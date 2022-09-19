Read full article on original website
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Asking for Public Help in Identifying Man Sought for Shoplifting from Main Street Business
UPDATE: Suspect has been identified thanks to the public. Sgt. G.T. Collins is appreciative of the community's support. ORIGINAL: The Bridgeport Police Department is hoping you can assist in an ongoing investigation for a crime that took place on Main Street. According to Sgt. G.T. Collins, the incident involves shoplifting....
Fight At Trumbull Mall Leads To 6 Arrests
A fight involving a firearm that broke out at a Fairfield County mall led to the arrests of six people. Police responded to the Westfield Trumbull Mall in Trumbull shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, after receiving reports of an armed robbery, the Trumbull Police Department said. Responding...
Register Citizen
New Haven fatal hit-and-runs are 'devastating in our community,' mayor says
NEW HAVEN — In an effort to raise traffic safety awareness, city officials on Wednesday highlighted the recent arrests of two people in connection with fatal accidents. New Haven Police Capt. Rose Dell, head of the department’s Motor Unit, discussed the arrests of Charles Artis, charged in connection with the September 2021 death of Michael Santiago, and Timothy Toliver, charged in connection with the November 2021 death of Stephen Rediker.
Attorney: Man charged with assaulting police officer at Oyster Festival was defending young girl
Syphrette and his attorney Darnell Crosland say they have cellphone video showing the Norwalk police officer swearing at a teenage girl. Crosland says his client was only trying to help.
Eyewitness News
Police investigate untimely death in Naugatuck cemetery
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are investigating an untimely death at a cemetery in Naugatuck. Officials say a man was found unresponsive in the Holy Savior Polish National Cemetery. Police determined that the man was dead. According to preliminary reports, there is no indication that the man died...
Register Citizen
Stamford man, 32, shot twice in leg in Harbor Point, police say
STAMFORD — A 32-year-old city man was shot twice during an incident in the city’s Harbor Point neighborhood Monday evening, police said. Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin said police responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the area of 14 Woodland Ave. around 9:30 p.m. Monday. At the...
sheltonherald.com
Shelton police officer shoots at 'sick' raccoon, stray bullet hits house, officials say
SHELTON — Police are conducting an internal affairs investigation after an officer fired his weapon several times at a sick raccoon, with bullets hitting the animal as well as a nearby home, officials say. Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti confirmed the Aug. 23 incident occurred near Riverside Cemetery and a...
574 Wines owner asking why Shelton man showed up with a loaded gun
The owner of a popular wine store in Monroe wants to know why a Shelton man showed up at his store with a loaded gun.
Register Citizen
Norwalk man, 23, killed in I-95 motorcycle crash in Stamford, police say
STAMFORD — A Norwalk man was killed early Monday after his motorcycle collided with a box truck on Interstate 95, according to Connecticut State Police. Police identified the man as 23-year-old Jose Coreas Ortiz. Around 2:30 a.m. Monday, troopers received multiple calls about a crash in the northbound lanes...
News 12
Police: Ghost gun, 28-round clip found in illegally parked car in Stamford
Stamford police say they recovered a ghost gun from an illegally parked car. Police say an officer spotted a car double parked on Montauk Drive early Tuesday. They say the officer asked a man nearby if the car was his. Police say the man told them the car was not...
sheltonherald.com
Retired Newtown police sergeant found dead at Naugatuck cemetery, officials say
NAUGATUCK — A retired Newtown police sergeant who served for more than two decades and responded in the wake of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was found dead Monday after suffering a suspected medical episode at a local cemetery. Authorities identified the man as John Cole, of Naugatuck.
20-Year-Old From Guilford Killed In Crash On Connector To I-95 In New Haven
A 20-year-old Connecticut man was killed after losing control of his vehicle and striking a metal guardrail. The crash took place in New Haven around 2:40 p.m., Monday, Sept. 20, on the Route 34 connector to I-95. According to state police, Kareem Mohammad, of Guilford, was driving a Kawaski Ex...
sheltonherald.com
Police: Guilford motorcyclist, 20, killed in New Haven crash
NEW HAVEN — State police say a Guilford man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday on the Route 34 connector. State police said Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, was riding his Kawasaki Ninja 650 on the Route 34 connector to Interstate 95 north when he lost control and crashed into a metal guardrail around 2:40 p.m. Monday.
newcanaanite.com
New Canaan Woman, 86, Charged in Domestic Dispute
Police on Monday night arrested an 86-year-old New Canaan woman and charged her with disorderly conduct. At about 9:06 p.m. on Sept. 18, officers were dispatched to a Bank Street residence on a report between the woman and the victim, according to a police report. Following an investigation, police brought the misdemeanor charge, the report said.
23-Year-Old Killed In Crash That Caused 5-Hour Closure Of I-95 Stretch In Stamford
A 23-year-old Fairfield County resident was killed in a crash that caused a five-hour closure on a stretch of I-95. The crash happened in the northbound lanes near Exit 8 in Stamford at about 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, Connecticut State Police said. A 2007 Suzuki GSX-R750 motorcycle struck...
Pursuit of stolen car ends with arrest of 3 CT men, recovery of a gun
A police pursuit of a stolen car on I-684 and I-84 this past weekend resulted in the arrest of three Connecticut residents and the recovery of a gun, according to police.
greenwichfreepress.com
Local Man charged with Assault, Strangulation
On the night of Sept 17 Greenwich Police were advised of a walk-in assault complaint. Investigation revealed that an assault had taken place earlier in the evening at a residence in Greenwich where the victim was thrown to the floor and strangled. The victim provided a statement and description of...
First court appearance in Bridgeport for Hummer driver in viral video
The Brookfield woman accused of ramming her Hummer into a police cruiser, then leading officers on a multi-town chase that put seven officers in the hospital, appeared in court in Bridgeport for the first time.
21-Year-Old Passenger Killed In Central Jersey Crash: Police
South Brunswick Police continue to investigate a fatal crash that killed a 21-year-old passenger from Monroe. At 10:32 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, South Brunswick police received multiple 911 calls of an overturned van on Route 130 near Deans Rhode Hall Road. Officers found a 2003 Ford Econoline van had been...
sheltonherald.com
Fired Shelton police officer returns to duty
SHELTON — One of the police officers terminated two years ago is back on the job. Napoleone and McClain were fired for allegedly failing to properly investigate a domestic violence complaint against another police officer. Moore was fired for allegedly covering up their action. All three filed grievances over the terminations, the results of which are pending.
