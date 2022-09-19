ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dozens Dead After Packed ‘Quarantine Bus’ Crashes

A bus en route to a COVID quarantine center in Guizhou, China, overturned on Sunday, killing 27 people and generating anger on social media.The Chinese government has employed aggressive measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, which has sparked frustration in many pockets of the country.According to initial media reports, 20 people were also injured in Sunday's crash.Reuters reported that news of the accident sparked a flurry of activity on the Chinese social media app WeChat. “When will all of this stop?” questioned one user, while another person metaphorically stated that “all of us are on this bus.”The outlet also noted that discussion about the crash soon became the most popular topic on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging platform similar to Twitter, though it later vanished from a trending list—perhaps at the intervention of government officials. The province has recently experienced an uptick in COVID cases, and the government is working to prevent a more serious surge. The 47 passengers on Sunday's bus were reportedly being transported from Guizhou's capital, Guiyang, to Lido county, some 125 miles away.This story is developing and will be updated.Read more at The Daily Beast.
The Independent

Ryanair flight attendant dies after being knocked down just outside airport

A Ryanair cabin crew worker has died after she was knocked down by a suspected drug driver just outside an airport. Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, was hit by a Ford Focus on 22 August while walking roughly half a mile from Liverpool’s John Lennon airport. Merseyside Police said they were called to a junction with an access road for the regional terminal at around 11.45pm following reports of a collision. Cinzia was then rushed to hospital with head injuries where she passed away yesterday on Friday after doctors had tried to save her. Police said they arrested a 30-year-old man at...
