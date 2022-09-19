ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

Comments / 0

Related
hubcityradio.com

NSU Kicker Earns Weekly Accolade

NSIC Players of The Week (PRESS RELEASE) #24 Jesse Sherwood (RB, 5-10, 205, Sr., Minneapolis, Minn. / Robbinsdale Armstrong) – SMSU. – Rushed for a career-high 205 yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 36 carries in a 31-28 road win over UMary. – Had a pair of 3-yard...
ABERDEEN, SD
hubcityradio.com

Saints Soccer Weekend Recap

ABERDEEN, S.D (MidlandAthletics.com) MEN – Midland University’s men’s soccer team traveled to South Dakota to take on Presentation College on a Saturday afternoon. The Warriors won a low-scoring match against the Saints 1-0, getting the game-winner in the second half. With the result, Midland improves its record to 5-0-2 overall and 1-0-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC).
ABERDEEN, SD
hubcityradio.com

Monday Local/Regional VB Scores (9/19/2022)

Aberdeen Christian 0 – Alexis Isakson 15 digs. Aberdeen Roncalli 3 (10, 7, 9) – Ella Hanson 13K & 11digs + 3SA. Ava Hanson 7K. Estelline/Hendricks 2 – Kenzy Beare 23K. Brooke Johnson 64digs + 8K & 10 set ast. Heidi Nicola 35digs. Hamlin 3 (21-25, 20-25,...
ABERDEEN, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aberdeen, SD
Football
Aberdeen, SD
Sports
Aberdeen, SD
College Sports
City
Aberdeen, SD
hubcityradio.com

South Dakota Board of Education Standards meeting in Aberdeen today

ABERDEEN, S.D.(WNAX)- The South Dakota Board of Education Standards is holding a public hearing in Aberdeen today to get public input on proposed Social Studies standards for K through 12 schools. Education Department Secretary Tiffany Sanderson led off the hearing. Sanderson says there needs to be standards for teachers and...
ABERDEEN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Smith comments on 1st education standards hearing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first of four public hearings regarding new social standards in South Dakota classrooms wrapped up yesterday in Aberdeen. It included testimony from people both in favor and those who oppose. KELOLAND News sat down with democratic gubernatorial governor candidate Jamie Smith Tuesday to...
ABERDEEN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Hutterian soybean co-op agrees to pay a penalty

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Hutterian Co-operative of Aberdeen has agreed to pay a $25,000 fine after receiving many loads of soybeans while lacking a state-required grain buyer’s license. The state Public Utilities Commission will decide on September 27 whether to accept the settlement that was signed...
ABERDEEN, SD
hubcityradio.com

Hand County Sheriff’s Office hs warrent out for Stetson Baloun

MILLER, S.D.(DRGNews)- The Hand County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a 22-year-old man from Redfield who hasn’t shown up for recent court hearings. Sheriff Shane Croeni (crow-knee) says Stetson Baloun has family members in Miller. Croeni says Baloun has multiple cases currently...
HAND COUNTY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsu#American Football#College Football#Mavericks#Mankato#Msu#Minnesota State
dakotanewsnow.com

Aberdeen residents walk for suicide prevention awareness

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held its Out of the Darkness Walk on Saturday, starting and ending the 2.8 mile route at the Odde Ice Center. Each September, which is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, the American Foundation for Suicide...
ABERDEEN, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy