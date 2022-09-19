Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the identity of a 63-year-old woman found dead in a public bathroom inside the Belk store in the Columbiana Center. Investigators said surveillance cameras show Ms. Durham entering the bathroom area Thursday, Sept. 15, at 7 a.m. and was not seen exiting that area again. According to Fisher, four days later Bessie Durham of Columbia was found deceased by a store employee around 8 p.m. on Monday.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO