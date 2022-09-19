ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
americanmilitarynews.com

China is staging attacks on US ships, Taiwan warns: Report

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been staging attacks on U.S. Navy ships, Taiwan’s defense ministry warned last week, adding that the Chinese Communist Party is working to block foreign militaries from helping Taiwan if a war erupts in the region. A Taiwan defense ministry report reviewed...
Washington Examiner

Seventy-year lie: China has never had a serious claim to Taiwan

China's temper tantrum over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan seems to have sparked a mini-boom in congressional tourism toward the island. Pelosi's visit on Aug. 2 led China to respond with more than a week of live-fire exercises by the Chinese military around Taiwan, including the firing of five missiles into international waters claimed by Japan. Undaunted, Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) led a five-member congressional delegation to Taiwan on Aug. 15. Then, on Thursday night, Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee visited Taiwan too.
The Independent

Biden: US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion

President Joe Biden says U.S. forces would defend Taiwan if China tries to invade the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing as part of its territory, adding to displays of official American support for the island democracy.Asked during an interview broadcast Sunday on CBS News's “60 Minutes” program whether “U.S. forces, U.S. men and women, would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion,” Biden said, “Yes.”CBS News reported the White House said after the interview that U.S. policy hasn't changed. That policy says Washington wants to see Taiwan's status resolved peacefully but doesn't say whether U.S. forces might...
Fox News

