underway...
keranews.org
Avoiding a plant apocalypse in your yard when temperatures routinely top 100 degrees
Many plants suffer in extreme temperatures and they need water to thrive. But it has to be the right amount of water. Plant experts say plant owners need to water them effectively. Steve McCoy, a horticulturist at Archie’s Gardenland in Fort Worth, said that owners should water their gardens deeply....
papercitymag.com
Austin Toile Queen to Open a Special Pop-Up Store In Fort Worth — Katie Kime Is Coming to The Shops at Clearfork
Prints and pajama sets is part of what Katie Kime is bringing to Fort Worth. Guess who’s dropping into The Shops at Clearfork this fall? The goddess of eye-popping statement prints Katie Kime is bringing her Austin-based lifestyle brand to Fort Worth. Her new Katie Kime pop-up shop will be a holiday store that is both fashion forward and gift ready. With personalized embroidery included.
Fort Worth ISD apologizes after bus driver drops students off in wrong neighborhood
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Transportation staff at Fort Worth ISD sent apologies to parents after a school bus driver dropped off elementary school kids in the wrong neighborhood.Rather than getting off the bus a few blocks from their homes, kids from Daggett Elementary School were left nearly a half mile away Friday, on the other side of busy Hemphill St. on the city's south side.Video shared by parents showed students loudly protesting to the driver "This is the wrong stop!"An adult outside the bus also tried to explain to the driver he was in the wrong place, but he didn't...
fox4news.com
Bank robbery in Fort Worth, police searching for suspect
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery on North Tarrant Parkway. The robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Unity One Credit Union, according to police. Photos sent out by the Fort...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Prosper Community Helps Injured Cheerleader Celebrate Sweet 16
Members of the Prosper community helped celebrate the sixteenth birthday of a cheerleader recovering from a severe injury. Haylee Alexander turned 16 years old on Monday. She was taken to the ICU at Medical City Plano after an injury for her competitive cheer team on August 22. Alexander has since been moved to a rehabilitation facility in Dallas.
Gunman gets 15 years for murder in wild 2019 gang shootout in Fort Worth
Fort Worth killer is going to prison for 15 years in a plea deal that ended his trial yesterday. The jury deciding Damorian Allen’s fate was already deliberating when his lawyers agreed to have Allen plead guilty of murde
AOL Corp
Flies, unclean conditions found at Tarrant County restaurant in latest health inspections
No Tarrant County restaurants were closed and only one performed poorly in the latest round of health inspections, according to data from the county compiled by the Star-Telegram. Happy Bowl, a Thai and Chinese restaurant in White Settlement, received 39 demerits when inspectors visited on Sept. 7. Inspectors noted violations...
Comments / 0