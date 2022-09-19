Read full article on original website
Dad, mom in town from India were killed in a crash near Flagstaff along with two sons
PHOENIX — A mother and father from India were visiting their two sons in Arizona when a tragic accident killed the family of four. Authorities said the family was on their way to visit Sedona when the car they were in was hit by a tractor-trailer that had run a stop sign. The driver of the truck told authorities his brakes had failed.
Two women caught with over 850,000 fentanyl pills indicted in Arizona
(The Center Square) – Two young women caught carrying hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills in Arizona are facing felony charges. Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and 19-year-old Alexa Torres-Martin after Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies caught them trafficking large amounts of fentanyl on Aug. 24. They were traveling with more than 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in duffle bags. They were in a vehicle traveling towards Phoenix.
Cyclist allegedly discovers dead woman in suitcase in the Arizona desert
PHOENIX (TCD) -- A homicide investigation is underway after human remains were reportedly discovered inside a suitcase in a desert area. According to KTVK-TV, on Saturday, Sept. 17, at approximately 6:45 a.m., a female cyclist was riding her bike near Ashler Hills Drive and 40th Street when she found the body inside a suitcase. The woman reportedly called authorities, and Phoenix Police Department officers arrived on the scene.
National Park Service investigating shooting at Petrified Forest in Arizona
PHOENIX — A bullet from a gunshot struck an unmarked National Park Service vehicle at Petrified Forest National Park in northeastern Arizona on Tuesday. The National Park Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the shooting that occurred in the morning, the park announced in a press release.
AZFamily
Woman alleges verbal, physical abuse by former DPS director Frank Milstead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A former director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety has been served an Order of Protection over allegations of abuse from a woman he was in a relationship with. The woman made the claims against Frank Milstead in a petition filed in Maricopa County...
AZFamily
True Crime Arizona Podcast: 6-year manhunt for a former Marine ends in arrest for girlfriend’s murder
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In 2016, Krystal Mitchell and her boyfriend, Raymond “R.J.” McLeod headed from Phoenix to San Diego for vacation with friends. Everything takes a shocking turn when Krystal is found dead in an apartment, with Raymond nowhere to be found. Evidence pointed authorities to identity him as the prime suspect, but McLeod led the U.S. Marshalls on a 6-year international manhunt. Finally in 2022, a tip leads authorities to El Salvador, where they find Raymond McLeod, who is finally behind bars and charged with Krystal’s murder. But the person who played the biggest role in the investigation and his capture? Krystal’s mother.
Police pull man out of Tempe Town Lake after indecent exposure call
PHOENIX — A Tempe police boat was used to safely pull a man out of Tempe Town Lake Tuesday morning. Police and Fire Medical Rescue responded to an indecent exposure call for service, authorities said. Upon arrival, officers found a man standing in the water at Tempe Town Lake.
'There's a lot of stipulations': New motorcycle law aims to protect drivers and riders on Arizona's roads
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Arizona motorcycle riders will soon have some additional freedom while on the road. A law signed during the last legislative session will allow riders to lane filter. That means they will be able to move between stopped cars to get in front of the traffic like at a stoplight.
AZFamily
Wet weather returning to Phoenix
Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. “We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this,” ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning...
Arizona Cops Chase Human Smuggling Dodge Charger
Then another vehicle tried running a deputy off the road…. Back on September 16 in Arizona, a Pinal County Sheriff’s Deputy tried stopping a Dodge Charger which was driving erratically on I-10 near Casa Grande. The deputy was unable to catch the speeding Charger, thanks in part to a Hyundai which tried running the law enforcement agent off the road twice. Unable to catch the Dodge, the sheriff’s department instead chased the Hyundai, which tried running over deputies who were setting up Stop Sticks on the interstate.
PCSO: Spike strips stop woman trying to transport migrants through Arizona
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — A driver was taken into custody Tuesday morning by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office after they allegedly attempted transport a group of non-citizens along Interstate 10. Kierra Jones, 35, of Los Angeles was booked into the Pinal County jail for allegedly trying to evade authorities...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
kyma.com
Authorities in Arizona look to identify four people killed in fiery crash
(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Authorities are trying to identify four people who died in a fiery crash involving a passenger car and a tractor-trailer near Sedona. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the crash occurred Sunday afternoon where the driver of the big rig loaded with glass told DPS Troopers that the brakes failed and he couldn’t stop.
wuga.org
'It's not responsible': Phoenix area residents tear up lawns in face of historic drought
With Western states facing deep cuts to their water supplies on the Colorado River, residents of Metro Phoenix are making the tough decision to tear out their lawns. But would getting rid of every blade of grass do anything to solve the crisis on the Colorado River?. Here & Now‘s...
Chandler, Tucson & Phoenix eateries land on New York Times' best restaurant list
Arizona eateries from Phoenix, Chandler and Tucson were some of the New York Times favorite restaurants of 2022. Here’s what local restaurants made the list.
AZFamily
Arizona homeowners accuse estate sale company of selling items and keeping money
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking at family photos helps Jeanne Burton and her sisters remember just how much their parents loved each other. “This was Disneyland in 2001,” Burton said looking at one vacation photo. “They were just a unit. They were always together and always holding hands. They just loved each other so much.” But their mom and dad both passed away within 82 days of each other and left their Valley home to Jeanne and her sisters.
Phoenix Won't Limit Water Use Because California Would Take Saved Gallons
Instead, some Arizona cities are paying residents to kill their grass and replace it with gravel or drought-resistant plants.
kjzz.org
Rural Gila County leads Arizona in opioid deaths. Here's how officials are responding
More than 2,000 Arizonans died last year due to opioid overdoses; fentanyl was a leading cause. Those are among the findings in the state health department’s latest Opioid Overdoses Surveillance Report. The data are also broken down by county, and show nearly 62 non-fatal overdose incidents in Maricopa County...
KTAR.com
Arizona employees are quitting jobs at top 5 rate in US, per WalletHub
PHOENIX — In Arizona, folks seem to be bypassing the rage of quiet quitting and skipping ahead to simply resigning from positions in the state workforce. Economists are dubbing the trend of employees quitting as the “Great Resignation,” and a recently published study from a personal finance website says Arizona is among the leaders in national resignation rates.
KSLTV
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
