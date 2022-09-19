Read full article on original website
A Historic Win For NSU Under the Lights
Aberdeen, S.D. (NSUWolves.com) – What started out as a beautiful early fall evening in Aberdeen turned into a historic night for the Northern State University football team, as they defeat No. 24 Minnesota State. Over 5000 Wolves faithful were on hand for the 1-point victory over the Mavericks, marking just the second in program history over Mankato.
NSU Kicker Earns Weekly Accolade
NSIC Players of The Week (PRESS RELEASE) #24 Jesse Sherwood (RB, 5-10, 205, Sr., Minneapolis, Minn. / Robbinsdale Armstrong) – SMSU. – Rushed for a career-high 205 yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 36 carries in a 31-28 road win over UMary. – Had a pair of 3-yard...
Monday Local/Regional VB Scores (9/19/2022)
Aberdeen Christian 0 – Alexis Isakson 15 digs. Aberdeen Roncalli 3 (10, 7, 9) – Ella Hanson 13K & 11digs + 3SA. Ava Hanson 7K. Estelline/Hendricks 2 – Kenzy Beare 23K. Brooke Johnson 64digs + 8K & 10 set ast. Heidi Nicola 35digs. Hamlin 3 (21-25, 20-25,...
Residents from Aberdeen react to the new social studies standards being established in South Dakota
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- On Monday, the South Dakota Board of Education Standards met in Aberdeen to get feedback on the new proposed Social Studies standards. Dr. Jon Schaff, professor of government at Northern State University & a member of the committee setting up the standards talks about those standards. Schaff believes...
Aberdeen City Manager Joe Gaa talks about the city budget passed by the council Monday
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- This past Monday the Aberdeen City Council passed the 84.7 million dollar budget for 2023. Aberdeen City Manager Joe Gaa discussed what’s all included in the budget. Gaa talked about how the process came about. Gaa discussed the promotions fund that apart of the budget. The big...
