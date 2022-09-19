ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Queen’s funeral live coverage on KFDX Monday morning

By Adam Bradshaw
 2 days ago

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) – NBC’s live coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will begin at 4:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time on KFDX Monday morning.

The network coverage will be anchored by Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie, and will last until 11:00 a.m. CDT on KFDX.

The KFDX Morning News will not air on Monday. For local morning news, please tune to Texoma’s FOX at 7:00 a.m. for Texomas FOX Morning Edition.

For a complete wrap up of the day’s activities in London, tune in for NBC Nightly News at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Texoma's Homepage

Body found behind Academy Sports + Outdoors

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating a body that was found Tuesday morning behind Academy Sports + Outdoors. Shortly before noon on Tuesday, September 20, WFPD officers responded to Tesco park behind Academy for a report of a body. According to officers on the scene, they have no reason to believe that […]
KLAW 101

SWOK Oktoberfest’s That Are Quickly Coming Up

Fall is as welcome in Oklahoma as spring or the start of summer. It's when the weather is supposed to cool down and lead us on into the holiday hoodie season, even though that rarely happens. Normally, we jump from shorts and tee's to winter coats in the span of a week, but Oktoberfest is the lead-in to whatever may come for the seasonal change.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Texoma's Homepage

Sheppard AFB airman victim in Lake Lawtonka drowning

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Sheppard airman has been identified as the victim of a drowning at Lake Lawtonka. Sheppard Air Force Base officials have confirmed that 21-year-old Jarris Willingham was the victim. Around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, Lawton police responded to Lawtonka about reports of a possible drowning. Police say witnesses say […]
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Power outage planned for Frederick overnight

FREDERICK, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents in the town of Frederick are being asked to prepare for an overnight power outage. According to a social media post, the electric provider for Frederick and other parts of Tillman County will be shutting off from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. They say crews...
FREDERICK, OK
newschannel6now.com

Mother of fentanyl victim speaks out

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “My kids are my life, I can’t live without my kids,” Silvia Martinez, mother of Alize Martinez, said. This past weekend, Silvia experienced something no parent should ever have to. The death of a child. Alize Mariah Anita Martinez was only 19 years old when she passed from a suspected fentanyl overdose.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Health District to host free child safety seat check Saturday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Department of Transportation and the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District will have safety seat checkups Saturday. According to a press release, on Saturday, September 24, 2022, TxDOT and the Health District will host “Save Me with a Seat” campaign to coincide with National Child Passenger Safety […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

