Patrick Mahomes enjoyed himself at his 27th birthday party. Wouldn’t you if you were the hottest quarterback in the NFL?. Brittany Mahomes posted some of the party photos to her Instagram account. You can see a smiling Mahomes posing with his wife. Brittany is cradling her baby bump. She and her husband are expecting a baby boy, possibly as soon as the end of the year. Brittany announced the baby news in late May, but didn’t provide the due date. However, she did reveal baby No. 2 is a boy.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO