Salt Lake City, UT

ABC4

Weber Co. Crime Scene Investigator sent to prison

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Weber County crime scene investigator who was charged on two separate occasions, first for the sexual exploitation of a minor and later for the sexual abuse of that same minor, was sentenced on Wednesday.  Marc Swain was sentenced by Judge Michael Direda of the Second District Court on Sept. 21, […]
KSLTV

Road rage chase leads to assault, man booked in jail

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A man is in jail after a road rage chase that ended with the assault of a 16-year-old driver and a 20-year-old passenger near Washington Terrace late Wednesday night. The man was identified as 22-year-old Anthony Downs. According to court documents, a 16-year-old boy was...
City
KSLTV

Man accused of stabbing 2 people in Salt Lake City now faces charges

SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of stabbing two people within a week in Salt Lake City has been charged in connection with one of those crimes. Mario Lynn Fresques, 32, of Salt Lake City, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
KSLTV

One critically injured in Tooele County crash

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — One person was hospitalized in critical condition after a crash involving a semi-truck and Ford pickup truck on Friday. Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 9 a.m. on state Route 138 near Grantsville. According to the state...
ABC4

UPDATE: Police reveal details in Taylorsville couple stabbed by teen

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police determined the stabbing of a Taylorsville couple on Tuesday morning was a random act of violence. Officers were dispatched to a Taylorsville home near 4800 South 3400 West for an assault call on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at around 3:50 a.m. Officers reported finding two victims in their late 30s and […]
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KSLTV

Orem Fire Department gets new tiller truck

OREM, Utah — The Orem Fire Department brought on a new addition to its fleet that firefighters say will help save lives. Orem Fire Department Assistant Chief Shaun Hirst said they started down this road years ago, and the new tiller truck will help them go the extra mile.
KSLTV

New stained-glass window shows Lehi won’t forget its fallen officer

LEHI, Utah — A new stained-glass window at Lehi City’s public safety building honors the legacy of the police department and its only officer killed in the line of duty. From the start of his service with the Lehi Police Department, the parents of Officer Joseph Adams say he never took his oath to protect and serve lightly.
KSLTV

Two Taylorsville schools put under temporary lockout protocol

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Two schools in the Granite School District were briefly on lockout Thursday due to some “suspicious activity” nearby. District officials shared a statement to parents and families of Eisenhower Junior High and Fremont Elementary at 9:40 a.m., saying police initiated the protocol because of what was going on near the neighboring Salt Lake Community College Campus.
