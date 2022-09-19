Read full article on original website
Related
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
americanmilitarynews.com
China is staging attacks on US ships, Taiwan warns: Report
The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been staging attacks on U.S. Navy ships, Taiwan’s defense ministry warned last week, adding that the Chinese Communist Party is working to block foreign militaries from helping Taiwan if a war erupts in the region. A Taiwan defense ministry report reviewed...
Chang sounds alarm on Taiwan: US military must be ready for war with China in hours, not years
Gatestone Institute Senior Fellow Gordon Chang warned the U.S. military is not prepared for war with China, urging Biden to prepare Americans for war after a Chinese drone was shot down over the Taiwan Strait. Chang joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss why he believes war could be coming in a matter of hours, as opposed to years.
Why China's response to US warships in Taiwan Strait surprised analysts
After United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in early August, the Chinese military staged some of its biggest ever military exercises around the island.
RELATED PEOPLE
2024 Watch: Pompeo to accuse Biden of treating Americans ‘like enemies’ in high-profile New Hampshire speech
EXCLUSIVE: Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will take aim at President Biden on Tuesday in a high-profile speech in New Hampshire, the state that for a century’s held the first primary in the race for the White House. "I’m here because a few weeks ago, the President of...
Jesse Watters: Is it me or do you get the feeling Joe Biden is not really the president?
Fox News host Jesse Watters torches President Joe Biden’s "60 Minutes" interview, muses over whether he will seek re-election and calls out the president for being unprepared on "Jesse Watters Primetime." CRITICS FLOOD TWITTER AFTER BIDEN DECLARES COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS OVER: 'IRRESPONSIBLE AND MISLEADING'. JESSE WATTERS: Is it me...
China Hints at Own Special Military Operation for Taiwan
China's ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, said he wouldn't use the word "invasion" to describe a forceful takeover of Taiwan.
LAURA INGRAHAM: It remains to be seen whether Biden is even capable of standing upright at this moment
Laura Ingraham highlighted how members of Biden's White House have yet to provide a clear answer on whether or not Biden will be running for re-election in 2024 on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: I'm going to tell you tonight what remains to be seen, just how many seats the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Seventy-year lie: China has never had a serious claim to Taiwan
China's temper tantrum over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan seems to have sparked a mini-boom in congressional tourism toward the island. Pelosi's visit on Aug. 2 led China to respond with more than a week of live-fire exercises by the Chinese military around Taiwan, including the firing of five missiles into international waters claimed by Japan. Undaunted, Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) led a five-member congressional delegation to Taiwan on Aug. 15. Then, on Thursday night, Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee visited Taiwan too.
Karine Jean-Pierre calls out GOP governors, says Biden admin has 'always been ready' to act on immigration
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that the Biden administration has "always been ready" to act on immigration after criticizing Gov. Ron DeSantis', R-Fla., decision to send two planes with migrants to Martha's Vineyard. Jean-Pierre sat down with MSNBC's Alex Wagner, who asked the White House press secretary...
China on Alert as U.S. Ships Pass Near Taiwan—'Ready to Thwart Provocation'
The USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville are conducting a "routine transit" in the Taiwan Strait, the U.S. 7th Fleet said.
Dems vote down Hunter Biden probe, request for documents on Biden family ‘business schemes’
A Republican request for documents related to Joe Biden’s family’s "international business schemes," including Hunter Biden’s business deals that may be influencing U.S. foreign policy, was dismissed by House Democrats on Tuesday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee considered a resolution of inquiry that asks President Biden...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A bristling China says Biden remarks on Taiwan "severely violate" U.S. policy
Beijing on Monday said President Biden's latest comments that the United States would defend Taiwan against a Chinese invasion "severely violate" Washington's policy toward the island. Washington cut formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979, switching recognition to Beijing as the sole representative of China, but has maintained a decisive,...
Former NY official who exposed Biden's secret migrant flights calls out liberals' 'meltdown' over the border
Former Westchester County, New York Executive Rob Astorino joined "Brian Kilmeade Radio" to take on the left's hypocrisy over migrant flights, one year after he helped expose the Biden administration's nighttime flights of illegal immigrants into New York. ROB ASTORINO: I don't know how to spell the word, but I...
Biden: US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion
President Joe Biden says U.S. forces would defend Taiwan if China tries to invade the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing as part of its territory, adding to displays of official American support for the island democracy.Asked during an interview broadcast Sunday on CBS News's “60 Minutes” program whether “U.S. forces, U.S. men and women, would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion,” Biden said, “Yes.”CBS News reported the White House said after the interview that U.S. policy hasn't changed. That policy says Washington wants to see Taiwan's status resolved peacefully but doesn't say whether U.S. forces might...
MSNBC guest says ‘only two options’ for immigration: ‘Letting people into this country’ or ‘letting them die’
MSNBC guest Francesca Fiorentini suggested on Sunday night that America must let illegal immigrants into the country because the only other option is "death." MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with a panel about how Republican governors have been shipping illegal immigrants to areas populated by wealthy liberal elites. Fiorentini slammed...
China can take three lessons from Russia’s faltering war with Ukraine for its face-off with Taiwan
Russia attacked Ukraine on Feb. 24. Now, six months later, Ukraine is launching a large-scale counter offensive to drive the Russian invaders off the west bank of the Dnieper River and retake the major city of Kherson. Some 5,000 miles to the east, the People’s Republic of China continues to...
China Already Expects U.S. Forces to Defend Taiwan—Think Tank
A majority of experts don't believe China has established a fixed timeline as part of its plan to one day control Taiwan.
Fox News
After Biden announces end to pandemic, Fauci explains 'what he really meant'
President Biden caused waves when he declared in a "60 Minutes" interview that the COVID-19 pandemic is "over," and his chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci joined those who sought to walk back that statement. On Monday, Fauci aimed to qualify the president's optimistic remark, acknowledging that while the worst...
China warns of 'counter-measures' as US approves $1.1bn arms sales to Taiwan
China has warned the United States it will take "counter-measures" after the Biden administration approved more than $1.1 billion in arms sales to Taiwan.
Fox News
791K+
Followers
182K+
Post
658M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0