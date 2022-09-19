Farmworkers march to Ostrom Mushroom Farms, announce vote for unionization

Newhouse’s take on student loan forgiveness is baloney. To the editor — One unfortunate consequence of my doing my civic duty by occasionally expressing my opinion to my elected representatives is I have to endure an almost daily barrage of propaganda from the office of Rep. Dan Newhouse. One recent screed was his intonation against student loan forgiveness, and it struck me as an incitement to class warfare for political point-scoring.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO