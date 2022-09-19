Farmworkers march to Ostrom Mushroom Farms, announce vote for unionization

Read full article on original website
Benton auditor rules if a GOP candidate voted illegally in the last election
He was accused of giving false information on where he was living.
Feds Seek 10-Year Term for Central Washington man who Billed Tyson for 200,000 Head of Cattle That Didn't Exist
The Justice Department has recommended ex-cattleman Cody Easterday spend at least 10 years and one month in prison for defrauding Tyson Fresh Meats and another victim out of $244 million. In a memo filed in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Washington, federal prosecutors called the theft "staggering." Following standard...
PHOTOS: Incoming CWU students move into campus housing
Hundreds of students moved into Central Washington University's Ellensburg campus over the weekend. University officials are looking ahead to a year dedicated to student inclusion as pandemic concerns fade.
New offerings, old favorites part of Central Washington State Fair
A lot has changed in 130 years of Central Washington State Fairs, but organizers of this year’s version are confident one thing has remained constant: it’s a great chance for families to have fun. “There are so many reasons to come out and celebrate with us this year,”...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Mooney: Dress code protest at HHS is not unusual
HERMISTON – Hermiston High School students and parents turned out at last week’s meeting of the Hermiston Board of Education to protest the dress code that bans bare midriffs. Some students were sent home for violating that code, which Superintendent Tricia Mooney said has been in place for several years, if not decades.
Letter: Newhouse's take on student loans is baloney
Newhouse’s take on student loan forgiveness is baloney. To the editor — One unfortunate consequence of my doing my civic duty by occasionally expressing my opinion to my elected representatives is I have to endure an almost daily barrage of propaganda from the office of Rep. Dan Newhouse. One recent screed was his intonation against student loan forgiveness, and it struck me as an incitement to class warfare for political point-scoring.
It Happened Here: Yakima Town Hall Series launches in 1972
When journalist and author Maria Shriver takes the stage at The Capitol Theatre on Wednesday, it will mark a major milestone for the Yakima Town Hall Series. Shriver’s talk kicks off the 50th season of the program, which has brought speakers from the worlds of politics, theater, academia, sports and popular culture — including one of Richard Nixon’s Watergate henchmen — to the Valley.
Walk to End Alzheimer's set for Saturday at Franklin Park in Yakima
The Yakima Valley Walk to End Alzheimer's takes place Saturday and begins at 9:30 a.m. at Franklin Park in Yakima. Participants can register, meet with sponsors and exhibitors and learn about local resources before the opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m. The walk begins at 11 a.m. As of Wednesday morning, 127 participants and 49 teams are registered, according to the event page.
Verlynn Best to lead the Sunfair Parade as grand marshal Saturday in Yakima
When the music and marchers of the Sunfair Parade return to Yakima Avenue on Saturday, Verlynn Best will be honored as grand marshal. She was selected by the parade’s board because of her advocacy for local businesses and dedication to the community, board president Paul Crawford said in a news release.
Letter: YPD's traffic numbers don't add up
To the editor — Paraphrasing Justice Alito’s now infamous opinion, “The Constitution does not mention the right to drive.” So, I am puzzled by the YPD’s doublespeak on traffic enforcement. Compare Chief Murray’s community letter dated Sept. 6 to Capt. Shawn Boyle’s comments to the...
‘Unicorn’ elk found near Yakima
An unusual elk with an antler protruding from his forehead was spotted on a trail camera in Tampico on Sunday. Tampico is about 15 miles west of Yakima in central Washington. Kyle Garrison, a representative with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, told KIRO 7 News the antler abnormality, while uncommon, is a naturally occurring phenomenon.
Toppenish coffee shop will raise funds Saturday for 3 local kids with cancer
A fundraiser to help three Lower Yakima Valley youths battling pediatric cancer will take place Saturday at Karlee’s Koffee in Toppenish. The seventh annual Going Gold for Karlee Day will raise money for 17-year-old Elias Gonzalez of Grandview, 13-year-old Cara Onessimo of Wapato and 12-year-old Ismael Mancilla of Toppenish, said Karlee’s Koffee owner Nettie Dionne. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the coffee shop at 280 Fort Road.
Columbia River salmon, steelhead runs largely positive for 2022; Yakima Basin concerns remain
A record-breaking sockeye run highlighted an encouraging year for salmon and steelhead returning to the Columbia with thousands more still expected to arrive this fall. Those gains didn’t necessarily translate to the Yakima Basin, where Yakama Nation Fisheries biologist Andrew Matala said only 464 sockeye passed the upper river counting station, down from close to 4,400 in 2020.
Students and family members share excitement as CWU prepares for start of fall classes
ELLENSBURG — Not even the long line for Barto Hall’s elevator could lower Nicolette and Scott Carlson’s mood Friday, as they moved Nicolette into her dorm for her first year at Central Washington University. The father and daughter team from Woodinville waited patiently and couldn’t help but...
Outdoors What's Happening: Sept. 21, 2022
Yakama Nation wildlife biologist Jeff Kozma will give a presentation on his studies of the ecology of white-headed woodpeckers at Thursday's in-person Yakima Valley Audubon Society meeting at the Yakima Area Arboretum. Kozma has spent 20 years studying the listed "species of concern" in managed ponderosa pine forests along the...
Tri-Cities judge acquitted of domestic violence is blocked from hearing dozens of cases
“... a fair and impartial hearing cannot be had before said judge,” say the affidavits.
Extremely dangerous cartel trying to establish base of operations in Wash. state
YAKIMA, Wash. (KIMA) — An extremely violent cartel has made its way to Washington state. Police in Yakima told KIMA said they are vigilantly trying to stop them from building a lethal empire. "These cartel members are very violent; whether it's the murders, the torturing, the dismemberment of bodies...
Pump gas, give back to Tri-Cities children this fall without paying extra
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Starting now through October 31st, any time you fill up your car with gas at a specific pump at Shell Stations, a portion will go to the Boys and Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties. It’s an idea that started right here in the Tri-Cities...
