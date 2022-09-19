Hi, everyone. I’m posting on behalf of my close friend. She’s dealing with a slumlord right now and needs a new place asap. She can’t seem to find a place that accepts Section 8 though while also being in a decent neighborhood. She has 3 kids so she needs to be somewhere safe. I live in the Bay Area and you can still get nice homes here while being on section 8 but apparently it’s not like that in Carol Stream or Chicago area. Does anyone here have a real estate agent that accepts section 8 tenants?

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO