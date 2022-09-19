ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

AthlonSports.com

Green Bay Packers Are Releasing A Veteran Wide Receiver This Tuesday

The Green Bay Packers are making a roster decision this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC North franchise is releasing a veteran wide receiver. That player is Travis Fulgham. The Packers are releasing veteran wide receiver Travis Fulgham from their practice squad this Tuesday afternoon. The 27-year-old is now a free agent and should soon find a new home.
