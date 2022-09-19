ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

KARE 11

Oktoberfest returns to Northeast Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Northeast Minneapolis' Oktoberfest is back. Fulton Brewery is inviting the community to dance in their lederhosen to classic and modern live polka bands, enjoy contests, Edelweiss dancers and rub elbows with the terrifying folklore icon Krampus. Fulton will be serving up traditional German platters, a secret recipe...
monitorsaintpaul.com

we live in perilous times

The greatest battle in life is the struggle within you. ~ Nathaniel (Nick) Abdul Kaliq. September Full Moon 2022: Pisces Moon calls on you to speak your dreams into reality. ~ Maria Sofia Mamanides. Tell the truth and shame the devil. ~ An African American proverb. Hello Monitor readers,. August...
southsidepride.com

What’s happening on Selby Avenue in St. Paul

St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood was the center of the Black community in the Minneapolis–St. Paul region for much of the 20th century. The intact Rondo neighborhood was economically active, social and self-supportive. The core of Rondo was demolished between 1956 and 1968 to make way for the construction of the I-94 freeway. At least 650 families were displaced from the neighborhood, as well as many businesses and community locations.
CBS Minnesota

Habitat starts build on new home in Minnetonka as battle remains for more development

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- Habitat for Humanity has started construction on its first home project in Minnetonka in 22 years, and with help from a local church, is hoping this is just the start of a burgeoning project that could lead to a dozen more."It's totally amazing," Chad Dipman, Habitat's Land Development Director, explained to WCCO. "It's the families who will really have won the opportunity to afford an ownership unit in the community of Minnetonka, which is exceedingly rare."Just how rare? According to the city officials, only 2.4 percent of units are available for rent or sale right now. The...
CBS Minnesota

12 men accused of operating "highly organized" cellphone theft ring in downtown Mpls

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says twelve men face charges for allegedly operating a "highly organized" cellphone theft ring in downtown Minneapolis.The attorney's office announced Tuesday that the men, who are all from the Twin Cities, face charges of racketeering. Those charged include:- Aaron Johnson, age 25, of St. Paul- Sharlotte Green, age 21, of St. Paul- Charlie Pryor Jr., age 18, of St. Paul- Charlie Pryor Sr., age 41, of St. Paul- Lawrence Miles, age 22, of Bloomington- Heiron Birts, age 26, of Minneapolis- Alfonze Stuckey, age 23, of St. Paul- Sherrod Lamar, age 23, of St. Paul-...
CBS Minnesota

Northsiders invited to info session on future of Merwin Liquors, Winner Gas Station

MINNEAPOLIS -- Northside residents are invited to an information session about the future of Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station. Both businesses sit at the corner of Broadway and Lyndale Avenues North and have been the backdrop for violence in the community for years. For the past five years, Pastor Edrin Williams has watched violence unfold outside the liquor store and gas station that sit next to his church."There are a lot of people who come to this corner who are hurting. Homelessness we've seen on the rise on this corner, drug use we've seen in on the rise on...
minnesotamonthly.com

New Restaurant Review: Guacaya Bistreaux

Part Panama, part New Orleans, all flavor. Chef Pedro Wolcott brings new life and energy to his own North Loop neighborhood. Guacaya Bistreaux is an order-at-the-counter, pay-via-a-QR-code tapas place, although there are full-sized entrees like jerk chicken ($26) and shrimp and grits ($25), too. We loved the ceviche ($18)—a vibrant...
willmarradio.com

Violent weekend in The Twin Cities

(Minneapolis MN-) KSTP TV says a man died in the hospital Sunday morning after a shooting in the city’s Loring Park neighborhood, the Minneapolis Police Department says. Officers went to the scene of a shooting around 5:20 a.m. outside a business at 1618 Harmon Place. Police say they provided...
MinnPost

47 charged in Feeding our Future investigation

47 people were charged Tuesday by federal prosecutors for allegedly taking part in embezzlement of more than $250 million from government programs amid the Feeding Our Future investigation. Bring Me The News staff reports that a new Bloomington ordinance makes it a misdemeanor to possess a detached catalytic converter unless...
