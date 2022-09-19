IPSWICH — A brand-new playground will be installed at Doyon Elementary School this spring. But this isn’t just any old playground — it is entirely transportable. “All of the structures can be completely moved to another location,” said Haley Rist, co-chair of the playground committee. “So, if — or when — a new school is built, and it’s on another property, all of this could be moved.”

IPSWICH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO