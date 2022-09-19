ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

Fight At Trumbull Mall Leads To 6 Arrests

A fight involving a firearm that broke out at a Fairfield County mall led to the arrests of six people. Police responded to the Westfield Trumbull Mall in Trumbull shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, after receiving reports of an armed robbery, the Trumbull Police Department said. Responding...
TRUMBULL, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven fatal hit-and-runs are 'devastating in our community,' mayor says

NEW HAVEN — In an effort to raise traffic safety awareness, city officials on Wednesday highlighted the recent arrests of two people in connection with fatal accidents. New Haven Police Capt. Rose Dell, head of the department’s Motor Unit, discussed the arrests of Charles Artis, charged in connection with the September 2021 death of Michael Santiago, and Timothy Toliver, charged in connection with the November 2021 death of Stephen Rediker.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norwalk, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Norwalk, CT
Crime & Safety
Eyewitness News

Police investigate untimely death in Naugatuck cemetery

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are investigating an untimely death at a cemetery in Naugatuck. Officials say a man was found unresponsive in the Holy Savior Polish National Cemetery. Police determined that the man was dead. According to preliminary reports, there is no indication that the man died...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford man, 32, shot twice in leg in Harbor Point, police say

STAMFORD — A 32-year-old city man was shot twice during an incident in the city’s Harbor Point neighborhood Monday evening, police said. Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin said police responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the area of 14 Woodland Ave. around 9:30 p.m. Monday. At the...
STAMFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police
Register Citizen

Norwalk man, 23, killed in I-95 motorcycle crash in Stamford, police say

STAMFORD — A Norwalk man was killed early Monday after his motorcycle collided with a box truck on Interstate 95, according to Connecticut State Police. Police identified the man as 23-year-old Jose Coreas Ortiz. Around 2:30 a.m. Monday, troopers received multiple calls about a crash in the northbound lanes...
STAMFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
sheltonherald.com

Police: Guilford motorcyclist, 20, killed in New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN — State police say a Guilford man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday on the Route 34 connector. State police said Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, was riding his Kawasaki Ninja 650 on the Route 34 connector to Interstate 95 north when he lost control and crashed into a metal guardrail around 2:40 p.m. Monday.
GUILFORD, CT
newcanaanite.com

New Canaan Woman, 86, Charged in Domestic Dispute

Police on Monday night arrested an 86-year-old New Canaan woman and charged her with disorderly conduct. At about 9:06 p.m. on Sept. 18, officers were dispatched to a Bank Street residence on a report between the woman and the victim, according to a police report. Following an investigation, police brought the misdemeanor charge, the report said.
NEW CANAAN, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Local Man charged with Assault, Strangulation

On the night of Sept 17 Greenwich Police were advised of a walk-in assault complaint. Investigation revealed that an assault had taken place earlier in the evening at a residence in Greenwich where the victim was thrown to the floor and strangled. The victim provided a statement and description of...
GREENWICH, CT
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Passenger Killed In Central Jersey Crash: Police

South Brunswick Police continue to investigate a fatal crash that killed a 21-year-old passenger from Monroe. At 10:32 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, South Brunswick police received multiple 911 calls of an overturned van on Route 130 near Deans Rhode Hall Road. Officers found a 2003 Ford Econoline van had been...
MONROE, CT
sheltonherald.com

Fired Shelton police officer returns to duty

SHELTON — One of the police officers terminated two years ago is back on the job. Napoleone and McClain were fired for allegedly failing to properly investigate a domestic violence complaint against another police officer. Moore was fired for allegedly covering up their action. All three filed grievances over the terminations, the results of which are pending.
SHELTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy