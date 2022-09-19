ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Historic Win For NSU Under the Lights

Aberdeen, S.D. (NSUWolves.com) – What started out as a beautiful early fall evening in Aberdeen turned into a historic night for the Northern State University football team, as they defeat No. 24 Minnesota State. Over 5000 Wolves faithful were on hand for the 1-point victory over the Mavericks, marking just the second in program history over Mankato.
NSU Kicker Earns Weekly Accolade

NSIC Players of The Week (PRESS RELEASE) #24 Jesse Sherwood (RB, 5-10, 205, Sr., Minneapolis, Minn. / Robbinsdale Armstrong) – SMSU. – Rushed for a career-high 205 yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 36 carries in a 31-28 road win over UMary. – Had a pair of 3-yard...
Monday Local/Regional VB Scores (9/19/2022)

Aberdeen Christian 0 – Alexis Isakson 15 digs. Aberdeen Roncalli 3 (10, 7, 9) – Ella Hanson 13K & 11digs + 3SA. Ava Hanson 7K. Estelline/Hendricks 2 – Kenzy Beare 23K. Brooke Johnson 64digs + 8K & 10 set ast. Heidi Nicola 35digs. Hamlin 3 (21-25, 20-25,...
