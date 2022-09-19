Simmons Forces Renfrow Fumble on Cardinals' Game-Winning TD in OT

Watch former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons dislodge the ball from Raiders receiver and Tiger legend Hunter Renfrow to force a fumble that won the game for the Cardinals.

View the original article to see embedded media.

It was destined to be that in an intense, overtime NFL contest between the Arizona Cardinals and the Las Vegas Raiders came down to one former Clemson player making a play on another former Tiger.

Arizona linebacker Isaiah Simmons hit Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow to knock the ball out. It was picked up by Byron Murphy of the Cardinals and returned 40 yards for the game-winning touchdown.

Renfrow also fumbled two plays earlier but it was recovered by Las Vegas.

The visiting Cardinals rallied from a 20-0 deficit at halftime to shock the Raiders 29-23 in OT.

The Raiders look to bounce back next week as a 1-point underdog at Tennessee while Arizona hosts Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams as a 4-point underdog.