thelocalne.ws
New Doyon playground set for spring 2023 installation, hunt for funds continues
IPSWICH — A brand-new playground will be installed at Doyon Elementary School this spring. But this isn’t just any old playground — it is entirely transportable. “All of the structures can be completely moved to another location,” said Haley Rist, co-chair of the playground committee. “So, if — or when — a new school is built, and it’s on another property, all of this could be moved.”
thelocalne.ws
First-time-ever music comes to Ipswich
World premieres don’t just happen every day. But some days have four of them. Never-before-heard orchestral works by four Ipswich composers will be showcased at a free concert, “The Colors of Music,” by the Orchestra on the Hill, led by artistic director Thomas Palance. Open to the...
thelocalne.ws
Messages of hate lead to bridge-building
When numerous bags of rocks bearing white supremacist flyers landed in front yards throughout Ipswich, town resident Ginny Simon decided against fear, against withdrawal, and against anger. Instead, she would take positive action. “Choosing not to act would be leaving the door open for more such acts of ill will,”...
thelocalne.ws
Report identifies number of structurally deficient bridges in local communities
A new study saying one in 12 bridges in the state are structurally deficient has identified one of concern in Ipswich. The bridge in question crosses the Ipswich River on County Street and was built in 1861, according to the study carried out by the think tank Massachusetts Budget & Policy Center (MassBudget).
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich Police Department awarded $30,000 for road safety
IPSWICH — Patrols, speed checks from the air, and a fright before prom are all part of the police department’s plans for a $30,000 grant. The $30,000 was made available by the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security (EOPSS) and allocated by the Office of Grants and Research (OGR), Chief Paul Nikas announced Wednesday.
thelocalne.ws
Students spruce up shelter
Clocking up some community service hours, a group of students has given the bus shelter at Agawam Village a makeover. Helped by adults from Ipswich-Rowley Rotary, the crew painted the structure and laid out fresh gravel last Sunday afternoon. Ipswich Youth Volunteers is a new club at the high school,...
thelocalne.ws
Double quintet ensemble Double Impact to play Sept. 25
What do Vincent Persichetti, Eric Ewazen, Reena Esmail, and Peter Schickele all have in common?. Besides all being graduates of the Julliard School of Music, their works are being featured in a special concert of chamber music presented by the Double Impact Ensemble on Sunday, September 25 at 3 p.m. at the First Church in Ipswich.
thelocalne.ws
Tales from the scanner: Car fire, confused fox
At 4:25 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, a fire in a basement was reported on Sagamore Road. At 9:20 p.m., the dispatcher radioed to say a man was in the police station lobby reporting that his blood sugar was low. At 9:45 p.m. on Market Street, a resident said a...
thelocalne.ws
Rowley police and fire log September 11 to 18, 2022
1:12 a.m. Animal complaint on the Newburyport Turnpike. 11:35 a.m. Officer investigation on Haverhill Street. 11:38 a.m. Lost/found property on Haverhill Street. 11:43 a.m. Suspicious activity investigated on Cross Street and Pleasant Street. 12:21 p.m. Disturbance with peace restored on Main Street. 1:23 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint with a written...
thelocalne.ws
ICAM program schedule, Sept. 18 – Sept. 24, 2022
7:30 a.m. Let’s Visit Topsfield Fair through the Years. 10:30 a.m. Smart Boating: Small Powerboat Purchases. 11 a.m. ECKANKAR: Under the Spread of the Holy Spirit’s Wings. 1 p.m. Grumpy Old Men Cooking: Curry Chicken & Bacon Pecan Squares. 2 p.m. Ipswich Museum Lunch Lectures: Fragments of Colonial...
thelocalne.ws
The Crucible to be staged in Amesbury
NEWBURYPORT – Theater in the Open (TITO) and the Firehouse Center for the Arts have announced a coproduction of Arthur Miller’s classic drama The Crucible. Directed by Edward F. Speck, it is set to open on Sept. 29 and will run for four days. Performances will take place...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich police and fire log September 12 to 18, 2022
9:40 a.m. Medical aid to the Residence at Riverbend on County Road. 4:31 p.m. 911 misdial from the Inn at Castle Hill on Argilla Road. 5:11 p.m. Motor vehicle stop on High Street and North Main Street. 9:50 p.m. Neighbor dispute on Caroline Avenue. Tuesday 9/13/22. 12:52 a.m. Motor vehicle...
thelocalne.ws
Sarah Coulombe obituary
Sarah Elizabeth Coulombe, 63, passed away on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in the Lahey Medical Center in Burlington after a courageous struggle with complications resulting from heart and diabetic issues over the past two years. Sarah was born in Boston on March 9, 1959, and came to reside in town...
thelocalne.ws
Bridge condition means County Street will become one way
IPSWICH — Inconvenience for drivers will be offset by a safer and more pleasant experience for walkers and cyclists when the County Street bridge is closed to two-way traffic, the select board was told. Meeting the board with engineer Bob Parsons of Tetra Tech on Monday, DPW director Rick...
thelocalne.ws
Town meeting is not SurveyMonkey; school question to go to ballot
IPSWICH — A confluence of factors is poised to set the stage for a busy political season in town. A special election will be held later this year to find a replacement for Tammy Jones, who is stepping down from the select board Oct. 26. A date has not been set by the board yet, but it is unlikely to be before Dec. 1.
thelocalne.ws
Disappointment in home opener for football team
IPSWICH — It was a tough loss for the football team in the home opener on Friday night, but they do have plenty of time to get better — four years for most of them. With a roster that includes 17 freshmen and only eight seniors, this is a team of young players who will grow — mentally and physically — into their roles.
thelocalne.ws
Homes evacuated in Essex after discovery of unexploded bomb
ESSEX — Police have ordered the evacuation of six homes at the southern end of Wood Drive after a potentially explosive mortar shell was found. The ordinance was found by a cleaning crew working on a recently sold home, Chief Paul Francis said in a statement. Essex police and...
thelocalne.ws
One up, one down for volleyball team.
IPSWICH — The girls’ varsity volleyball team was expecting to run into a couple of tough opponents during the week, and their predictions proved (half) true. The Tigers took to the road for games against Peabody (Sept. 16) and Newburyport (Sept. 14). They beat the Newburyport Clippers but lost to Bulls in a close game.
thelocalne.ws
Indigenous Peoples Day to be celebrated Oct. 10
IPSWICH — Given it’s been a “nice place to live for 12,000 years,” it’s probably about time the town recognized its first inhabitants. Indigenous Peoples’ Day will be celebrated the second Monday in October from now on. The first observance will be Oct. 10, 2022.
