hubcityradio.com
NSU Kicker Earns Weekly Accolade
NSIC Players of The Week (PRESS RELEASE) #24 Jesse Sherwood (RB, 5-10, 205, Sr., Minneapolis, Minn. / Robbinsdale Armstrong) – SMSU. – Rushed for a career-high 205 yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 36 carries in a 31-28 road win over UMary. – Had a pair of 3-yard...
hubcityradio.com
Saints Soccer Weekend Recap
ABERDEEN, S.D (MidlandAthletics.com) MEN – Midland University’s men’s soccer team traveled to South Dakota to take on Presentation College on a Saturday afternoon. The Warriors won a low-scoring match against the Saints 1-0, getting the game-winner in the second half. With the result, Midland improves its record to 5-0-2 overall and 1-0-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC).
hubcityradio.com
Monday Local/Regional VB Scores (9/19/2022)
Aberdeen Christian 0 – Alexis Isakson 15 digs. Aberdeen Roncalli 3 (10, 7, 9) – Ella Hanson 13K & 11digs + 3SA. Ava Hanson 7K. Estelline/Hendricks 2 – Kenzy Beare 23K. Brooke Johnson 64digs + 8K & 10 set ast. Heidi Nicola 35digs. Hamlin 3 (21-25, 20-25,...
hubcityradio.com
Residents from Aberdeen react to the new social studies standards being established in South Dakota
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- On Monday, the South Dakota Board of Education Standards met in Aberdeen to get feedback on the new proposed Social Studies standards. Dr. Jon Schaff, professor of government at Northern State University & a member of the committee setting up the standards talks about those standards. Schaff believes...
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota Board of Education Standards meeting in Aberdeen today
ABERDEEN, S.D.(WNAX)- The South Dakota Board of Education Standards is holding a public hearing in Aberdeen today to get public input on proposed Social Studies standards for K through 12 schools. Education Department Secretary Tiffany Sanderson led off the hearing. Sanderson says there needs to be standards for teachers and...
KELOLAND TV
Smith comments on 1st education standards hearing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first of four public hearings regarding new social standards in South Dakota classrooms wrapped up yesterday in Aberdeen. It included testimony from people both in favor and those who oppose. KELOLAND News sat down with democratic gubernatorial governor candidate Jamie Smith Tuesday to...
KELOLAND TV
Hutterian soybean co-op agrees to pay a penalty
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Hutterian Co-operative of Aberdeen has agreed to pay a $25,000 fine after receiving many loads of soybeans while lacking a state-required grain buyer’s license. The state Public Utilities Commission will decide on September 27 whether to accept the settlement that was signed...
hubcityradio.com
Hand County Sheriff’s Office hs warrent out for Stetson Baloun
MILLER, S.D.(DRGNews)- The Hand County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a 22-year-old man from Redfield who hasn’t shown up for recent court hearings. Sheriff Shane Croeni (crow-knee) says Stetson Baloun has family members in Miller. Croeni says Baloun has multiple cases currently...
dakotanewsnow.com
Aberdeen residents walk for suicide prevention awareness
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held its Out of the Darkness Walk on Saturday, starting and ending the 2.8 mile route at the Odde Ice Center. Each September, which is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, the American Foundation for Suicide...
