ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kapaa, HI

Kapaa’s Shaun Aguano named interim head coach at Arizona State

By Christian Shimabuku
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DkYRh_0i0qYHeD00

Following a surprising 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan, Arizona State football head coach Herm Edwards parted ways with the school on Sunday.

Stepping into his place as interim head coach is Kauai native and Kapaa alum Shaun Aguano, who was previously ASUâ€™s running backs coach.

All the latest sports news from Hawaiiâ€™s sports station

Aguano, who played collegiately for Linfield from 1988 to 1991, went 88-19 as Chandler (Ariz.) High Schoolâ€™s head coach from 2011 to 2018, guiding the Wolves to four Arizona state titles. He was hired as running backs coach for the Sun Devils prior to the 2019 season.

As a program, Arizona State is still under NCAA investigation due to recruiting violations allegedly taking place under the watch of Edwards.

The Sun Devils are currently 1-2 for the 2022 season, and feature former Hawaii safety Khoury Bethley and former Kailua standout Blazen Lono-Wong, who is currently a freshman. Players can play up to four games and still utilize a redshirt. The team also features Saint Louis alum Ben Scott and former Hawaii linebacker Zach Bowers.

ASUâ€™s coaching staff also features former Hawaii offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh and former Punahou standout Jack Tufono as one of the teamâ€™s offensive graduate assistants.

Arizona Stateâ€™s next game is a home game on Saturday against No. 13 Utah. The game will be televised on ESPN at 4:30 p.m. HST.

Comments / 1

Related
KHON2

Two Hawaii men arrested under Operation Keiki Shield

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In efforts to protect keiki from online predators, officials have joined forces to participate in Operation Keiki Shield. According to the Kauai Police Department, two Kauai men have been arrested during the operation on Sept. 9 and Sept. 11. Nicholas Wehrly, 34, of Eleele, and Eric Nakamoto, 39, of Hanamaulu, have been […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Football
Local
Arizona Football
Kapaa, HI
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Hawaii College Sports
Tempe, AZ
College Sports
Tempe, AZ
Sports
Local
Hawaii Football
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Kapaa, HI
Local
Arizona College Sports
City
Tempe, AZ
City
Kailua, HI
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
KHON2

KHON2

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy