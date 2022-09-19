MINNEAPOLIS -- Northside residents are invited to an information session about the future of Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station. Both businesses sit at the corner of Broadway and Lyndale Avenues North and have been the backdrop for violence in the community for years. For the past five years, Pastor Edrin Williams has watched violence unfold outside the liquor store and gas station that sit next to his church."There are a lot of people who come to this corner who are hurting. Homelessness we've seen on the rise on this corner, drug use we've seen in on the rise on...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO