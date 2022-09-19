ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maywood, IL

fox32chicago.com

Orland Park implements new policy that will bypass SAFE-T Act

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Orland Park announced a new policing program Monday night that will bypass the SAFE-T Act. The initiative is an agreement with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) that would make two Orland Park police officers part-time ATF agents, Pekau said. This would allow...
ORLAND PARK, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

“Commissioner” Denise Williams falsely accused Will County Treasurer and Finance Department –

Will Co. Veterans Assistance Commission (ECWd) – Denise Williams, alleged Veterans Assistance Commission (“VAC”) Commissioner and Director of the American Gold Star Mothers – Department of Illinois, made false accusations against the Will County Treasurer and the Will County Finance Department in her prepared speech during the September 6, 2022, VAC meeting.
WILL COUNTY, IL
Better Government Association

Parents, Advocates Want Special Education Classroom Assistants in Required Meetings

Chicago Public Schools’ policy states special education classroom assistants can be invited to individualized education program meetings — a legally required conference for students with disabilities. But local activists and parents say this policy isn’t widely known or enforced, and some think CPS discourages the assistants from participating....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman opens fire on Chicago police in Little Village

CHICAGO - A gunman was arrested after opening fire on Chicago police officers late Tuesday in the Little Village neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a man holding a rifle in the street around 10:51 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 25th Place. When they arrived, the suspect...
CHICAGO, IL
claytoncrescent.org

Forest Park settles 3rd federal civil rights suit by white employee

The City of Forest Park has settled another federal civil rights suit brought by a former employee who alleged the city had discriminated against her because she is white. Former Director of Support Services Christine Terrell, who was in charge of personnel and who had worked for the city for almost 30 years, also alleged the city discriminated against her on the bases of age and disability.
FOREST PARK, IL
vfpress.news

Fully Renovated, Expanded Komarek School Reopens

Students lineup outside of Komarek Elementary School in North Riverside on Aug. 31. | Alex Rogals/Staff Photographer. Monday, September 19, 2022 || By Bob Skolnik || @maywoodnews. When students and teachers returned to Komarek School last month and saw the newly renovated west wing, they could be forgiven for wondering...
NORTH RIVERSIDE, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

City officials teed off by latest try for easement through golf course

Evanston City Council members have registered an objection to a Wilmette landowner’s latest attempt to seek an easement over a part of the Canal Shores Golf Course to allow access to his landlocked space. At the Sept. 12 City Council meeting, members voted 8-0 in favor of a resolution...
EVANSTON, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man accused of firing a gun during a carjacking, then escaping from electronic monitoring, decides to argue with his bond court judge. Bad idea.

Deonte Mitchell has been treated very well by Cook County Judge Shelley Sutker-Dermer since he was charged with firing a gun during an attempted carjacking on Chicago’s Northwest Side in November 2020. She reduced his bail so he could go home on electronic monitoring and even allowed him to attend the Fourth of July fireworks with his family while on “home confinement.”
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Judge won't block release of video showing shooting that led to charges against 2 Chicago cops

CHICAGO - A judge refused Monday to block a civilian oversight agency from releasing video of a shooting that led to criminal charges against two Chicago police officers. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is set to release surveillance video of the July 22 shooting in Pilsen sometime this week, days after State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced charges against Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos and Officer Ruben Reynoso.
CHICAGO, IL

