Kapaa’s Shaun Aguano named interim head coach at Arizona State

Following a surprising 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan, Arizona State football head coach Herm Edwards parted ways with the school on Sunday.

Stepping into his place as interim head coach is Kauai native and Kapaa alum Shaun Aguano, who was previously ASUâ€™s running backs coach.

Aguano, who played collegiately for Linfield from 1988 to 1991, went 88-19 as Chandler (Ariz.) High Schoolâ€™s head coach from 2011 to 2018, guiding the Wolves to four Arizona state titles. He was hired as running backs coach for the Sun Devils prior to the 2019 season.

As a program, Arizona State is still under NCAA investigation due to recruiting violations allegedly taking place under the watch of Edwards.

The Sun Devils are currently 1-2 for the 2022 season, and feature former Hawaii safety Khoury Bethley and former Kailua standout Blazen Lono-Wong, who is currently a freshman. Players can play up to four games and still utilize a redshirt. The team also features Saint Louis alum Ben Scott and former Hawaii linebacker Zach Bowers.

ASUâ€™s coaching staff also features former Hawaii offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh and former Punahou standout Jack Tufono as one of the teamâ€™s offensive graduate assistants.

Arizona Stateâ€™s next game is a home game on Saturday against No. 13 Utah. The game will be televised on ESPN at 4:30 p.m. HST.