Health

psychologytoday.com

Daily Chocolate May Rescue the Brain From Cognitive Decline

A systematic review of the literature suggests that the molecules contained in cocoa may reduce cognitive decline. Daily chocolate consumption was inversely associated with the risk of death from all causes. The cognitive benefits of epicatechin in cocoa powder may be due to mechanisms of vasodilation and increased brain blood...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Low dose aspirin associated with greater bone mineral density in older adults

The use of low-dose aspirin in older adults is increasing as is the prevalence of osteoporosis. Aspirin has been shown in numerous studies to affect bone metabolism. However, there is no clear link between low-dose aspirin use and bone mineral density (BMD). This study examined differences in bone mineral density between low-dose aspirin users and non-aspirin users in adults aged 50"“80Â years. We conducted a cross-sectional study of 15,560 participants who participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2017-March 2020. We used a multivariate logistic regression model to evaluate the relationship between low-dose aspirin and femoral neck BMD, femoral total BMD, intertrochanteric BMD, and the first lumbar vertebra BMD (L1 BMD) in patients aged 50 to 80Â years. A total of 1208 (Group 1: femoral neck BMD, total femur BMD, and intertrochanter BMD) and 1228 (Group 2: L1 BMD) adults were included in this study. In both group 1 and group 2, BMD was higher in the low-dose aspirin group than in the non-aspirin group (Total femur BMD Î²"‰="‰0.019, 95% CI 0.004"“0.034; Femoral neck BMD Î²"‰="‰0.017, 95% CI 0.002"“0.032; Intertrochanter BMD Î²"‰="‰0.025, 95% CI 0.007"“0.043; L1 BMD Î²"‰="‰0.026, 95% CI 0.006"“0.046). In subgroup analyses stratified by gender, this positive association existed in both gender after adjusting for confounders. On subgroup analyses stratified by age, this positive association existed in three different age groups after adjusting for confounders. To test whether the effect of low-dose aspirin on BMD was affected by gender and age, the interaction P value was greater than 0.05. These findings from a human study looking into the relationship between low-dose aspirin use and BMD suggest that regular low-dose aspirin may be associated with a higher BMD. The association between low-dose aspirin and BMD did not differ by age group or gender.
HEALTH
msn.com

How to Reduce the Visceral Fat Around Your Middle

Slide 1 of 6: A new study from the University of Oxford suggests every extra inch around your middle increases the risk of heart failure by 10%. "A larger waist measurement is often a sign that you have too much visceral fat, which sits around our internal organs and impairs the way our heart and blood vessels function," says James Leiper, associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation. "Heart failure is a chronic and incurable condition that worsens over time, so these findings underline the importance of managing your weight now. People who carry more weight around their middle have an increased risk of higher cholesterol, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. These risk factors are all closely linked with heart and circulatory diseases, which can then increase the risk of heart failure." Worried about your belly fat? Here are five scientifically-proven ways to fight visceral fat. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
FITNESS
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
scitechdaily.com

Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60

According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
natureworldnews.com

People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma

Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Skeletal muscle mass loss linked to cognitive decline in older adults with type 2 diabetes

Decreases in skeletal muscle mass are associated with cognitive decline in type 2 diabetes, particularly among older adults, according to a study published in Journal of Diabetes and Its Complications. “Bio-impedance analysis measure of skeletal muscle mass decline over time was associated with a corresponding reduction in cognitive performance globally...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
massdevice.com

Study shows blood pressure reduction with Medtronic renal denervation procedure

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced study data that it says demonstrates significant blood pressure reduction with the Symplicity renal denervation system. The SYMPLICITY HTN-3 clinical trial observed subjects who underwent radiofrequency renal denervation (RF RDN) with first-generation Symplicity. Results demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in office and ambulatory blood pressure compared to a sham control group.
HEALTH
ptproductsonline.com

Exercise Hormone Halts Parkinson’s Disease Symptoms in Mouse Study

Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston have shown that a hormone secreted into the blood during endurance, or aerobic, exercise reduces levels of a protein linked to Parkinson’s disease and halts movement problems in mice. If confirmed in additional laboratory research and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
msn.com

Cholesterol: 25 foods to avoid

Slide 1 of 26: When you eat foods containing saturated fats and trans fats—both of which boost the amount of low-density cholesterol in your system—you run the risk of blocking the blood flow to your brain and heart as fatty deposits build up in your arteries. This increases the risk of coronary heart disease, heart attack and stroke. Which 25 foods are best avoided to reduce these risks? Keep reading to find out…
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Japanese Herbal Medicine Found To Protect Against Inflammatory Bowel Disease

A new study explains how daikenchuto, an herbal medicine containing ginger, pepper, ginseng, and maltose, protects the gut against inflammatory bowel disease. The benefits of a traditional herbal medicine on colitis, one of two disorders that compose inflammatory bowel disease, are reported by Zhengzheng Shi and colleagues at the RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences (IMS) in Japan (IBD). The research, which was published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology, demonstrates that daikenchuto (DKT), a herbal remedy made up of ginger, pepper, ginseng, and maltose, reduced the severity of colitis in lab mice by preserving important gut bacteria and by raising the number of immune cells that combat inflammation in the colon.
HEALTH
healio.com

Patients with AS receiving TNF inhibitors have lower rates of Alzheimer’s disease

Although ankylosing spondylitis correlates with higher rates of Alzheimer’s disease, patients who receive TNF inhibitors are less likely to develop the neurologic disorder, according to data published in Pharmacological Research. “There is very little knowledge regarding the neurological morbidity in AS patients, although the latter has been reported to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

