Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Chicagohenge is happening soon: What is it and when are peak viewing times?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Deep Dish Pizza You have to try in South Barrington.Chicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
Related
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400
money in handPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for you in Chicago. To help you fight rising costs, most residents will be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
vfpress.news
Broadview Marks Alley Milestone, More
An alleyway in Broadview that was recently repaved. | File. Wednesday, September 21, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. More alley improvements came to Broadview this year thanks to a $200,000 grant from Cook County. In July, the village board voted on a contract with Triggi Construction worth $364,086. Triggi, based in West Chicago, was the lowest of three bidders, coming in under the $385,000 project estimate.
WIFR
Two Illinois sites renamed; racist terms removed
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - A suburban Chicago waterway and western Illinois island get a new name after their previous titles used a racist term for Native American women. The waterway near Palos Park in Chicago is now called Cherry Hill Wood Sloughs, while the island in Calhoun County is now named Calhoun Island.
The Devaluation Of Entire Black Neighborhoods, Not Just Homes
In Chicago's South Side, the E.G. Woode collective's members hope to demonstrate an alternative to the traditional commercial real estate model to revitalize commercial corridors lined with small-scale properties like this one. (Photo courtesy E.G. Woode) It happened again. In August, the New York Times reported a story about a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Food Stamps: Learn and Play with these Illinois Link Card Discounts
There are roughly three-quarters of a million children in Illinois receiving SNAP EBT benefits, formerly known as food stamps, according to the Spotlight On Poverty & Opportunity website. But many...
vfpress.news
Community Voices Event Postponed
A vulnerability map that’s shown inside of the Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation’s “Community Voices” report. The map is based “15 factors of vulnerability,” including educational attainment, income and wealth levels, and homeownership. | Screenshot. Wednesday, September 21, 2022 || By Community Editor ||...
Here’s The Illinois List Of Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings
After recently announcing that Bed Bath & Beyond would be closing up to 150 stores nationwide and laying off 20 percent of their workforce, company executives have gone to work putting some stores on the chopping block. It looks as though the company might be doing this by thirds, because...
Housing help! Can’t find a landlord who will accept section 8 vouchers in Chicago
Hi, everyone. I’m posting on behalf of my close friend. She’s dealing with a slumlord right now and needs a new place asap. She can’t seem to find a place that accepts Section 8 though while also being in a decent neighborhood. She has 3 kids so she needs to be somewhere safe. I live in the Bay Area and you can still get nice homes here while being on section 8 but apparently it’s not like that in Carol Stream or Chicago area. Does anyone here have a real estate agent that accepts section 8 tenants?
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGNtv.com
New Severe Thunderstorm Warning just issued for portions of Cook, DuPage, and Will counties; valid until 7:30 pm CDT
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 614 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN WILL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 730 PM CDT. * AT 613 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER WHEATON, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 35 MPH. THESE STORMS HAVE A HISTORY OF PRODUCING WIND DAMAGE. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND NICKEL SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...SOCIAL MEDIA AND PUBLIC REPORTS. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHICAGO, NAPERVILLE, CICERO, HAMMOND, BOLINGBROOK, ORLAND PARK, TINLEY PARK, OAK LAWN, BERWYN, DOWNERS GROVE, ELMHURST, LOMBARD, ROMEOVILLE, CALUMET CITY, WOODRIDGE, CHICAGO HEIGHTS, CHICAGO LAWN, ENGLEWOOD, SOUTH SHORE AND ROSELAND. THIS INCLUDES... ARGONNE NATIONAL LABORATORY, BROOKFIELD ZOO, TOYOTA PARK, WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS BASEBALL, BENEDICTINE UNIVERSITY, FIRST MIDWEST BANK AMPHITHEATRE, GOVERNORS STATE UNIVERSITY, HAWTHORNE PARK, MORAINE VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE, MORTON ARBORETUM, PRAIRIE STATE COLLEGE, AND SOUTH SUBURBAN COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
vfpress.news
‘Party for the Preserves’ To Celebrate Cook County’s Public Lands Sept. 24
Wednesday, September 21, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. In honor of National Public Lands Day, the Forest Preserves of Cook County is encouraging residents to enjoy the outdoors at its Party for the Preserves, with family-friendly events from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. The parties...
CBS News
Working For Chicago: USPS hosting job fair in Rogers Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 is Working for Chicago making sure you know about job openings. The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair at its Rogers Park station, near Devon and Clark. The job fair is happening from 11:00 a.m. until 2 p.m. and you can meet employees...
oakpark.com
Oak Park ends 24-hour gas station service
Oak Park gas stations will no longer be legally permitted to operate 24 hours a day. Under a newly adopted ordinance, the Village of Oak Park has mandated all gas stations close by 12 p.m. each night. The stations can open as early as 5 a.m. The village board unanimously...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
vfpress.news
New Study Lays Out State Of Berkeley’s Roadways
Herbert Avenue in Berkeley, between Madison and Prospect. The street has a PCI score of 27, meaning its in very poor condition. | File. Sunday, September 18, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The village of Berkeley is currently evaluating its long-term plans for roadway maintenance and there’s renewed...
vfpress.news
Fully Renovated, Expanded Komarek School Reopens
Students lineup outside of Komarek Elementary School in North Riverside on Aug. 31. | Alex Rogals/Staff Photographer. Monday, September 19, 2022 || By Bob Skolnik || @maywoodnews. When students and teachers returned to Komarek School last month and saw the newly renovated west wing, they could be forgiven for wondering...
vfpress.news
Maywood Police To Get Body Cams, Board Approves New Union Contracts
Sunday, September 18, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The Maywood Police Department will be getting body cameras soon and the village board recently approved new labor agreements with two unions representing employees in the police department. During a meeting on Aug. 16, the board voted to approve agreements...
1st Time Homebuyer in Chicago - Any Thoughts on the Canaryville Area?
1st-time homebuyer. I'm from Chicago but more familiar with the Northside. I rent in Logan Square. Toured some houses this weekend and am looking closely at a home in Canaryville. My initial impression is a nice neighborhood but varies block by block. It looks like a holdout of mostly Irish senior citizens. I spent the morning driving and walking around and stopped at a nice local coffee shop called the Stockyard Coffee House just to get a feel for the locals. It was quiet and residential overall but somewhat cruddy nearer to 47th & Halsted.
wgnradio.com
Mexican Independence Day turned into a weekend that completely took over the city
Mexican Independence Day (September 16th) turned into a major weekend celebration that lead to street closures and much more. Jon Hansen spoke with Noah Asimow from Block Club Chicago to talk about how the city of Chicago tried to combat traffic jams and the chaos that ensued from people flooding the downtown area.
vfpress.news
Maywood Approves Zoning Change To Allow Daycare To Operate In Former Liquor Store
Sunday, September 18, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Last month, the Maywood village board unanimously voted in favor of an ordinance approving a zoning map amendment and special use for a daycare center to operate inside of 1418 Madison Street, the former Wade’s Liquor and Grocery. The...
cityofevanston.org
Evanston Health & Human Services Recertified as Local Public Health Department
The City of Evanston’s Health and Human Services Department (HHS) is proud to announce its recertification as a local public health department by the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Office of Policy, Planning and Statistics. As part of the recertification process, the department adopted a community-driven, five-year strategic...
oakpark.com
Financial crisis forces Big Guys closure in Berwyn
When Brendan O’Connor put the call out to the community to help Big Guys Sausage Stand weather a financial storm in June of this year, the restaurant had already amassed $50,000 in credit card debt trying to stay afloat during these uncertain times for restaurants. The GoFundMe buoyed his business with more than $40,000 in donations, but it wasn’t enough to stave off the closure of the beloved counter service establishment. Sept. 24 will be the final day the Big Guys, 7021 Roosevelt Rd. in Berwyn, will be open to the public.
Comments / 0