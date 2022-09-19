Read full article on original website
Look: Tom Brady Reacts To His Sideline Outburst
Tom Brady was not a happy man for most of Sunday afternoon's game in New Orleans. The Bucs were held scoreless in the first half and the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback let his frustration out on his sideline tablet. Video of Brady's outburst went viral. Brady addressed the sideline incident...
Tom Brady's Anger Erupts in Sideline Outburst With Thrown Helmet, Tablets
While it is easy to speculate about Tom Brady's frustrations off the field, Sunday saw the living legend quarterback walk away with the win and an undefeated start to the season, but it also saw his anger play out on the sideline. According to NESN, the Saints were doing well...
Tom Brady chucks Microsoft Surface for another incomplete pass
After several incomplete passes in a row, Tom Brady again took out his frustrations on a Microsoft Surface tablet on Sunday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers overcame a seven-game losing streak against the New Orleans Saints during the game on September 18, with a final score of 20-10. Four of those games happened since Brady joined the Buccaneers in 2020.
Tom Brady Apologizes After Breaking Tablet During "Ugly" NFL Game
Watch: Gisele Bündchen Has "Concerns" Over Tom Brady's NFL Return. Tom Brady is taking responsibility for his actions. The Buccaneers quarterback is apologizing for his behavior during a Sept. 18 game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints, where he was spotted throwing a tablet on the sidelines.
2022 NFL starting quarterback Passer Rating leaders
QB reports as of Sunday's Week 2 NFL action (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports) We're two Monday games away from the end of Week 2 in the NFL, with the opening act and the follow-up to the 2022 season providing plenty of solid quarterback play across the league. Which starting QBs have the highest passer rating so far? Here are the top 10, listed in descending order... (Note: We're excluding non-QBs and mop-up duty statistics in the this ranking.)10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Stats: 13-of-21, 154 yards passing, 1 TD/0 INTs. Passer Rating: 100.19. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (USA TODAY Network) Stats: 41-of-71,...
Tom Brady Reveals Why He’s Taking 1 Day Off A Week This NFL Season After Fans’ Reaction
Everybody needs a day to just kick back, relax, and recover, and Tom Brady is no different! The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback opened up about a recent report that he’ll be getting one day off each week in the 2022 NFL season in a new discussion as part of his SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” Tom, 45, admitted that part of the decision was his many years of working hard through the whole season.
Tom Brady Reportedly Took Notable Trip On Monday
Over the weekend, Tom Brady exorcised his demons with a win over the New Orleans Saints. After going 0-4 against the Saints in the regular season over the past two years, Brady and the Bucs finally got a win. Not long later, he took a notable trip. According to a...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Unhappy News
Tom Brady is not happy about the NFL's decision to suspend wide receiver Mike Evans for one game for his actions during Sunday's win over the Saints. Evans, the Bucs' best wide receiver, got into a fight during Sunday's win in New Orleans. He went at Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore, sparking a scuffle between the two teams. Evans has said he was defending his quarterback.
Report: Tom Brady, Gisele's Marriage Faces Big Moment Sunday
Over the past few weeks, the football world has been inundated with news that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's relationship is on the rocks. According to multiple reports, Gisele isn't happy with Tom's decision to come out of retirement for the 2022 season. Despite their rough patch, Brady is reportedly hoping that she'll attend the Buccaneers home game against the Green Bay Packers this weekend.
Tom Brady makes another denial about infamous quarterback quote
Tom Brady has issued another denial regarding his infamous quote. During an appearance last year on LeBron James’ HBO show “The Shop,” Brady shared what his reaction was to another NFL team choosing to stick with their quarterback rather than sign him. “One of the teams, they...
Patrick Mahomes Celebrates 27th Birthday at Party With Wife Brittany
Patrick Mahomes enjoyed himself at his 27th birthday party. Wouldn’t you if you were the hottest quarterback in the NFL?. Brittany Mahomes posted some of the party photos to her Instagram account. You can see a smiling Mahomes posing with his wife. Brittany is cradling her baby bump. She and her husband are expecting a baby boy, possibly as soon as the end of the year. Brittany announced the baby news in late May, but didn’t provide the due date. However, she did reveal baby No. 2 is a boy.
