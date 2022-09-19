Hurricane Fiona causing ‘catastrophic’ flooding in Puerto Rico as the territory remains without power

Read full article on original website
Related
Shocking drone footage captures ‘catastrophic’ Puerto Rico floods after Hurricane Fiona
Aerial images have shown the full extent of devastation caused by hurricane Fiona as it barreled through Puerto Rico on Monday, leaving at least two people dead.The storm made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico with “historic” rains and severe winds as the island suffered from a complete island-wide power outage.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) coordinating officer Robert Little told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday evening that the “catastrophic rain that won’t stop” is “the biggest challenge” for responders.“The first responders, the local responders, the responders of the government of Puerto Rico, are not able to get...
Hurricane Fiona hits Dominican Republic after causing "catastrophic" damage, "historic" flooding in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona made landfall over the Dominican Republic early Monday after knocking out the power grid and unleashing floods and landslides in Puerto Rico, whose governor called the damage "catastrophic." The hurricane center said Fiona reached the Dominican Republic near Boca de Yuma at 3:30 a.m. EDT, with sustained winds...
WATCH: Hurricane Fiona Sweeps Away Entire Bridge in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico on Sunday, and reports from the island have been brutal. Reports indicate that the entire island lost power in the wake of the hurricane. Hurricane Fiona made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico, near Punta Tocon, at 3:20 p.m. ET Sunday....
Flooding and landslides in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona knocks out power to island
Category 1 storm damage ‘catastrophic’, says governor, while it continues to strengthen and barrels toward Dominican Republic
RELATED PEOPLE
Tropical Storm Fiona heads to the Caribbean. Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands under storm watch
Tropical Storm Fiona is now forecast to approach hurricane strength in the Caribbean early next week, after Hurricane Hunters found a stronger storm than expected.
Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the Atlantic and is expected to become hurricane
Tropical Storm Danielle has formed, officially the fourth named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane season.The storm system was updated to a tropical depression on Thursday morning, and a tropical storm a few hours later, with wind speeds up to around 40 miles per hour (65 kilometres per hour). Maximum wind speeds are expected to reach above 74 miles per hour within the next few days, which would make Danielle a Category 1 hurricane.The system is in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, between New Jersey and Spain, and heading eastward. It is expected to stay in the middle...
Tropical depression could form in Atlantic this week, hurricane forecasters say
Hurricane forecasters say a tropical depression could form in the Atlantic Ocean this week after thunderstorm activity increased in the overnight hours within a wave they have been watching for several days. The wave was located just under 900 miles east of the Lesser Antilles early Wednesday morning, according to...
Tropical Storm Gaston Forms Just After Hurricane Fiona Slams Puerto Rico
On Wednesday, Sept. 21, nearly 2,000 miles off the coast of Portugal in the mid-Atlantic, Tropical Storm Gaston formed overnight. It started making its way northeast, sustaining maximum winds upwards of 65 miles per hour. It's expected to strengthen over the next few days, though hopefully, it won't end up impacting people on land, as many are still recovering from the devastation from Hurricane Fiona.
IN THIS ARTICLE
insideedition.com
Hurricane Fiona Leaves All of Puerto Rico Without Power
Now a Category 1 hurricane, Hurricane Fiona has plunged the U.S. commonwealth of Puerto Rico into darkness, knocking out power for the entire island. Hurricane Fiona made landfall at 3:20 p.m. Sunday along Puerto Rico’s southern coast of Punta Tocon, bringing with it winds reaching 85 miles per hour, torrential downpours, floods and the possibility of mudslides, the National Weather Center reported.
Tropical storm Fiona set to slam Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Island this weekend with risk of flooding, mudslides and significant wind gusts: Storm to hit just days ahead of fifth anniversary of Hurricane Maria which killed 2,982
Tropical Storm Fiona is on a path to threaten the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend, almost five years to the day since Hurricane Maria wrought devastation on the island. This time, Fiona is taking aim at the Caribbean and is set to bring heavy rain and possible flash...
Hurricane Fiona batters Turks and Caicos as Puerto Rico fights flooding
Hurricane Fiona has blasted the Turks and Caicos Islands as a Category 3 storm after cutting a path of devastation through the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico – where most people remained without electricity or running water. The storm’s eye passed close to Grand Turk, the small British territory’s...
A tropical storm warning has been issued for the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico as Fiona approaches
Tropical Storm Fiona's center is approaching Guadeloupe and tropical storm conditions (winds 39 mph or higher), heavy rain and strong waves are expected in the Leeward Islands by Friday evening, the National Hurricane Center said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NYC team sent to Puerto Rico to assess hurricane damage
NEW YORK -- A team from New York City is helping assess the damage in Puerto Rico following the devastation of Hurricane Fiona.More than 1 million people there are still without power.One expert called Fiona the worst hit to the island's agriculture industry in 20 years. Fields of plantains, bananas and dairy products are all underwater and ruined.HURRICANE FIONA: How to help those in need"We deployed a team to join the Puerto Rican emergency management agency, FEMA and other emergency responders to assess damages to infrastructure and essential services. Our team met with the mayor of San Juan and is working with FEMA and PREMA to see what is needed and how we can help," Mayor Eric Adams said.New York City is home to the largest Puerto Rican population outside of the island itself.
Hurricane Fiona upgraded to Category 3 as it heads for Turks and Caicos Islands
Hurricane Fiona strengthened to a Category 3 storm on Tuesday as it approached the Turks and Caicos Islands. The storm was located about 10 miles north of Grand Turk Island on Tuesday morning, with maximum sustained winds near 115 mph. It was moving at 10 mph to the north-northwest, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Category 3 Fiona wallops Turks and Caicos, much of Puerto Rico still without electricity
CAYEY, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Fiona blasted the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday as a Category 3 storm after devastating Puerto Rico, where most people remained without electricity or running water and rescuers used heavy equipment to lift survivors to safety. The storm’s eye passed close to...
Fiona becomes hurricane, forecast to unload up to 2 feet of rain, life-threatening flooding in Puerto Rico
Fiona strengthened into a hurricane as it approached Puerto Rico on Sunday and is expected to unload feet of rainfall that will prompt life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides.
Puerto Rico reels from Fiona, with 1.3M without power amid deluge, flash floods
Puerto Rico remains under tropical storm warning after Hurricane Fiona dumped more than 2 feet of rain over the weekend. More floods and landslides are expected Monday as intense rains are expected to continue until the end of day Tuesday. Since Puerto Rico is still in the emergency response phase...
Rainfall from deadly Hurricane Fiona tops 30 inches in Puerto Rico
Officials blamed at least four fatalities in the northern Caribbean on the storm. Meanwhile, AccuWeather's founder estimated that Fiona would have a $10 billion impact on Puerto Rico's economy, likening the fallout to "a severe recession." Torrential rainfall unloaded by Hurricane Fiona continued Monday across Puerto Rico as well as...
Hurricane Fiona makes landfall in Puerto Rico; up to 2 feet of rain expected
Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico on Sunday as it became the third hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.
Ferocious Hurricane Fiona now a Category 4 storm
Hurricane Fiona strengthened into a Category 4 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 130mph, as it moved away from the Turks and Caicos Islands toward Bermuda on Wednesday morning, per the National Hurricane Center. The big picture: The storm, which has been linked to at least two deaths in Puerto...
Comments / 0