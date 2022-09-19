ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
numberfire.com

Titans' Malik Willis replaces Ryan Tannehill at quarterback in Week 2

The Tennessee Titans have put Malik Willis in at quarterback for the third quarter of their Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills. Tannehill was struggling mightily in Week 2 as the Titans limped out to a 34-point deficit, and with the game more or less already out of reach, the team decided to give the third-round rookie a chance.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
City
Denver, CO
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
Yardbarker

Ravens Make Three Roster Moves

Fackrell, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million contract and then signed a one-year, $4.6 million deal with the Giants. From there, Fackrell signed a one-year deal with the Chargers last offseason. Fackrell was,...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Yardbarker

Davante Adams: Raiders WR Breaks Silence Today Via Instagram

The Las Vegas Raiders are reeling from a demoralizing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday . Star wide receiver Davante Adams had members of his family on site at Allegiant Stadium where they were treated to an epic collapse. Following the loss, Adams left the locker room without speaking to the press, leaving social media to run with speculation.
NFL
Yardbarker

Mike Vrabel does not hold back after Bills crush Titans

Mike Vrabel did not hold back after his Tennessee Titans got drilled 41-7 by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Tennessee answered Buffalo’s touchdown on the opening drive with a touchdown of their own, but it was all downhill from there. The Bills went into halftime up 17-7 and then completely tore apart the Titans in the third quarter.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Boos#American Football
Yardbarker

The Steelers Should Absolutely Consider Firing OC Matt Canada After Week 2 Loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers promoted Matt Canada to be the team’s offensive coordinator after the 2020 season and it was originally thought to be an exciting move. Many of those high hopes have faded throughout the last year or so as the offense has performed extremely poorly on a consistent basis. The offensive line play is one of the biggest reasons for the lack of success, along with some other factors, but the play calling and overall predictability of the Steelers’ offensive unit has been hard to watch. The organization is not known for firing coaches during the regular season, but it may be time to break that trend and move on from Canada.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

A scenario for rookie QB Malik Willis to become Titans' starter

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis got garbage minutes in a 41-7 loss on Monday to the Bills, becoming the first of his draft class to get regular-season action. If the Titans can't pull things together after an 0-2 start, he might get more. The former Liberty QB didn't fare...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Former 49ers LT Joe Staley on Russell Wilson: 'I hate Russ'

Nearly 1,000 days removed from his final game in the NFL, former San Francisco 49ers left tackle Joe Staley still apparently wants to keep the rivalry alive with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The nine-time Pro Bowl signal-caller, of course, spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Bakhtiari Misses First Packers-Buccaneers Practice

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari did not practice on Wednesday. It’s possible Bakhtiari’s long-and-winding comeback has hit another snag. Or, it’s possible the plan was to hold him out on Wednesday – the lone padded practice of the week – practice him on Thursday and Friday, and have him in the lineup for Sunday’s big game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Texans Worked Out Three Players

Sutherland and Ferguson both were in Philadelphia for workouts with the Eagles last week. Sutherland, 25, was signed by the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M following the 2019 NFL Draft. The Bengals waived him coming out of the preseason and later brought him back to their practice squad.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

DeMarcus Cousins Appears Ready For The New Season

Big man DeMarcus Cousins has played for four NBA teams since coming back to the league in 2020. He has been part of the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, and finally the Denver Nuggets. During the last season, he was creating 9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy