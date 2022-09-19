Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Burgers And Deli Is Located Near Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The University of Utah College of Fine Arts Honored Outstanding AlumniS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Homestead Resort and Golf Course In Midway Is a Fun Place To GoS. F. MoriMidway, UT
If You Want to Eat at a Popular Thai Food Restaurant In Salt Lake City, Try SawadeeS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Related
KSLTV
Police: Man arrested after firing near 3 juveniles during fight
SALT LAKE CITY — A 21-year-old man was arrested overnight in Salt Lake City after police say he allegedly fired several shots into the air during a fight with three juveniles. It all started at 1:33 a.m. Thursday after SLC911 received multiple reports of shots being fired near 1740...
ksl.com
Taylorsville couple recovering following random attack in their home
TAYLORSVILLE — As a Taylorsville couple continues to recover from a violent home invasion that police say was committed by a 15-year-old boy who picked his victims at random, friends of the couple are trying to raise money for their medical bills. Early Wednesday, a couple was asleep in...
Weber Co. Crime Scene Investigator sent to prison
FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Weber County crime scene investigator who was charged on two separate occasions, first for the sexual exploitation of a minor and later for the sexual abuse of that same minor, was sentenced on Wednesday. Marc Swain was sentenced by Judge Michael Direda of the Second District Court on Sept. 21, […]
KSLTV
Road rage chase leads to assault, man booked in jail
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A man is in jail after a road rage chase that ended with the assault of a 16-year-old driver and a 20-year-old passenger near Washington Terrace late Wednesday night. The man was identified as 22-year-old Anthony Downs. According to court documents, a 16-year-old boy was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Justice Files: The Salt Lake City strangler wanted to be executed
WEST VALLEY Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Roberto Arguelles was under the glare of the public eye. It was 1996 and Arguelles confessed to being a serial killer. He was already a convicted sexual predator, but these latest revelations unveiled the true nature of what some called an “evil” man. Arguelles was charged with four counts […]
KSLTV
Man accused of stabbing 2 people in Salt Lake City now faces charges
SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of stabbing two people within a week in Salt Lake City has been charged in connection with one of those crimes. Mario Lynn Fresques, 32, of Salt Lake City, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
KSLTV
One critically injured in Tooele County crash
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — One person was hospitalized in critical condition after a crash involving a semi-truck and Ford pickup truck on Friday. Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 9 a.m. on state Route 138 near Grantsville. According to the state...
Teen arrested for randomly stabbing 2 people in Taylorsville home, police say
A husband and wife are recovering in the hospital after they were stabbed in their home early Tuesday morning by a teenager who they did not know.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksl.com
Woman says 1 year in jail isn't enough for man who shot, killed her grandson
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah woman told a judge Wednesday that a one-year jail sentence for the man who shot and killed her grandson is just not enough. Juanita Vasquez said their family is not getting the justice they deserve, but admitted that five or 20 years of incarceration would not give the family that justice, either.
UPDATE: Police reveal details in Taylorsville couple stabbed by teen
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police determined the stabbing of a Taylorsville couple on Tuesday morning was a random act of violence. Officers were dispatched to a Taylorsville home near 4800 South 3400 West for an assault call on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at around 3:50 a.m. Officers reported finding two victims in their late 30s and […]
KSLTV
Tracking Transparency: Why prison surveillance videos are rarely released to the public
DRAPER, Utah – Videos obtained by the KSL Investigators offer the first look at the violence that erupted inside prison walls after a 2019 decision to house two rival gangs together. Utah prison officials aren’t willing to talk about that controversial decision, citing a pending lawsuit. And they never...
KSLTV
Utah man arrested after allegedly hitting school bus driver, threatening to kill passengers
SUNSET, Utah — A 57-year-old man was arrested Friday after police say he hit a school bus driver and then threatened to kill him and the rest of the passengers on board. Barry Gene Bambrough was arrested and booked into jail on charges of:. assault on a peace officer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLTV
Rape case moved to juvenile court after documents show refugee was 3 years younger
SALT LAKE CITY — Prosecutors filed criminal charges against a refugee from Ethiopia in January, accusing the 21-year-old of raping a 12-year-old girl in Sandy when he was 19. Except the refugee isn’t 21 and he was actually only 16 when the alleged crime occurred. Now, prosecutors have...
KSLTV
Orem Fire Department gets new tiller truck
OREM, Utah — The Orem Fire Department brought on a new addition to its fleet that firefighters say will help save lives. Orem Fire Department Assistant Chief Shaun Hirst said they started down this road years ago, and the new tiller truck will help them go the extra mile.
KSLTV
Student arrested for allegedly making nuclear threat unless Utes won
SALT LAKE CITY — A University of Utah student who police say threatened to detonate a nuclear reactor if the Utes’ football team didn’t win on Saturday has been arrested. The 21-year-old woman was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of making...
kjzz.com
Salt Lake City man chases, catches thieves who tried stealing catalytic converter
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah man chased after a thief, in the middle of the night, who allegedly stole a catalytic converter from his truck and it was all caught on camera. The victim, Chris Martin, of this attempted theft has been targeted before and the second...
KSLTV
New stained-glass window shows Lehi won’t forget its fallen officer
LEHI, Utah — A new stained-glass window at Lehi City’s public safety building honors the legacy of the police department and its only officer killed in the line of duty. From the start of his service with the Lehi Police Department, the parents of Officer Joseph Adams say he never took his oath to protect and serve lightly.
KSLTV
Two Taylorsville schools put under temporary lockout protocol
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Two schools in the Granite School District were briefly on lockout Thursday due to some “suspicious activity” nearby. District officials shared a statement to parents and families of Eisenhower Junior High and Fremont Elementary at 9:40 a.m., saying police initiated the protocol because of what was going on near the neighboring Salt Lake Community College Campus.
ksl.com
Spanish Fork man charged with putting hidden camera in girlfriend's house
SPANISH FORK — A man who police say put a hidden camera in his girlfriend's house while her family wasn't home is now facing criminal charges. The 20-year-old Spanish Fork man was charged Monday in 4th District Court with burglary, a second-degree felony, and two counts of voyeurism, a class A misdemeanor.
West Valley City man dragged after suspect steals pickup truck
West Valley City Police are looking for any sign of a thief that dragged a man in his own truck as he was trying to stop the suspect from stealing it early Monday morning.
Comments / 2