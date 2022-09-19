Shops suffer shortage of black hats as demand rockets ahead of Queen's funeral... and even Beatrice is hit

Princess Beatrice was turned away empty-handed from a top store amid a shortage of black hats in London.

Demand soared after little more than a week’s notice was given of the day of the funeral, making the black ‘pill box’ one of London’s most sought-after items.

Official invitations require women among the 2,000-plus guests to wear hats and decorations.

Many attending have flown in from abroad and assumed they could buy one with no problem but most of London’s top stores have now sold out of suitable headwear.

Beatrice had no luck at Fenwick of Bond Street last week.

A source said: ‘There was nothing on the shop floor or even in the stockroom they could give her.

‘One customer was so desperate she bought a very expensive black hat with little crystals that she intends to cut off to meet the dress code.’