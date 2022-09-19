ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Williamsport authority to bill property owners an additional fee

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n0TSA_0i0qYjAR00

Williamsport, Pa. — Sewer customers of Williamsport will see a rate increase starting in October.

The City of Williamsport has transferred ownership of the Stormwater System to the Williamsport Sanitary Authority (WSA). According to WSA, this transfer of ownership required a rate increase for necessary upgrades.

Residential properties will be billed a flat rate of $10/month.

Non-residential properties will be billed based on the amount of impervious surface area on their property. An impervious surface is essentially any material that prevents or significantly reduces natural infiltration of water into the soil. Pavement or concrete parking lots and driveways, roofs, patios, and sidewalks are examples of impervious surfaces.

The rates are set to take effect starting in October.

The stormwater system includes pipes, inlets, and conveyances which carry stormwater to local streams and the Susquehanna River. Much of the stormwater system has reached the end of its useful life and is not functioning properly, according to WSA.

The WSA is tasked with maintaining and improving the system to assure proper function and to meet stringent regulations required by state and federal regulatory agencies.

Michael Miller, executive director of the Williamsport Municipal Water Authority said, “The Williamsport Sanitary Authority has been tasked with rehabilitating and operating a system which is not functioning well. Further, the Authority must complete mandated projects to comply with State regulations.”

A residential property is defined as having less than three residential units on one tax parcel (i.e. a single-family home or duplex). An apartment building with 3 or more units is considered a non-residential property for the purposes of stormwater billing.

A non-residential property is defined as a property that does not meet the definition of a residential property. Examples of non-residential properties include but are not limited to: apartment buildings, commercial businesses, non-profit organizations, and industrial properties.

“The Authority is able to charge nonprofit organizations which are some of the largest sources of impervious areas. While these organizations are exempt from the property-tax, the stormwater charge collects an equitable portion of revenue from all sources of impervious areas,” Miller said.

Director of Engineering, Eric Smithgall said, “In addition to the general operations and maintenance of the system, these funds will be used to replace approximately 1% of the dilapidated stormwater mains annually and to meet regulatory requirements of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.”

Miller also said, “Customers can have many of their questions answered by visiting our website at www.wmwa-wsa.org /stormwater which includes a frequently asked questions section and interactive map."

Comments / 8

John Bower
2d ago

amazing! why would someone buy a vehicle with a blown motor? the sewer authority took over this knowing full well it was shot. my question is? what did Williamsport previous administration do with their money? they would pave streets knowing that the storm water was blocked or plugged. there should be an investigation into where the money went? who was in charge of the streets? the people of Williamsport should ask to see where there $10 is going? after the storm is fixed, then they will have to pave the streets. Will Williamsport be paving the streets or the sanitary authority? more money to ask for people! the previous administration's kicked the can down the road!

Reply(2)
6
Butch Miller
2d ago

bs fees. money money moneeeeeeey. governmental thievery is all it is.... change my mind, if you can.

Reply
7
Related
therecord-online.com

Feasibility study proposed for future use of Lockport lock house

LOCK HAVEN, PA – There is a local effort underway to determine if the now vacant Lockport lock house might be acquired and converted to some kind of tourism use. Bob Rolley, publisher Lock Haven Express/Williamsport Sun-Gazette, discussed the proposal at the Monday Clinton County Commissioners’ work session. He shared word of an agreement, a memorandum of understanding with the commissioners, to authorize a feasibility study to determine who might own the frame structure and what it could be used for. The MOU is expected to be voting on at the commissioners’ meeting this Thursday.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

$299,000 in state funding secured for local parks and rec projects

Harrisburg, Pa. -- $299,000 in state funding has been secured for four parks and recreation projects in Union and Lycoming Counties. State Sen. Gene Yaw’s (R-23) office announced the investments coming from the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA), Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program (GTRP). City of Williamsport Basin Street/Susquehanna Riverwalk Connector, Lycoming County: ($50,000) Williamsport is...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport awarded $70,000 DCNR grant

A $70,000 grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) will be channeled toward improvements in the City of Williamsport. The City is preparing a comprehensive recreation, park, open space, and green infrastructure plan to utilize the funds. The competitive grant, awarded through the Community Conservation Partnerships Program, will update a 16-year-old master plan and incorporate increased accessibility, connectivity, and emerging recreation trends into parks and outdoor spaces...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Zoning board grants school bus company approval

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There was an intense ‘Zoning Hearing Board’ meeting regarding the operation of a school bus company in a Luzerne County neighborhood. The meeting in Hanover Township lasted more than two and a half hours and after much debate from both sides, the board ultimately granted the business approval. Nearly […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Williamsport, PA
Williamsport, PA
Government
NorthcentralPA.com

DEP, Fish & Boat Commission investigate pollution on Loyalsock Creek

Reprinted from PA Environment Digest The Department of Environmental Protection Oil & Gas Program and Fish and Boat Commission are investigating the failure of erosion controls to protect water quality at the Pennsylvania General Energy (PGE) Loyalsock/Shawnee natural gas pipeline and a surface water withdrawal construction site on the Loyalsock Creek in Lycoming County, according to Friends of the ‘Sock. The construction site is on both sides of Route 87...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Residents, employees react to Berwick ER closure

BERWICK — The closure of the Emergency Room that serves the Berwick community in Luzerne and Columbia County has left thousands of residents without a nearby ER if faced with an emergency. This comes after the Pennsylvania Department of Health ordered the closure of the Berwick Hospital Center’s ER earlier this week, due to a lack of staffing.
BERWICK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

United Ways merge, expanding reach and grant funding

The Greater Susquehanna Valley and Columbia-Montour United Ways have joined together to form the Susquehanna Valley United Way. The newly merged organization will award $464,869.83 in grants to 57 local Funded Partners for 2022 and currently has $3,634,409.55 in active and pending grants, according to an announcement at United Way's merger celebration last week. “During our hybrid year, as a combined organization, we have already seen an increase in grant...
COLUMBIA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

An attempt to deter more student high-rises in State College raises larger debate about the future of downtown

This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. State College, Pa. — In the past decade, a handful of 12-story luxury student housing high-rises have cropped up in downtown State College, dramatically changing the skyline of the small borough that’s home to massive Penn State University. ...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Urban Construction#Linus Business#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#The Stormwater System#Wsa
NorthcentralPA.com

Elk make their way north, signs of spreading across Pennsylvania

Coudersport, Pa. — People driving in Potter County had some extra scenery to look at this month. It was hard to miss the site of elk walking amongst the streets and sites of Coudersport as the pictures began to go viral across Northern Pennsylvania. Although the elks' visit to Northcentral Pennsylvania feels unique, it was not always that way. Before and during the first-half of the 1800's, elk roamed across...
POTTER COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Pennsylvania House Committee Makes Criminal Referral to Attorney General, Continues Impeachment Investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner Halcovage

The Pennsylvania House Subcommittee on Courts held a meeting on Monday as part of their impeachment investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage. The committee met publicly Monday for an 8-minute meeting after going into Executive Session last week to interview witnesses as part of the sexual misconduct allegations. A...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Monday is moving day for final 14th Street residents in Renovo

RENOVO, PA-The last family remaining in Renovo’s condemned 14th Street row houses on Monday was in the process of vacating their premises, according to eyewitness accounts. Monday at 9 a.m. had been the court-set date for residents to vacate the century-old structure. That date had been the outcome of a court proceeding before Clinton County Judge Michael Salisbury on Aug.25; one of those residents had recently relocated to a Clinton County Housing Authority facility in Renovo, leaving just the tenants at the south end of the brick structure .Witnesses said they were in the process of moving their belongings out of their residence.
RENOVO, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NorthcentralPA.com

UPMC offers low-cost mammograms

Williamsport, Pa. — UPMC is offering $55 mammograms for those with no or limited insurance coverage in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month. Appointments are limited, and it is necessary to call the phone number of the location that is most convenient to you. Be sure to mention $55 mammograms when scheduling an appointment. Mammograms must be paid by cash or check. The mammograms will be offered at the following locations and times: UPMC Williamsport Divine Providence CampusBreast Health Center, 1100 Grampian Blvd., WilliamsportOct. 1 and Oct. 158 a.m. to noon570-326-8200UPMC Muncy, 215 E. Water St.Oct. 8 and Oct. 298 a.m. to noon570-321-2545UPMC Wellsboro, 32 Central Ave.Oct. 137 a.m. to 5 p.m.570-723-0160 For more information about screenings and Breast Health services at UPMC in North Central Pa., go to UPMC.com/BreastNCPA.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

Down on the Farm: The Remley Digester

Do you ever wonder how your food gets from the farm to your table? On Home Page Extras, “Down on the Farm” will give insight into where our food comes from and what farming looks like today. Technology has developed and changed the way we have farmed in the past. However, even though technology makes specific processes more efficient, it does not take away from the hard work that farmers must accomplish daily. Farming in the 21st century uses a lot of technology, creativity, hard work, and diversity.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Thief used company information to get loan

Benton, Pa. — A thief used a business' information to take out a loan worth $120,000. An executive from Benton Foundry, 5297 State Route 487, contacted Bloomsburg State Police after learning someone had used their personal and company information to take out a small business loan of $120,000. State Trp. Thomas Butch said the victim is a 55-year-old man from Shavertown.
BENTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Wendy's in Montoursville closed for renovations

Montoursville, Pa. — The Wendy's at 1007 Loyalsock Avenue in Montoursville is currently closed as the building undergoes renovations. The sign out front indicates "a fresh, new Wendy's is coming soon!" but does not say when customers can expect the location to reopen. The number for the Montoursville Wendy's is temporarily out of service, and their Facebook page offers no announcements or updates on the closure. NCPA will provide updates as they become available.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PennDOT roadwork continues through September

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Lycoming County updates Work continues on a safety improvement project on Route 220 in Woodward and Piatt townships. This week, the contractor will continue work on the East Linden Service Road, the Grandview Jug Handle, and the bridges over...
MUNCY, PA
WBRE

Investigation into Vision Home Builders ongoing

SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New developments in an ongoing I-Team investigation into a Columbia County home building business that abruptly closed in April. Customers of Vision Home Builders near Berwick say they are out tens of thousands of dollars with unfinished or never started homes. They reached out to the I-Team to […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy