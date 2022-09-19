Read full article on original website
Mystery of the Aaron Rodgers look-alike spotted at Sunday's Packers game takes an international turn
Aaron Rodgers joked about his doppelganger shown on TV at Lambeau Field on Sunday. "That was a total plant by NBC, I'm sure," he told Pat McAfee.
Green Bay Packers schedule: Huge Week 3 game against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers
Green Bay Packers schedule: Week 3 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sept. 25 @ Buccameers 4:25 PM FOX
Green Bay Packers’ schedule sets up favorably until mid-season
The Green Bay Packers responded from a Week 1 loss in Minnesota with a Week 2 victory against the Chicago
Bakhtiari Misses First Packers-Buccaneers Practice
The Green Bay Packers on Sunday will play at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who lead the NFL in sacks.
Green Bay Packers Are Releasing A Veteran Wide Receiver This Tuesday
The Green Bay Packers are making a roster decision this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC North franchise is releasing a veteran wide receiver. That player is Travis Fulgham. The Packers are releasing veteran wide receiver Travis Fulgham from their practice squad this Tuesday afternoon. The 27-year-old is now a free agent and should soon find a new home.
