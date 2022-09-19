Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Man arrested, accused of shooting stepson in Lexington County
GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man accused of shooting his stepson. Carl Sims, 71, is charged with murder in connection with the death of 52-year-old Brian Garris. The incident happened in the 100 block of Landfill Lane where the men lived across...
Second man arrested and charged in July 13 shooting in Graniteville
A 19-year-old man is the second suspect to be arrested from a July 13 shooting in Graniteville. Malcolm McBurnette, 19, of Aiken was charged with two counts of attempted murder after a shooting incident on AP Nivens Street . He was arrested Sept. 19. Another suspect, Darrick Martino Harris Newsome,...
coladaily.com
Elderly woman found dead in bathroom at Belk in Columbiana Mall
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the identity of a 63-year-old woman found dead in a public bathroom inside the Belk store in the Columbiana Center. Investigators said surveillance cameras show Ms. Durham entering the bathroom area Thursday, Sept. 15, at 7 a.m. and was not seen exiting that area again. According to Fisher, four days later Bessie Durham of Columbia was found deceased by a store employee around 8 p.m. on Monday.
thelakemurraynews.net
Lexington County woman charged with stabbing neighbor
A Lexington County woman is accused of stabbing her neighbor at the victim’s home Monday night. Brenda Sue Jeffcoat, 60, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants. “Deputies responded to a home on Doe Trail Court shortly before...
WALA-TV FOX10
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A 63-year-old woman named Bessie Durham, who worked as a janitor at the Belk department store, was found dead inside the department store’s public bathroom. Police said Durham was last seen on Thursday by another employee, but her body had not been discovered until...
WIS-TV
Fugitive arrested in double murder case, extradited from Georgia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man wanted in a double murder case has been arrested. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday Trev’von Pinckney is charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Pinckney is accused...
FOX Carolina
Laurens caregiver faces new charges after reportedly hitting NHC resident
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that an Upstate caregiver is facing a new assault charge after further investigation into an incident that occurred in July. The suspect, 53-year-old Ursula Marie Davis, was initially charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult in early...
WIS-TV
Two men arrested after standoff with Richland Co. Deputies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two men have been arrested after a vehicle pursuit and standoff with Richland County Deputies. According to officials around 11:30 a.m., deputies attempted to stop a vehicle but the driver did not pull over. Deputies say inside the car were Shaheim Jackson and Jomonte Hill. Investigators...
coladaily.com
Student charged for bringing loaded gun to Columbia school
A Columbia High School student has been charged with bringing a loaded gun to school. School administrators were alerted to the gun by another student who reported seeing it sticking out of the student's pants while in the bathroom. According to Richland County Sheriff's Department, administrators quickly identified the 17-year-old...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington County Sheriff’s Dept. searching for alleged witness to crime
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a possible witness to a crime. Investigators say the man may have witnessed the vandalism of a business located on Whiteford Way. The crime occurred on Sept. 9. Authorities are asking...
abccolumbia.com
One man dead after shooting in Lexington County
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies have arrested a man accused of shooting his stepson on Sunday afternoon. The incident happened on the 100 block of Landfill Lane. The shooting victim has been identified as 52-year-old Brian Garris, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher. The Lexington County...
WYFF4.com
Authorities seek South Carolina woman after man found dead in Union County, deputies say
UNION, S.C. — A woman is wanted by Union County deputies after a man was found dead, according to deputies. Deputies said Alexis Fiana Jones is wanted by the Union County Sheriff's Office after a man was found unconscious on Sept. 1 on Prospect Corner Road. As the investigation...
WIS-TV
Lexington Co. Coroner identifies victim of St. Matthews Road motorcycle fatality
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim of a recent motorcycle accident on St. Matthews Road. The incident occurred on Sunday, Sept. 18 around 8:30 p.m. According to Coroner Fisher, Charles William Lutz, 50, of St. Matthews was traveling eastbound on St...
coladaily.com
Student charged after pulling out knife during school fight
A Richland Northeast High School student is facing charges after pulling out a knife during a fight at school. The 14-year-old female was in a fight with two other students when she brought out the knife. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, administrators and the school resource officer intervened...
WIS-TV
Sumter Co. deputies investigating deadly drive-by shooting
WEDGEFIELD, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a man in Wedgefield. The incident happened on Glade Drive on Sunday around 10:30 p.m., according to deputies. Deputies said details are limited at this time. However, they noted that they have responded...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victims of Augusta Road car crash
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified two victims of a Sunday night crash on Augusta Road. The victims of the incident were Alton Ray Keisler, 56, of Gilbert, and Paris S. Franklin, 16, of Lexington. According to officials, Keisler was driving a semi-truck when...
WYFF4.com
Woman found dead in Belk store bathroom inside Columbia, South Carolina mall, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The body of a woman was found in the bathroom of a Belk store inside a South Carolina mall Monday after not being seen by her coworkers or family since Thursday, according to police. The woman, identified as 63-year-old Bessie Durham, was a janitor at the...
coladaily.com
Bicycle and motorcycle accidents in Lexington Co. leave two dead
Two individuals in Lexington County were killed this week after separate accidents involving a bicycle and motorcycle. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the bicyclist who died as a result of being struck by a motor vehicle Thursday around 6 a.m. According to the coroner, Larry Gene Davis Jr.,...
abcnews4.com
Driver, passenger killed in deadly crash identified by coroner
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The driver and front seat passenger who died following a crash on Salem Church Road in northwestern Richland County near Irmo and Lake Murray, on Sunday, Sept. 18 have been identified by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the first victim is...
coladaily.com
Richland County deputies searching for suspect wanted for armed robbery at Lowe's
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is searching for a suspect wanted for an armed robbery at the Lowe's located at 7441 Two Notch Rd, Sept. 9. According to officials, the male suspect pulled a gun on the cashier and grabbed money from the register. Investigators are seeking the public's help...
