ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500

Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
BUYING CARS
Reason.com

Ford's E.V. Charger Mandate Shows How Broken Dealership Laws Are

Ford Motor Co. is openly chasing after Tesla, which manufactures 70 percent of all electric vehicles (E.V.) sold in the U.S. Earlier this year, Ford announced it would be restructuring its business, equally investing in both E.V. and internal combustion production, putting $50 billion into E.V.s by 2026 and considering options like online ordering and "transparent non-negotiable prices" with no unnecessary extras and no need to haggle. Tesla currently offers versions of these options.
BUYING CARS
FOXBusiness

Ford CEO Farley explains why the brand isn't going all-electric like GM

Ford is putting its foot on the gas pedal. The automaker has committed over $50 billion to electrify its lineup with new products and the factories needed to build them, but Ford CEO Jim Farley said it is also continuing to spend on future internal combustion engine (ICE) models like the 2024 Ford Mustang unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show and the upcoming F-Series Super Duty pickups.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Ford F 150#Vehicles#Linus Business#Ford Motor Company#Gmc Hummer Ev#Gmc The Hummer#Am General Corporation#Pentagon#Humvee#Americans
SFGate

Weekly Recalls: Audi, Chevrolet, Ford, Ford/Lincoln, Kia, Jeep/Ram, Ram Trucks

Manufacturer Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2022 Audi S3, A3, and RS3 vehicles. The front passenger air bag may have been folded incorrectly. Remedy. Dealers will replace the front passenger air bag module, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Buick Will Buy Out Dealers Who Don't Want to Start Selling Electric Cars

Buick has made it clear that its future lies in two directions. First, the brand will only sell EVs after 2030. Second, all Buicks will be SUVs. Dealers who aren’t aligned with that future will be given an off-ramp, Buick global vice president Duncan Aldred said this week. The...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

4 of the Most Expensive EVs to Insure

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S, Tesla Model S Plaid, and Audi RS e-tron GT are some of the most expensive EVs to insure. The post 4 of the Most Expensive EVs to Insure appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Buick Says It Has Too Many Dealerships

GM is making a pivot to all-electric powertrains, and the Buick brand is going along for the ride. However, the EV transition will likely include fewer Buick dealerships, as indicated by recent comments made by a GM executive. Per Detroit Free Press, global vice president of Buick and GMC, Duncan...
ECONOMY
CAR AND DRIVER

Hertz Rental Fleet to Add 175,000 GM Electric Vehicles

In the coming five years, Hertz will be adding some 175,000 General Motors EVs—everything from Chevrolet Bolt EV crossovers to BrightDrop commercial trucks—to its rental fleets in a program that starts in early 2023 and runs through 2027. The rental-car giant is planning to "create the largest rental...
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

139K+
Followers
34K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy