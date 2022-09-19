Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Breakdown: Dressel’s Records, Whereabouts Failures, & “The Rowdy Rule”
We discuss the likelihood that Caeleb Dressel's NCAA records get broken,whereabouts failure suspensions, and 'Rowdy's Rule' for getting back into swim shape. Current photo via Tim Binning/TheSwimPictures.com. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss the likelihood that Caeleb Dressel‘s NCAA records get broken, the fairness of whereabouts failure suspensions,...
swimswam.com
FINIS Set of the Week: Leg Day
Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner. This week’s set of the week comes from Kat Wickham, former swimmer at the University of Utah (SKO Utes). This week’s set is leg day for the pool. 400 warmup. 300 dolphin kick on back. Get out...
swimswam.com
Ranking The 2022 Women’s NCAA Recruiting Classes: #1-4
Claire Curzan is one of the top NCAA prospects of all-time, and she leads a recruiting class that includes four of our top ten recruits nationally. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. We continue our 2022 recruiting series with a team-by-team look at the best recruiting classes entering the NCAA...
Comments / 0