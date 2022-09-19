Read full article on original website
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Chicagohenge is happening soon: What is it and when are peak viewing times?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Deep Dish Pizza You have to try in South Barrington.Chicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park implements new policy that will bypass SAFE-T Act
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Orland Park announced a new policing program Monday night that will bypass the SAFE-T Act. The initiative is an agreement with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) that would make two Orland Park police officers part-time ATF agents, Pekau said. This would allow...
Cook County finance committee to vote on $31 million settlement for female employees at county jail
The Cook County Finance Committee will vote later today on a pricey settlement with hundreds of female workers of the county jail. At the beginning of the month, the number of women involved in the lawsuit against the Cook County jail was over 560.
fox32chicago.com
Hostile work environment in Chicago’s Department of Water Management triggers $950K settlement
CHICAGO - Five years ago, a shake-up triggered by racist, sexist and homophobic emails swept out Water Management Commissioner Barrett Murphy and top deputies William Bresnahan and Paul Hansen, son of former Ald. Bernard Hansen (44th). Then-Inspector General Joe Ferguson stumbled upon the hate-filled emails while investigating allegations Paul Hansen...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
“Commissioner” Denise Williams falsely accused Will County Treasurer and Finance Department –
Will Co. Veterans Assistance Commission (ECWd) – Denise Williams, alleged Veterans Assistance Commission (“VAC”) Commissioner and Director of the American Gold Star Mothers – Department of Illinois, made false accusations against the Will County Treasurer and the Will County Finance Department in her prepared speech during the September 6, 2022, VAC meeting.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois's Safe-T Act ending cash bail will also further 'handcuff' police with new provisions: experts
CHICAGO - A controversial, recently passed bill in Illinois that critics have warned will exacerbate the issue of rising crime in the state will also hinder the work of police and negatively affect law enforcement morale, which is already at an all-time low, Chicago locals and crime experts told Fox News Digital.
Video released of Pilsen shooting that led to charges against CPD officers
The officers were not wearing body cameras, but video from a camera on the street appears to contradict the officers' initial statements that they were fired upon first.
Lightfoot nominates Timmy Knudsen for 43rd Ward alderman
The North Side seat has been vacant since longtime alderwoman Michele Smith retired last month.
Parents, Advocates Want Special Education Classroom Assistants in Required Meetings
Chicago Public Schools’ policy states special education classroom assistants can be invited to individualized education program meetings — a legally required conference for students with disabilities. But local activists and parents say this policy isn’t widely known or enforced, and some think CPS discourages the assistants from participating....
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on Chicago police in Little Village
CHICAGO - A gunman was arrested after opening fire on Chicago police officers late Tuesday in the Little Village neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a man holding a rifle in the street around 10:51 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 25th Place. When they arrived, the suspect...
Illinois Mayor Blasts Act to Eliminate Cash Bail and Increase Protections for Inmates
An Illinois mayor blasted a state law eliminating cash bail, saying it will leave communities more vulnerable and victims of crimes will lose “their constitutional rights.”. “We must not allow this law to stand as passed,” Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau said Tuesday at a town meeting according to...
claytoncrescent.org
Forest Park settles 3rd federal civil rights suit by white employee
The City of Forest Park has settled another federal civil rights suit brought by a former employee who alleged the city had discriminated against her because she is white. Former Director of Support Services Christine Terrell, who was in charge of personnel and who had worked for the city for almost 30 years, also alleged the city discriminated against her on the bases of age and disability.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois AG wants ComEd to pay customers larger refund after bribery scheme settlement
CHICAGO - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul wants ComEd to pay its customers a larger refund following a federal criminal investigation. Last month, the Illinois Commerce Commission approved a $38 million settlement in the ComEd bribery scheme. The utility company admitted in federal court it paid more than a million...
vfpress.news
Fully Renovated, Expanded Komarek School Reopens
Students lineup outside of Komarek Elementary School in North Riverside on Aug. 31. | Alex Rogals/Staff Photographer. Monday, September 19, 2022 || By Bob Skolnik || @maywoodnews. When students and teachers returned to Komarek School last month and saw the newly renovated west wing, they could be forgiven for wondering...
Gianno Caldwell rips new Illinois law: 'This is not criminal justice reform, it's justice for criminals'
Fox News contributor Gianno Caldwell delivered scathing criticism Wednesday on "Fox & Friends" of Illinois Democrats pushing harmful criminal justice reform policies, such as ending cash bail. Caldwell, whose teenage brother was shot and killed in Chicago, discussed the SAFE-T Act's passage with a former prosecutor and state Republican leader.
evanstonroundtable.com
City officials teed off by latest try for easement through golf course
Evanston City Council members have registered an objection to a Wilmette landowner’s latest attempt to seek an easement over a part of the Canal Shores Golf Course to allow access to his landlocked space. At the Sept. 12 City Council meeting, members voted 8-0 in favor of a resolution...
cwbchicago.com
With cops overwhelmed by Mexican Independence Day crowds, high-ranking Chicago cop “coded out” hours worth of aging 911 calls
As overwhelmed Chicago police officers struggled to handle massive Mexican Independence Day crowds downtown on Friday night and early Saturday, routine 911 calls piled up across the area because no cops were available to take them. Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, most of the calls for help in the two...
Ernest Cato III, one of Chicago Police Department's highest-ranking officials, abruptly retires
He was among the finalists for the superintendent position that ultimately went to current Supt. David Brown in 2020.
cwbchicago.com
Man accused of firing a gun during a carjacking, then escaping from electronic monitoring, decides to argue with his bond court judge. Bad idea.
Deonte Mitchell has been treated very well by Cook County Judge Shelley Sutker-Dermer since he was charged with firing a gun during an attempted carjacking on Chicago’s Northwest Side in November 2020. She reduced his bail so he could go home on electronic monitoring and even allowed him to attend the Fourth of July fireworks with his family while on “home confinement.”
fox32chicago.com
Judge won't block release of video showing shooting that led to charges against 2 Chicago cops
CHICAGO - A judge refused Monday to block a civilian oversight agency from releasing video of a shooting that led to criminal charges against two Chicago police officers. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is set to release surveillance video of the July 22 shooting in Pilsen sometime this week, days after State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced charges against Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos and Officer Ruben Reynoso.
vfpress.news
Village Free Press To Host Inaugural Open Editorial Meeting At Berkeley Public Library
Tuesday, September 20, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews || Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash. The Village Free Press will host our first-ever Open Editorial Meeting on Saturday, Sept. 24, 1 p.m., at Berkeley Public Library, 1637 Taft Ave. in Berkeley. This is an opportunity for VFP readers...
