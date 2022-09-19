ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hurricane Fiona causing ‘catastrophic’ flooding in Puerto Rico as the territory remains without power

By DAKIN ANDONE, HALEY BRINK AND MELISSA ALONSO, CNN
KSLTV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Shocking drone footage captures ‘catastrophic’ Puerto Rico floods after Hurricane Fiona

Aerial images have shown the full extent of devastation caused by hurricane Fiona as it barreled through Puerto Rico on Monday, leaving at least two people dead.The storm made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico with “historic” rains and severe winds as the island suffered from a complete island-wide power outage.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) coordinating officer Robert Little told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday evening that the “catastrophic rain that won’t stop” is “the biggest challenge” for responders.“The first responders, the local responders, the responders of the government of Puerto Rico, are not able to get...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Pedro Pierluisi
The Independent

Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the Atlantic and is expected to become hurricane

Tropical Storm Danielle has formed, officially the fourth named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane season.The storm system was updated to a tropical depression on Thursday morning, and a tropical storm a few hours later, with wind speeds up to around 40 miles per hour (65 kilometres per hour). Maximum wind speeds are expected to reach above 74 miles per hour within the next few days, which would make Danielle a Category 1 hurricane.The system is in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, between New Jersey and Spain, and heading eastward. It is expected to stay in the middle...
ENVIRONMENT
GreenMatters

Tropical Storm Gaston Forms Just After Hurricane Fiona Slams Puerto Rico

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, nearly 2,000 miles off the coast of Portugal in the mid-Atlantic, Tropical Storm Gaston formed overnight. It started making its way northeast, sustaining maximum winds upwards of 65 miles per hour. It's expected to strengthen over the next few days, though hopefully, it won't end up impacting people on land, as many are still recovering from the devastation from Hurricane Fiona.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricanes#Disaster Management
insideedition.com

Hurricane Fiona Leaves All of Puerto Rico Without Power

Now a Category 1 hurricane, Hurricane Fiona has plunged the U.S. commonwealth of Puerto Rico into darkness, knocking out power for the entire island. Hurricane Fiona made landfall at 3:20 p.m. Sunday along Puerto Rico’s southern coast of Punta Tocon, bringing with it winds reaching 85 miles per hour, torrential downpours, floods and the possibility of mudslides, the National Weather Center reported.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Tropical storm Fiona set to slam Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Island this weekend with risk of flooding, mudslides and significant wind gusts: Storm to hit just days ahead of fifth anniversary of Hurricane Maria which killed 2,982

Tropical Storm Fiona is on a path to threaten the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend, almost five years to the day since Hurricane Maria wrought devastation on the island. This time, Fiona is taking aim at the Caribbean and is set to bring heavy rain and possible flash...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
CBS New York

NYC team sent to Puerto Rico to assess hurricane damage

NEW YORK -- A team from New York City is helping assess the damage in Puerto Rico following the devastation of Hurricane Fiona.More than 1 million people there are still without power.One expert called Fiona the worst hit to the island's agriculture industry in 20 years. Fields of plantains, bananas and dairy products are all underwater and ruined.HURRICANE FIONA: How to help those in need"We deployed a team to join the Puerto Rican emergency management agency, FEMA and other emergency responders to assess damages to infrastructure and essential services. Our team met with the mayor of San Juan and is working with FEMA and PREMA to see what is needed and how we can help," Mayor Eric Adams said.New York City is home to the largest Puerto Rican population outside of the island itself.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AccuWeather

Rainfall from deadly Hurricane Fiona tops 30 inches in Puerto Rico

Officials blamed at least four fatalities in the northern Caribbean on the storm. Meanwhile, AccuWeather's founder estimated that Fiona would have a $10 billion impact on Puerto Rico's economy, likening the fallout to "a severe recession." Torrential rainfall unloaded by Hurricane Fiona continued Monday across Puerto Rico as well as...
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

Ferocious Hurricane Fiona now a Category 4 storm

Hurricane Fiona strengthened into a Category 4 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 130mph, as it moved away from the Turks and Caicos Islands toward Bermuda on Wednesday morning, per the National Hurricane Center. The big picture: The storm, which has been linked to at least two deaths in Puerto...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy