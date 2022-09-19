Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
Daily Chocolate May Rescue the Brain From Cognitive Decline
A systematic review of the literature suggests that the molecules contained in cocoa may reduce cognitive decline. Daily chocolate consumption was inversely associated with the risk of death from all causes. The cognitive benefits of epicatechin in cocoa powder may be due to mechanisms of vasodilation and increased brain blood...
Nature.com
Low dose aspirin associated with greater bone mineral density in older adults
The use of low-dose aspirin in older adults is increasing as is the prevalence of osteoporosis. Aspirin has been shown in numerous studies to affect bone metabolism. However, there is no clear link between low-dose aspirin use and bone mineral density (BMD). This study examined differences in bone mineral density between low-dose aspirin users and non-aspirin users in adults aged 50"“80Â years. We conducted a cross-sectional study of 15,560 participants who participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2017-March 2020. We used a multivariate logistic regression model to evaluate the relationship between low-dose aspirin and femoral neck BMD, femoral total BMD, intertrochanteric BMD, and the first lumbar vertebra BMD (L1 BMD) in patients aged 50 to 80Â years. A total of 1208 (Group 1: femoral neck BMD, total femur BMD, and intertrochanter BMD) and 1228 (Group 2: L1 BMD) adults were included in this study. In both group 1 and group 2, BMD was higher in the low-dose aspirin group than in the non-aspirin group (Total femur BMD Î²"‰="‰0.019, 95% CI 0.004"“0.034; Femoral neck BMD Î²"‰="‰0.017, 95% CI 0.002"“0.032; Intertrochanter BMD Î²"‰="‰0.025, 95% CI 0.007"“0.043; L1 BMD Î²"‰="‰0.026, 95% CI 0.006"“0.046). In subgroup analyses stratified by gender, this positive association existed in both gender after adjusting for confounders. On subgroup analyses stratified by age, this positive association existed in three different age groups after adjusting for confounders. To test whether the effect of low-dose aspirin on BMD was affected by gender and age, the interaction P value was greater than 0.05. These findings from a human study looking into the relationship between low-dose aspirin use and BMD suggest that regular low-dose aspirin may be associated with a higher BMD. The association between low-dose aspirin and BMD did not differ by age group or gender.
PsyPost
Neuroimaging study suggests mental fatigue helps preserve the chemical integrity of the brain
Strenuous cognitive work leads to an accumulation of glutamate in the prefrontal cortex, according to new research published in the journal Current Biology. The new findings suggest that mental fatigue is a neuropsychological mechanism that helps to avert the build up of potentially toxic byproducts of prolonged cognitive activity. “Nobody...
MedicalXpress
Risk factor for developing Alzheimer's disease increases by 50-80% in older adults who have had COVID-19
Older people who were infected with COVID-19 show a substantially higher risk—as much as 50% to 80% higher than a control group—of developing Alzheimer's disease within a year, according to a study of more than 6 million patients 65 and older. In a study published today in the...
You Should Avoid Broccoli If You're Taking This Medication
Broccoli generally is delicious and incredibly healthy. While it has long been enjoyed by many worldwide, it can actually be dangerous to some people.
msn.com
How to Reduce the Visceral Fat Around Your Middle
Slide 1 of 6: A new study from the University of Oxford suggests every extra inch around your middle increases the risk of heart failure by 10%. "A larger waist measurement is often a sign that you have too much visceral fat, which sits around our internal organs and impairs the way our heart and blood vessels function," says James Leiper, associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation. "Heart failure is a chronic and incurable condition that worsens over time, so these findings underline the importance of managing your weight now. People who carry more weight around their middle have an increased risk of higher cholesterol, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. These risk factors are all closely linked with heart and circulatory diseases, which can then increase the risk of heart failure." Worried about your belly fat? Here are five scientifically-proven ways to fight visceral fat. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
MedicalXpress
A window to the brain: The retina gives away signs of Alzheimer's disease and could help with early detection
The retina has long been poeticized as the window to the soul, but research now shows it could be a window to the brain and act as an early warning system for cognitive decline. A growing body of research suggests the retina is thinner in people with Alzheimer's disease, reflecting...
The One Snack Cardiologists Want You to Eat for a Healthier Heart
There are many benefits of pistachios for heart health thanks to their nutrition profile. Here's why cardiologists want you to snack on a handful of pistachios.
Type 3 diabetes: Symptoms, causes and treatments
The term ‘type 3 diabetes’ in increasingly being used to describe Alzheimer’s disease
scitechdaily.com
Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60
According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
healio.com
Skeletal muscle mass loss linked to cognitive decline in older adults with type 2 diabetes
Decreases in skeletal muscle mass are associated with cognitive decline in type 2 diabetes, particularly among older adults, according to a study published in Journal of Diabetes and Its Complications. “Bio-impedance analysis measure of skeletal muscle mass decline over time was associated with a corresponding reduction in cognitive performance globally...
massdevice.com
Study shows blood pressure reduction with Medtronic renal denervation procedure
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced study data that it says demonstrates significant blood pressure reduction with the Symplicity renal denervation system. The SYMPLICITY HTN-3 clinical trial observed subjects who underwent radiofrequency renal denervation (RF RDN) with first-generation Symplicity. Results demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in office and ambulatory blood pressure compared to a sham control group.
ptproductsonline.com
Exercise Hormone Halts Parkinson’s Disease Symptoms in Mouse Study
Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston have shown that a hormone secreted into the blood during endurance, or aerobic, exercise reduces levels of a protein linked to Parkinson’s disease and halts movement problems in mice. If confirmed in additional laboratory research and...
msn.com
Cholesterol: 25 foods to avoid
Slide 1 of 26: When you eat foods containing saturated fats and trans fats—both of which boost the amount of low-density cholesterol in your system—you run the risk of blocking the blood flow to your brain and heart as fatty deposits build up in your arteries. This increases the risk of coronary heart disease, heart attack and stroke. Which 25 foods are best avoided to reduce these risks? Keep reading to find out…
healio.com
Type 2 diabetes, sleep disorders linked to increased risk for depression
Adults with type 2 diabetes or a sleep disorder have an increased risk for depression compared with those with neither condition, according to data published in the Journal of Diabetes and Its Complications. In analysis of data from population-based registries in Denmark, type 2 diabetes and a sleep disorder were...
scitechdaily.com
Japanese Herbal Medicine Found To Protect Against Inflammatory Bowel Disease
A new study explains how daikenchuto, an herbal medicine containing ginger, pepper, ginseng, and maltose, protects the gut against inflammatory bowel disease. The benefits of a traditional herbal medicine on colitis, one of two disorders that compose inflammatory bowel disease, are reported by Zhengzheng Shi and colleagues at the RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences (IMS) in Japan (IBD). The research, which was published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology, demonstrates that daikenchuto (DKT), a herbal remedy made up of ginger, pepper, ginseng, and maltose, reduced the severity of colitis in lab mice by preserving important gut bacteria and by raising the number of immune cells that combat inflammation in the colon.
healio.com
Patients with AS receiving TNF inhibitors have lower rates of Alzheimer’s disease
Although ankylosing spondylitis correlates with higher rates of Alzheimer’s disease, patients who receive TNF inhibitors are less likely to develop the neurologic disorder, according to data published in Pharmacological Research. “There is very little knowledge regarding the neurological morbidity in AS patients, although the latter has been reported to...
Healthline
What’s the Difference Between Primary and Secondary Osteoarthritis?
Arthritis is a group of more than 100 conditions that cause joint pain and inflammation. The most common type, osteoarthritis, is caused by the breakdown of cartilage on the ends of bones in a joint. adults in the United States have osteoarthritis, and it becomes more common with age. Mild...
Study: Waist-to-hip ratio should replace BMI to measure healthy weight
New research suggests that waist-to-hip ratio, and not body mass index is a better measure of healthy weight -- and may better predict early death than BMI.
