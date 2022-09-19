Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
All Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 quests
A new season of Fortnite is live and this time, players will have to deal with a Chrome substance that has overtaken the island. Chapter 3, Season 4: Paradise launched on September 18, 2022, and as expected, it comes with plenty of new challenges to complete. Since the game is updated with new challenges every week, it can be tough to keep track of everything.
Watch a trailer for PUBG owner Krafton's expensive-looking Korean fantasy game
In 2021, PUBG owner Krafton announced it had acquired the rights to The Bird That Drinks Tears, a popular series of Korean fantasy novels by Yeongdo Lee. Though little about the game has been revealed since, and the official website (opens in new tab) still calls it Unannounced Project, a cinematic "visual concept trailer" has now been unveiled.
epicstream.com
Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 13 Release Date and Time, FINALE COUNTDOWN
In the previous episode of Classroom of the Elite, Kiyotaka saves Kei and reveals himself as the mastermind. Ryuen and Kiyotaka start an all-out brawl but in the end, it was Kiyotaka who got the advantage. What will happen next after Kiyotaka announced that he is the mastermind? Find out in Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 13.
We Finally Got Our First Look At GTA 6's Main Character
Rockstar Games made news, albeit against its own will, early in the morning of September 18, 2022. A three gigabyte file, packed with in-game footage of the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6," dropped on a GTA forum. In the precious few hours since, the 90 videos present in the file have disseminated with a speed heretofore unknown by the studio behind the "GTA" series. The videos are now, essentially, everywhere. They can be found in their entirety on YouTube, although the larger compilations — which total somewhere around 50 minutes worth of gameplay — are already being struck down. And we don't even have to guess at the authenticity of the leak because it's been officially confirmed by Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company (as noted by The Verge).
RELATED PEOPLE
Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker
What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
GTA 6 Leaked, This Time With Actual Gameplay
GTA 6 is trending again on Twitter and most people thought its fake, but this time a user called teapotuberhacker on GTAForums leaked 90+ development videos stating “Here are 90 footage/clips from GTA 6. Its possible i could leak more data soon, GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets, GTA 6 testing build. ”.
Why The GTA 6 Graphics Have Fans Worried
The gaming world lost its collective mind on September 18 when 3GB worth of footage from the development of "Grand Theft Auto 6" was leaked to the GTA Forums for the world to see. In what is undoubtedly one of the biggest stories in gaming history, the leak — which was later confirmed by Rockstar Games to be legit — gave fans of the "Grand Theft Auto" series an unauthorized first look at the various features that the game will contain, confirming Vice City as its setting and revealing that there will be at least two playable main characters. However, even after the bombshell leak revealed a plethora amount of pivotal information regarding a long hyped-up release, some fans didn't seem satisfied with what they saw.
The Verge
GTA 6 gameplay leaks online in 90 videos
The massive leak lines up with some earlier reporting on GTA VI, showing a female playable character in some clips. Bloomberg reported earlier this year that GTA VI would include a female protagonist influenced by Bonnie and Clyde. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier says he has verified the leak is real through sources at Rockstar Games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Breathtaking new Avatar 2 footage shown behind closed doors at D23
We've got the lowdown on the six new Avatar: The Way of the Water scenes shown at D23. New footage for Avatar: The Way of Water has been unveiled behind closed doors at D23 – and Total Film was on the ground in our 3D glasses to catch it on the big screen.
Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat
There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
IGN
Hardspace: Shipbreaker - Console Launch Trailer
Hardspace: Shipbreaker is available now on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. Watch the latest trailer for another look at the zero-g, spaceship-salvaging workplace simulator game.
Gamespot
GoldenEye 007 – Xbox Game Pass Reveal Trailer
25 years after its original release, experience GoldenEye 007 faithfully recreated for Xbox consoles. Includes achievements, 4K resolution and a smoother framerate – even in split-screen local multiplayer! Coming soon to Xbox Game Pass.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GTA 6 Leak References A Minor GTA 5 Character Assumed To Be Dead
Media leaks are usually — more or less — a marketing ploy. It's just a fun way of teasing content before it's time to officially release a teaser trailer (also known as the worst kind of trailer of them all) that hints at the ACTUAL trailer that teases the movie. That is sometimes the case, but not always. Rockstar Games, the studio behind "Red Dead Redemption" and "Grand Theft Auto," suffered one such leak on Sept. 18th, 2022. The massive leak has fans losing their minds, as a three gigabyte file, full of in-game footage (comprised of 90 videos, to be precise, that add up to roughly 50 minutes worth of viewing) for Rockstar Games' upcoming title, "Grand Theft Auto 6," was released on a GTA forum in the early hours of the morning.
techeblog.com
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
411mania.com
New WrestleQuest Trailer Showcases Turn-Based Combat
Skybound Games and Mega Cat Studios dropped a new trailer this week for the upcoming pro wrestling-themed RPG, WrestleQuest. You can check out that new trailer in the video player below. The new game features a turn-based wrestling system and storyline that goes in and out of the ring. It...
A Player Of Animal Crossing: New Horizons Reenacts An Event From One Of The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom’s Trailers
A player in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons community recreated a scenario from one of the teasers for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Nintendo‘s desert island life sim has proven to be a varied way for gamers to express themselves, as well as a terrific way to pay respect to other properties.
Gizmodo
The First Trailer for Netflix's Sonic Prime Series Is Still Strangely Ominous
When Netflix announced that it would be making a CG animated series based on the beloved Sega mascot and recent bona fide movie star Sonic the Hedgehog, most people didn’t give it a second thought. I did, because I found the official description for the show surprisingly unsettling. Now, Netflix has released the first trailer for Sonic Prime, and... yeah, I think there’s something weird going on here.
notebookcheck.net
Alleged GTA 6 gameplay footage confirms female protagonist, in-game locations and Vice City throwback
It has been a while since Rockstar officially confirmed that GTA 6 was in development. The company has put out zero teasers of the game since, indicating that it is quite a while away from release. Some estimates suggest that it could not see the light of day until 2024. Now, some GTA 6 gameplay has supposedly been leaked on YouTube and Twitter.
A follow up to 2016's trippiest FPS just released on Steam, and it's a thousand times trippier
In 2016, a first-person shooter called Devil Daggers (opens in new tab) appeared on Steam. It could've been the subject of a middle schooler's creepypasta: a game so demonic that most people only survive for a few seconds, and no one's seen the end, if there even is one. After several hours of play, my Devil Daggers survival record is just 70 seconds. How do you take a concept like that to the next level?
IGN
Saturnalia - Consoles and Launch Date Announcement Trailer
Saturnalia launches on Epic Games Store for PC, Playstation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on October 27, 2022. Get another look at the creepy world of this upcoming psychedelic horror-adventure game set in the Italian region of Sardinia, circa 1989.
FanSided
285K+
Followers
538K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0