Queen’s funeral live coverage on KFDX Monday morning
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) – NBC’s live coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will begin at 4:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time on KFDX Monday morning.
The network coverage will be anchored by Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie, and will last until 11:00 a.m. CDT on KFDX.
The KFDX Morning News will not air on Monday. For local morning news, please tune to Texoma’s FOX at 7:00 a.m. for Texomas FOX Morning Edition.
For a complete wrap up of the day’s activities in London, tune in for NBC Nightly News at 5:30 p.m. Monday.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.
Comments / 0