Aberdeen, S.D. (NSUWolves.com) – What started out as a beautiful early fall evening in Aberdeen turned into a historic night for the Northern State University football team, as they defeat No. 24 Minnesota State. Over 5000 Wolves faithful were on hand for the 1-point victory over the Mavericks, marking just the second in program history over Mankato.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO