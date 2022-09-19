Read full article on original website
The news of the KCPD being investigated by the Department of Justice followed an indictment of a former Kansas detectiveCJ CoombsKansas City, KS
The Argyle Building built for commercial use in 1906 was repurposed into luxury apartments in 2014CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 1925 building of the ACME Cleansing Company on Gillham Road in Kansas City was reborn in 2019CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs vs La Chargers: Winners and Losers from Week 2Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Kansas City investigating if large event violated plea agreement at Westside home
A neighbor’s video from Friday night shows a catering van and a Cadillac stretch limousine in front of a Kansas City home on Jefferson Street.
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: Donnell Jackson
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators have asked the public for help in finding a noncompliant sex offender. KC Crime Stoppers stated Wednesday morning Donnell Jackson is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, warrant for sex offender registration violation. According to officials, Jackson’s last known address was near 37th Street...
Kansas City man sentenced for meth, illegal firearms
A Kansas City man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for nearly $10 million for conspiracy to distribute almost 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine.
Woman dies following shooting Tuesday night in Kansas City
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating the city's 118th homicide after a woman died from her injuries following a shooting Tuesday night.
Wedding DJ still canceling and taking money, more Kansas City couples say
More couples are accusing local wedding DJ Mark Tucker of cancelling on them and never giving them their money back.
KMBC.com
Grandview police release picture of freezer in felony investigation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police are asking for help with a felony investigation. Detectives are looking for anyone who had social media contact with Michael Hendricks, of Grain Valley, about a chest-style freezer. Police released a picture of a similar-style freezer. Authorities said it was bought in the...
KCTV 5
Oak Grove reeling after recent fentanyl overdoses
Grandview police search for evidence linked to murder suspect
Grandview police are looking for anyone who may have bought a chest-style freezer in 2021 from Michael Hendricks, a suspect in a murder case.
Kansas City police investigating after woman shot to death Tuesday
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a shooting that killed a woman on Monday night. The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Cypress Avenue.
Woman dies after Monday hit-and-run crash in Kansas City
A passenger in a Mazda 3 died after the car crashed into two parked vehicles on St. John Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, Monday night.
Kansas City man sentenced to over 18 years in prison in $10M meth conspiracy
A Kansas City, Missouri, man who admitted to distributing over 436 grams of methamphetamine will spend over 18 years in prison.
WIBW
Topeka woman arrested for meth possession
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was taken into custody early Saturday morning after methamphetamine was located during a traffic stop in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said around 3:15 Saturday morning, a deputy pulled over a 2002 Ford Explorer near 150th and U.S. Highway 75. During the stop, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was discovered.
KMBC.com
Kansas City doctor who founded hospital in Haiti warns of growing gang violence
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KMBC 9 Investigates gang violence and corruption in Haiti. The crisis is now spiraling out of control, and a doctor from Mission Hills is sounding the alarm. Dr. Ted Higgins runs the Higgins Brothers Surgicenter for Hope in a village in the eastern part of...
KCTV 5
Overland Park man who botched autopsies sentenced to prison for wire fraud
Federal court denies pre-trial detention motion, determines Roger Golubski can go home. Former police detective Roger Golubski does not have to spend time in detention before his trial, a federal judge has ruled. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Oak Grove High School has started the school year with four fentanyl...
Charges filed against wanted Kan. felon for firing gun at vehicles
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities have new filed charges against a Kansas felon who absconded in August, according to the Kansas Dept. of Corrections. Just after 1a.m. August 19, police officers responded to the area of the 400 block North 9th in Atchison to investigate a report of shots fired, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
The news of the KCPD being investigated by the Department of Justice followed an indictment of a former Kansas detective
Seal of the United States Department of Justice.U.S. government, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. As reported by The Kansas City Star on September 19, 2022, as well as other media including The Washington Post, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is going to be investigating the employment practices at the Kansas City Police Department.
Kan. man sentenced after performing autopsies using false credentials
TOPEKA – A Kansas man was sentenced Monday to 69 months in prison for engaging in a wire fraud scheme, according to the United State's Attorney. In May 2022, Shawn Lynn Parcells, 42, of Topeka pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. According to court documents, in July...
KMBC.com
Kansas City suspicious death ruled a homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said a call that started as a suspicious death investigation Sunday night has now been ruled a homicide. Police said officers were called to an apartment in the 2900 block of Wabash Avenue around 9:30 p.m. to investigate an ambulance call regarding a man who was found unresponsive.
KAKE TV
Couple loses priceless items after U-Haul is broken into in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) -- A couple is pleading for help after their U-Haul was broken into in Kansas City during a cross-country move. It happened earlier this month at the Holiday Inn Express near KCI. The Koeslings are newlyweds who are moving from Portland, Oregon, to Charleston, South Carolina....
5 in serious condition after Saturday shooting in Blue Springs, Missouri
The Blue Springs Police Department has provided an update after a shooting Saturday night near Adams Dairy Parkway and U.S. 40 Highway in Blue Springs, Missouri.
