Lexington County, SC

WIS-TV

Man arrested, accused of shooting stepson in Lexington County

GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man accused of shooting his stepson. Carl Sims, 71, is charged with murder in connection with the death of 52-year-old Brian Garris. The incident happened in the 100 block of Landfill Lane where the men lived across...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Elderly woman found dead in bathroom at Belk in Columbiana Mall

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the identity of a 63-year-old woman found dead in a public bathroom inside the Belk store in the Columbiana Center. Investigators said surveillance cameras show Ms. Durham entering the bathroom area Thursday, Sept. 15, at 7 a.m. and was not seen exiting that area again. According to Fisher, four days later Bessie Durham of Columbia was found deceased by a store employee around 8 p.m. on Monday.
COLUMBIA, SC
thelakemurraynews.net

Lexington County woman charged with stabbing neighbor

A Lexington County woman is accused of stabbing her neighbor at the victim’s home Monday night. Brenda Sue Jeffcoat, 60, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants. “Deputies responded to a home on Doe Trail Court shortly before...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Laurens caregiver faces new charges after reportedly hitting NHC resident

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that an Upstate caregiver is facing a new assault charge after further investigation into an incident that occurred in July. The suspect, 53-year-old Ursula Marie Davis, was initially charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult in early...
LAURENS, SC
WIS-TV

Two men arrested after standoff with Richland Co. Deputies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two men have been arrested after a vehicle pursuit and standoff with Richland County Deputies. According to officials around 11:30 a.m., deputies attempted to stop a vehicle but the driver did not pull over. Deputies say inside the car were Shaheim Jackson and Jomonte Hill. Investigators...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Student charged for bringing loaded gun to Columbia school

A Columbia High School student has been charged with bringing a loaded gun to school. School administrators were alerted to the gun by another student who reported seeing it sticking out of the student's pants while in the bathroom. According to Richland County Sheriff's Department, administrators quickly identified the 17-year-old...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

One man dead after shooting in Lexington County

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies have arrested a man accused of shooting his stepson on Sunday afternoon. The incident happened on the 100 block of Landfill Lane. The shooting victim has been identified as 52-year-old Brian Garris, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher. The Lexington County...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Student charged after pulling out knife during school fight

A Richland Northeast High School student is facing charges after pulling out a knife during a fight at school. The 14-year-old female was in a fight with two other students when she brought out the knife. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, administrators and the school resource officer intervened...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter Co. deputies investigating deadly drive-by shooting

WEDGEFIELD, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a man in Wedgefield. The incident happened on Glade Drive on Sunday around 10:30 p.m., according to deputies. Deputies said details are limited at this time. However, they noted that they have responded...
WEDGEFIELD, FL
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies victims of Augusta Road car crash

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified two victims of a Sunday night crash on Augusta Road. The victims of the incident were Alton Ray Keisler, 56, of Gilbert, and Paris S. Franklin, 16, of Lexington. According to officials, Keisler was driving a semi-truck when...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Bicycle and motorcycle accidents in Lexington Co. leave two dead

Two individuals in Lexington County were killed this week after separate accidents involving a bicycle and motorcycle. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the bicyclist who died as a result of being struck by a motor vehicle Thursday around 6 a.m. According to the coroner, Larry Gene Davis Jr.,...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Driver, passenger killed in deadly crash identified by coroner

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The driver and front seat passenger who died following a crash on Salem Church Road in northwestern Richland County near Irmo and Lake Murray, on Sunday, Sept. 18 have been identified by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the first victim is...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

