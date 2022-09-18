ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles odds, picks and predictions

By John Holler
By John Holler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zm8ql_0i0qa3wu00

The Minnesota Vikings (1-0) meet the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) with the lights turned up bright on Monday Night Football. Kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field is at 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) and is part of a Monday night doubleheader. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Vikings vs. Eagles odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

The Vikings are coming off a Week 1 humbling of perennial NFC North big dog the Green Bay Packers with a 23-7 domination that had Aaron Rodgers telling the Packers fanatics to R-E-L-A-X 2.0.

While the Eagles’ 38-35 Week 1 win at Detroit doesn’t look dominant, it should be noted the Eagles had a 17-point lead with 20 minutes to play and went into “kill the clock” mode.

Whoever wins this game, especially given the injury-related struggles of the Packers and Dallas Cowboys, is going to shoot up the hundreds of of power rankings that dot the night sky and be able to plant their flag as being a team to be reckoned with in a thin NFC race for the top spot.

Vikings at Eagles odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Sunday at 6:29 p.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Vikings +115 (bet $100 to win $115) | Eagles -135 (bet $135 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Vikings +2.5 (-105) | Eagles -2.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 50.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Vikings at Eagles key injuries

Vikings

  • CB Andrew Booth (quad) DNP
  • OLB D.J. Wonnum (foot) limited

Eagles

  • G Landon Dickerson (rest/illness) limited

Vikings at Eagles picks and predictions

Prediction

Eagles 27, Vikings 24

PASS

If you think the team you’re picking is going to cover the 2.5 point spread, there’s no reason to get a worse return on investment to buy a 1- or 2-point insurance policy.

TAKE THE EAGLES AT -2.5 POINTS (-115)

I’m sure I’m coming off like a bet-hedger on this, but when I start to analyze a game, the 1st thing that comes to mind what I think a final score should be. In my head, 27-24 in favor of the Eagles came to mind.

The fact that the home opener in the City of Brotherly Shove has the Eagles as the less-than-accepted 3-point customary give to the home team speaks to there being a lot of respect (or betting) on the Vikings side of the equation.

The Eagles are going to have to earn this win, but if you don’t know the “Kirk Cousins vs. big game” malaise, you may understand when he takes the crucial sack/fumble that seals the deal.

TAKE THE OVER 50.5 (-110).

Again, my final score prediction looks suspicious because of its proximity to the number, but both teams are capable of scoring 30 points. I just don’t think both of them will.

Defensively, the Vikings have no answer for A.J. Brown. He will catch passes at will. Even in a convincing win in Week 1, the Packers ran for 111 yards on just 18 carries — with a minus-1 yard total from their quarterback. Jalen Hurts will have something to say about that in an offense that thrives when it runs.

This has all the makings of contrasting styles of offenses and defenses looking to shut down what worked so well in Week 1. Minnesota will be up-tempo. Philadelphia will rely on splash plays. It may not hit the Over until the final 2 minutes, but that’s when betting slips get torn up or tucked in wallets.

To hit this number, there won’t need to be a defensive or special teams touchdown. Both offenses will attack the weaknesses of the opposing defense and come away with points more times than not.

