Williamsport authority to bill property owners an additional fee

Williamsport, Pa. — Sewer customers of Williamsport will see a rate increase starting in October.

The City of Williamsport has transferred ownership of the Stormwater System to the Williamsport Sanitary Authority (WSA). According to WSA, this transfer of ownership required a rate increase for necessary upgrades.

Residential properties will be billed a flat rate of $10/month.

Non-residential properties will be billed based on the amount of impervious surface area on their property. An impervious surface is essentially any material that prevents or significantly reduces natural infiltration of water into the soil. Pavement or concrete parking lots and driveways, roofs, patios, and sidewalks are examples of impervious surfaces.

The rates are set to take effect starting in October.

The stormwater system includes pipes, inlets, and conveyances which carry stormwater to local streams and the Susquehanna River. Much of the stormwater system has reached the end of its useful life and is not functioning properly, according to WSA.

The WSA is tasked with maintaining and improving the system to assure proper function and to meet stringent regulations required by state and federal regulatory agencies.

Michael Miller, executive director of the Williamsport Municipal Water Authority said, “The Williamsport Sanitary Authority has been tasked with rehabilitating and operating a system which is not functioning well. Further, the Authority must complete mandated projects to comply with State regulations.”

A residential property is defined as having less than three residential units on one tax parcel (i.e. a single-family home or duplex). An apartment building with 3 or more units is considered a non-residential property for the purposes of stormwater billing.

A non-residential property is defined as a property that does not meet the definition of a residential property. Examples of non-residential properties include but are not limited to: apartment buildings, commercial businesses, non-profit organizations, and industrial properties.

“The Authority is able to charge nonprofit organizations which are some of the largest sources of impervious areas. While these organizations are exempt from the property-tax, the stormwater charge collects an equitable portion of revenue from all sources of impervious areas,” Miller said.

Director of Engineering, Eric Smithgall said, “In addition to the general operations and maintenance of the system, these funds will be used to replace approximately 1% of the dilapidated stormwater mains annually and to meet regulatory requirements of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.”

Miller also said, “Customers can have many of their questions answered by visiting our website at www.wmwa-wsa.org /stormwater which includes a frequently asked questions section and interactive map."