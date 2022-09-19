Read full article on original website
Cheetahs make a comeback in India after 70 years
NEW DELHI (AP) — Seven decades after cheetahs died out in India, they’re back. Eight big cats from Namibia made the long trek Saturday in a chartered cargo flight to the northern Indian city of Gwalior, part of an ambitious and hotly contested plan to reintroduce cheetahs to the South Asian country. Then they were moved to their new home: a sprawling national park in the heart of India where scientists hope the world’s fastest land animal will roam again. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the cats into their enclosure Saturday morning. The cats emerged from their cage, tentatively at first while continuously scanning their new surroundings.
Humans And Cockatoos Are Embroiled in an Escalating 'Arms Race' in Australia
Australia's crafty, sulphur-crested cockatoos (Cacatua galerita) appear to have entered an "innovation arms race" with humans, scientists say, as the two species spar over the rubbish in roadside bins. The white birds, which can grow nearly as long as a human arm, initially surprised researchers by devising an ingenious technique...
Bear filmed fighting off attacking male found dead with cubs in Spanish cave
Spanish wildlife rangers have recovered the bodies of two brown bear cubs and their mother, who is thought to have been the same animal filmed three months ago sending a male bear tumbling to his death down a precipice after he attacked. Rangers and bear experts found the bodies of...
Africa's oldest dinosaur found in Zimbabwe
Scientists have unearthed in Zimbabwe the remains of Africa's oldest dinosaur, which lived more than 230 million years ago. The Mbiresaurus raathi was one metre tall, ran on two legs and had a long neck and jagged teeth. Scientists said it was a species of sauropodomorph, a relative of the...
The rarest tree in the world is a "living fossil" that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs
The Wollemi PineAttribution: The Wollemi Pine - Wollemia nobilis by M J Richardson; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Wollemi Pine (Wollemia nobilis) is an evergreen tree that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs.
Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’
An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
Ancient Viking Poop Shows How Gut Worms Are Humankind's Closest Companion
Viking poop is helping to tell the story of humankind’s long and difficult relationship with one of the most prolific parasitic worms found in the world – the whipworm (Trichuris trichiura). By creating the first in-depth and complete genetic mapping of the whipworm, researchers from the University of...
Lion Mauls Man at Ghana Zoo After Alleged Attempt to Steal Cub
The man is suspected to have targeted the cubs due to their rare status as white lions.
Scientists in Israel dig up large tusk that came from extinct elephant species
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Archaeologists in Israel announced Wednesday that they have uncovered a piece of ancient animal history -- a large tusk that belonged to an extinct elephant that used to roam the Earth hundreds of thousands of years ago. Scientists found the 8-foot-long tusk near Kibbutz Revadim in...
Archaeologists discover monumental evidence of prehistoric hunting across Arabian desert
Archaeologists at the University of Oxford's School of Archaeology have used satellite imagery to identify and map more than 350 monumental hunting structures known as "kites" across northern Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq—most of which had never been previously documented. Led by Dr. Michael Fradley, a team of researchers...
Leopard Divebombs From Tree to Ferociously Take Down Impala: VIDEO
Lee Fuller of Lee Fuller Safari has been hosting safaris tours in Africa for a long time. However, even 22 years into the business he knows well that the outdoors – and nature in general – can still bring some unexpected surprises. This is exactly what happened recently during a safari when Fuller caught sight of a moment he calls the “best sighting” he has seen over his career.
Long Lost Origins of Zanzibar’s Stone Town Discovered
Archaeologists working on Zanzibar’s famous Stone Town have discovered that the settlement was not built by Omani Arabs, who were major traders in the area in the 18th century. Instead, it was established by local Swahili people, the National reports. “Our excavations found walls of houses, stone architecture and established it was urbanized in a much earlier period than historically thought,” said Tim Power, an archaeologist with UAE University, in an interview with the National. “We can now say that the town was built centuries before the Omanis arrived.” The UAE University conducted the dig in collaboration with New York University Abu...
Minnesota Wolf Exhibits Unusual Animal Behavior, Displays Indifference Towards Humans
A skinny wolf was observed acting unusually in Minnesota for several days, which experts have characterized as unusual animal behavior given the wolf's lack of concern and indifference to people. Little to no fear at all is being displayed by the young wolf toward humans. This is highly unusual for...
The Israeli Spike Missile Turns Tanks Into Coffins
Although the Spike ATGM costs about $30,000 more than the Javelin, it has been acquiring customers left and right. In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there is renewed interest in anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM). Ukrainian forces have been enthusiastic about using ATGMs from the get-go. From the Next-Generation Light Anti-armor Weapon (NLAW) to the FGM-148 Javelin, Ukrainian forces have decimated Russian tank power by successfully deploying an asymmetric engagement tactic. Ukrainian troops often take cover under dense canopies and use drones to survey the streets. When a Russian tank approaches, they use ATGM systems to disable or destroy it. As dismounted infantry, they can quickly immobilize multiple Russian tanks before being forced to change positions.
Leopard Carries Decapitated Fox’s Head in Its Mouth in Grotesque Photo
Leopards are as lethal as they are beautiful and a new viral photo has proven that very fact. The photo below sees an exquisite example of the species parading around the decapitated head of an African fox, its body nowhere to be seen. Know that the following image might be discomforting for some folks.
Extinct Reptile That Roamed Earth When Dinosaurs Did Unearthed in U.S.
Named Opisthiamimus gregori, its fossilized remains were entombed in rocks from a river floodplain dating back to the Late Jurassic in present-day Wyoming.
Paleontologists Discover New Crocodile Species With Thickest Eggs Ever
Pachykrokolithus excavatum lived with the last dinosaurs, and the crocodile's eggshells were found in northeastern Spain.
Recently Identified Monkey Is One of World’s Most Endangered Primates
The Mato Grosso titi monkey was identified as its own species only four years ago. But it’s already one of the world’s most endangered primates. Also known as the Groves’ titi monkey (Plecturocebus grovesi), the small monkey was described in 2019 by a group of researchers in the municipality of Alta Floresta, Mato Grosso, Brazil.
Footage captures terrifying moment elephants chased passersby in China
Elephants broke off from a herd and started chasing a passer-by on a road in Kunming, China.Footage shows a herd of Asian elephants emerging from a forest to cross the road when an adult and a young elephant leave the group and start to charge.An elephant-monitoring staff member can be heard shouting at passers-by and warning them of the incoming danger as the older elephant roars, before the animals decide to re-join the group.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Video Reveals the Recent Discovery of a 3,300-Year-Old Burial Cave from Pharaoh Ramses II's Rule Over the Israelites
Carved in the shape of a square into the bedrock, a cave that has not been touched for 3,300 years has been discovered. The cave is located in Palmachim National Park, on the coast of Israel. It is from the late Bronze Age, during which Pharaoh Ramses II (also spelled Ramesses or Rameses) ruled and the Egyptian Empire controlled Canaan. Researchers assert that the discovery will "give us a complete picture of the funeral customs of the late Bronze Age." [i] [vi]
