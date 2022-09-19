ABERDEEN, S.D (MidlandAthletics.com) MEN – Midland University’s men’s soccer team traveled to South Dakota to take on Presentation College on a Saturday afternoon. The Warriors won a low-scoring match against the Saints 1-0, getting the game-winner in the second half. With the result, Midland improves its record to 5-0-2 overall and 1-0-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC).

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO