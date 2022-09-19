ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

A Historic Win For NSU Under the Lights

Aberdeen, S.D. (NSUWolves.com) – What started out as a beautiful early fall evening in Aberdeen turned into a historic night for the Northern State University football team, as they defeat No. 24 Minnesota State. Over 5000 Wolves faithful were on hand for the 1-point victory over the Mavericks, marking just the second in program history over Mankato.
A 1-0-1 Weekend for NSU Soccer

Aberdeen, S.D. (NSUWolves.com) FRIDAY – Northern State grabbed the momentum early with three first half goals en route to a 4-0 victory over Wayne State in Friday’s home opener. The win for the Wolves marks the seventh consecutive victory in a home opener dating back to 2015 against Spring Hill.
Monday Local/Regional VB Scores (9/19/2022)

Aberdeen Christian 0 – Alexis Isakson 15 digs. Aberdeen Roncalli 3 (10, 7, 9) – Ella Hanson 13K & 11digs + 3SA. Ava Hanson 7K. Estelline/Hendricks 2 – Kenzy Beare 23K. Brooke Johnson 64digs + 8K & 10 set ast. Heidi Nicola 35digs. Hamlin 3 (21-25, 20-25,...
NSU Kicker Earns Weekly Accolade

NSIC Players of The Week (PRESS RELEASE) #24 Jesse Sherwood (RB, 5-10, 205, Sr., Minneapolis, Minn. / Robbinsdale Armstrong) – SMSU. – Rushed for a career-high 205 yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 36 carries in a 31-28 road win over UMary. – Had a pair of 3-yard...
Northern sees growth in headcount, retention, graduate students

ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release) – This fall, Northern State University saw growth in overall student headcount, an increase in graduate student numbers and a higher student retention rate—and the university welcomed its most academically prepared freshman class in over 20 years. Northern’s fall 2022 headcount is 3,344 students, compared...
Hand County Sheriff’s Office hs warrent out for Stetson Baloun

MILLER, S.D.(DRGNews)- The Hand County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a 22-year-old man from Redfield who hasn’t shown up for recent court hearings. Sheriff Shane Croeni (crow-knee) says Stetson Baloun has family members in Miller. Croeni says Baloun has multiple cases currently...
