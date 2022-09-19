ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Ongoing Issue: Cook Children's Desperately Asking for Community's Help

Cook Children's Emergency Department and Urgent Care Centers are still intensely overwhelmed with patients, an issue that has been ongoing for the past month. Again we are desperately asking for the community's help, for the sake of your child's care and to support our health care system and staff. Since...
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth ISD Approves Superintendent Contract

The Fort Worth ISD Board of Education unanimously voted Tuesday to approve a three-year contract for the district's newest superintendent, Dr. Angelica M. Ramsey. Ramsey, who most recently served as superintendent of schools in the Midland Independent Schools District, was named the lone finalist for the position of superintendent on Aug. 30. A state law requires a 21-day waiting period before a board submits finals approval.
FORT WORTH, TX
Some Prosper ISD Parents Held a Protest Demanding District Leaders to Step Down

Parents and community members held signs and protested Monday afternoon outside a Prosper ISD elementary school demanding district administrators step down over the district's handling of recent sexual abuse allegations surrounding a bus driver. "We have been to the board meetings in the past, we have raised our concerns, we...
PROSPER, TX
Fort Worth libraries close early due to bomb threats

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth libraries closed early on Monday due to bomb threats.Fort Worth police said they were notified at about 4:45 p.m. by a Fort Worth Library employee saying they received an email from an unknown person who was making bomb threats to multiple libraries. According to social media, all of the libraries closed at 5:30 p.m.Fort Worth police and firefighters evacuated all locations and preformed safety protocols to insure that no one was harmed, police said. Investigators learned that other cities in the area received similar emails and the IP address that was used to send the emails originated from outside the United States.Police said the investigation is ongoing, but there is no evidence of an ongoing threat to the public. 
FORT WORTH, TX
Reunion Tower is dimming its lights to protect migrating birds

DALLAS - Reunion Tower's iconic lights will not be as bright for the next few weeks. The tower is dimming its lights by 50 percent from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sept. 20 to Oct. 10 to protect birds migrating south through North Texas. Lights, like the ones on...
DALLAS, TX
Repeat Fires at Vacant Dallas Hotel Raises Concern

A vacant Dallas Hotel on Mockingbird Lane Near I-35E Stemmons Freeway was the scene of two fires late Monday and early Tuesday. Dallas firefighters had been there several times before. Unpaid guests seeking shelter in the old building are blamed for the problems. The City of Dallas has efforts underway...
DALLAS, TX
Austin Toile Queen to Open a Special Pop-Up Store In Fort Worth — Katie Kime Is Coming to The Shops at Clearfork

Prints and pajama sets is part of what Katie Kime is bringing to Fort Worth. Guess who’s dropping into The Shops at Clearfork this fall? The goddess of eye-popping statement prints Katie Kime is bringing her Austin-based lifestyle brand to Fort Worth. Her new Katie Kime pop-up shop will be a holiday store that is both fashion forward and gift ready. With personalized embroidery included.
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth ISD apologizes after bus driver drops students off in wrong neighborhood

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Transportation staff at Fort Worth ISD sent apologies to parents after a school bus driver dropped off elementary school kids in the wrong neighborhood.Rather than getting off the bus a few blocks from their homes, kids from Daggett Elementary School were left nearly a half mile away Friday, on the other side of busy Hemphill St. on the city's south side.Video shared by parents showed students loudly protesting to the driver "This is the wrong stop!"An adult outside the bus also tried to explain to the driver he was in the wrong place, but he didn't...
FORT WORTH, TX
Bank robbery in Fort Worth, police searching for suspect

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery on North Tarrant Parkway. The robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Unity One Credit Union, according to police. Photos sent out by the Fort...
Prosper Community Helps Injured Cheerleader Celebrate Sweet 16

Members of the Prosper community helped celebrate the sixteenth birthday of a cheerleader recovering from a severe injury. Haylee Alexander turned 16 years old on Monday. She was taken to the ICU at Medical City Plano after an injury for her competitive cheer team on August 22. Alexander has since been moved to a rehabilitation facility in Dallas.
PROSPER, TX

